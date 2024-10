The Federal Emergency Management Agency is seeking short-term rental homes to shelter people who are displaced by Tropical Storm Helene.

While properties in Western North Carolina within a 30- to up to 60- minute drive of the affected areas are preferred. All interested property owners and management companies are encouraged to patriciate.

Properties must be in good condition with functional utilities, appliances and furnishings. The vacant units will be exclusively leased to FEMA for a term expiring no earlier than 18 months, with the possibility of contract extension.

Interested property owners of management companies are expected to apply by Nov. 6 by 5 p.m. via fema-direct_lease_dr4827nc@fema.dhs.gov

FEMA offers reimbursement for eligible Helene survivors who are displaced to hotels, motels or other short-term lodging.

As of Oct. 23, about 126,000 homes were damaged in North Carolina and caused nearly $12.2 billion in damage. Single-family homes, manufactured homes and duplexes are affected the most, according to a state report. The preliminary need for housing assistance is about $14.8 billion.

Samuel Gunter, executive director at the NC Housing Coalition, said as of Oct. 17 about 130,452 households are eligible for FEMA individual assistance program, but only 3,478 are placed in shelters.

The major cause for the gap is that hotel placements are in South Carolina, or Knoxville, Tennessee, he said.

Helu Wang is a reporter with the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: With many thousands displaced by Helene in N. Carolina, short-term rentals sought by FEMA