    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    Back to school in WNC: caring for kids’ mental health

    By Chris Worthy,

    2 days ago

    This back-to-school season is not the end-of-summer kind. The pause was unexpected. The reason comes with trauma for many families.

    As school resumes in a post-storm world, Asheville psychotherapist Jillian Kelly-Wavering offered tips to help families cope with the wide range of feelings and challenges that this return to the classroom might bring.

    “It is going to be different for each family, especially considering the spectrum of stressful to traumatic experiences, that each family – sometimes on the same block – experienced as a result of the storm, but across the board, it's going to be really important to do a regular feelings check-in with children,” she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34phWX_0wLRTI3e00

    Bookend the day

    As much as possible, start and end the day gently with your children and with a chance to talk about how they feel. Kelly-Wavering said a calm morning routine can set the stage for the day, ideally without phones or TV.

    “A lot of times with young children, I'll have them draw a gingerbread cutout or a heart, and create a legend with different colors to represent feelings – just silently shading in how their heart is feeling before the day starts to get that gauge on where the child is before they even go to school,” she said.

    Kelly-Wavering said it might be helpful to repeat that exercise after school, before homework time.

    “Before you're doing anything academic, let's do a feelings check-in,” she said. “How are you feeling today? What was it like? That also gives an opportunity to ask deeper questions – was it like talking to your friends? How are they doing? What were your experiences? There are going to be so many varied experiences, and they're going to be hearing so much at the lunch table and at recess, so it will be important for parents to also use those check-ins to correct any kind of misinformation or be able to provide support around a traumatic story that they heard, or if there's grief involved, to be able to know about that grief and be able to maybe do something for that family.”

    Watch for signs that more help is needed

    Anxiety and fear are to be expected after a traumatic event. Parents and caregivers should ask for help if children are having trouble coping with the aftermath.

    “For younger children, elementary school age children, red flags are typically physical experiences of anxiety that they can't quite name yet,” Kelly-Wavering said. “It's things like tummy aches or headaches or new separation anxiety or specific fears that come up, leading to symptoms of anxiety or panic. Be aware that sometimes physically, that's the first sign of anxiety or panic manifesting in kids. And I think for older teenagers, that also is true.”

    Parents should also note if children and teens begin to isolate themselves or not want to engage in conversations about their feelings. Some may experience sleep difficulties.

    Stay connected, especially with teens

    “I think it's so important that while, on the one hand, we want to be patient and mindful of the kind of impact that the storm has had on teens, we also want to hold them to the same expectations that we've had before, because we want them to rise to those expectations,” Kelly-Wavering said. “We want them to know that they can achieve these important goals that they set for themselves in August, even though they've missed a month.”

    As challenging as it can be with any teen, Kelly-Wavering said it is especially important now to make time for one-on-one processing of feelings with teenagers.

    “Of course, anybody who's talked to a teenager knows that that doesn't necessarily mean eye contact,” she said. “It means more like go for a walk, go for a car ride – just sitting next to each other can be really helpful processing pieces.”

    Ask for help if you need it

    Kelly-Wavering said the community of therapists across the state has come together to volunteer services for many families.

    “Now more than ever, there are resources, so I would say absolutely, reach out to be able to connect with somebody. It's a time where we have a lot of volunteers, and they're available,” she said.

    Learn more about Kelly-Wavering’s practice at ashevillechildtherapy.com .

    For more information on hurricane mental health resources:

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Back to school in WNC: caring for kids’ mental health

    Jane Doe
    1d ago
    And caring for their physical health. Without proper hygiene, these students are likely to fill up our hospitals with serious bacterial infections and sepsis.
