    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    A rescue team couldn't cope with Helene in its rubber raft. A donor came forward to help.

    By Madison Scott, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFcxr_0wLRfp6V00

    Korey Hampton once knew the whitewater section of the French Broad River like the back of her hand. She and her husband have been rafting through that piece of the river for over 25 years.

    They saw up close the devastation from Tropical Storm Helene. “It was historic beyond our wildest fears," she said. "We found ourselves outmatched by Mother Nature."

    An anonymous donor has stepped forward to help them and their volunteer search-and-rescue team for the Walnut Fire Department in Madison County. (The Hamptons also own French Broad Adventures, which offered whitewater rafting through Section 9, a small portion of the more than 200-mile-long river.)

    Normally, the rescuers can get their rubber rafts anywhere they need to go. When Helene came, every rock and bend in the river Korey Hampton knew so well was gone. The water volume in the river valley was about 100 times what they were accustomed to seeing, she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgwwz_0wLRfp6V00

    Within the first few days following the storm, Hampton watched as houses and shipping containers were ripped off of land and yanked down the river, rushing past her at speeds of about 30 mph. Their rubber raft and their paddles couldn't handle it.

    The Walnut township, which sits along Section 9, is very small with a small tax base, Hampton said. There isn’t a lot of money coming into the volunteer fire department, and they didn't have the fancy equipment or resources needed to combat the unprecedented storm and flooding caused by Helene.

    Communities of people were relying on them and will continue to lean on the team. But after Helene, a single strike from debris flying through the river could have sunk their raft, and if that happened, who else would have been able to conduct the rescue missions?

    The new jeopardy meant there were places on their river they couldn't go. And that meant they couldn’t save everyone.

    "The trauma is going to take a minute to process," Hampton said through her tears. "There's nothing worse for somebody like me who does this to be able to say, I can't help you right now, I am not strong enough, I am not equipped enough. ... You cannot imagine how incredibly gut-wrenching that is."

    Anonymous donor brings unlikely help for search-and-rescue team

    An anonymous donor saw the need for better resources and paid for the team’s first jetboat to aid in the rescue missions. It’s the first jetboat of its kind in WNC, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Fire Department.

    River Raptor Jetboat owner Rob Plank and lead technician Garath Brought, came from Belleville, Pennsylvania, to hand-deliver the Jetboat XTR a donor purchased. Walnut Fire Department members had a chance for in-person training and a maintenance review from the visiting River Raptor duo.

    "This boat is going to provide us the opportunity to least have a chance against Mother Nature," Hampton said. "We will now have more horsepower, more speed, more resilience to the shrapnel."

    The company builds fishing boats and multiple commercial-style boats for law enforcement, fire companies and search-and-rescue operations. Their boats all are built with jet pumps giving them the ability to travel through shallow water.

    The XTR Jetboat that Walnut Volunteer Fire Department got is called a Rigid Hull Inflatable. This design features a rigid aluminum bottom, a 150-horsepower Inboard engine and a 14-inch inflatable collar around the boat — giving it the ability to safely navigate through debris and rocks without damage.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuLVP_0wLRfp6V00

    This boat, which could run anywhere between $60,000 to $75,000, was first built as a demo, then sold to the fire department, Plank said. Their company doesn't usually hand-deliver the boats, but Plank wanted to get them the vessel quickly.

    "It was gratifying to put this tool in their hands," he said. "They were just really excited to be able to get upstream, as well as just if they need to get downstream quick. It gets them to target a lot quicker."

    For a small and under-resourced department, the boat is a game changer. It could mean the difference between life and death for people.

    “Hopefully the next time we're faced with a situation as astounding as Hurricane Helene and the flooding that resulted, I will have the tools to help more people,” Hampton said, choking on her tears.

    Navigating through the trauma after Helene in WNC

    The past few weeks have been hard for Hampton and her whole team, but the response from the community has been something she never could have imagined, she said.

    Nothing can change or take back the devastation and destruction the storm caused. Nothing can bring back the lives that were lost. The homes that were lost.

    But for Hampton, the WNC community’s response has highlighted the good in humanity. People coming together to help one another during an unprecedented, unfathomable tragedy is what has been getting her through each day. “It’s incredible to see people just saying, I have more than I need right now, what can I help with,” Hampton said.

    What is next? Many of the river's access points, which are managed by the county and federal agencies, have been destroyed.

    The department is currently working with county and federal organizations to get these fixed so they can get the new boat into the water. The donor who paid for the jetboat has also offered to fix the access points, Hampton said. They have the tools, resources and people to help, but are just waiting for government to give the go-ahead.

    In the meantime, people from the community have shown up, bringing the search-and-rescue team things like fresh lasagna and packed lunches. Or a listening ear. Others have shown up to the fire department saying they know how to paddle boats and have offered their help.

    Although Helene took many lives and wreaked havoc, it couldn't squash the community's compassion. The response Korey Hampton has seen, that outpouring has been the force allowing her to fight through the heartache and get back to work.

    Note: The spelling of Korey Hampton's name has been corrected from an earlier version of this story.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: A rescue team couldn't cope with Helene in its rubber raft. A donor came forward to help.

