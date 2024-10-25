Open in App
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    A month after Helene, a River Arts District salon works to overcome 'heartbreaking' loss

    By Will Hofmann, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    ASHEVILLE - On Sept. 27, passersby on the Riverlink Bridge watched the French Broad River rise to almost 25 feet and destroy nearly 80% of the River Arts District . Less than a day later, Erin Quevedo was among the first to begin salvaging what she could of her business located in the devastated arts hub.

    Alongside her husband and son, Quevedo bagged what salvageable products and stylist supplies were left in the building. The floodwaters had torn paint off the walls and destroyed the salon chairs and furniture. The Citizen Times met Quevedo on Sept. 28, the day after the story. She was working in ankle-high mud with a flashlight strapped to her head and garbage bags full of hair product. The flood waters had not even fully receded from the district.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJ10T_0wLRSI5r00

    That morning, Quevedo realized that Balm Salon — the business she had built over the past 10 years — was gone.

    "I was a single mom for a long time, and I hustled and worked my ass off for 10 years to get to where I was," Quevedo said. "It felt really heartbreaking to come in and see it all washed away."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m7gGT_0wLRSI5r00

    But, in the month since her clean-up effort began on Depot Street, Quevedo said the flood had showed how "amazing" the community is — even if it came under the worst circumstances.

    Across the district, volunteers came out in droves as they worked to empty out mud and rubble from the destroyed River Arts District businesses and studios. The drywall of the salon had been stripped back to reveal an underbelly of metal as work to repair the building slowly progresses.

    On Oct. 23, workers were checking electrical malfunctions and the stability of the building where Balm and other businesses were housed. The street was piled in dusty, muddied black garbage bags. Wooden debris from the businesses along Depot Street sat on the road, which was practically down to one lane, as plastic signs that said "Rebuild Depot Street" fluttered in the wind.

    "It's felt really amazing to see what the community has done," Quevedo said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GUMw_0wLRSI5r00

    A district in shambles, but united in community

    The River Arts District has been utterly gutted by the floods, destroying breweries, music venues , art studios , restaurants and an indie movie theater. Some businesses have already said they intend to come back. Others have indicated that their future is uncertain .

    According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency , almost half of small businesses affected by a natural disaster never reopen. An additional 29% go out of business within two years of a disaster.

    Like many, Quevedo is seeking to reestablish her business after the storm, launching a GoFundMe shortly after the storm hit. For now, however, much of the financial aid she is receiving to rebuild her business and make sure her stylists are taken care of is on pause, she said. Insurance is not covering any of the repairs she's seeking to make on the building.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050RvG_0wLRSI5r00

    The Small Business Administration is currently out of funds for disaster loans, the agency announced Oct. 15. Without the loans, beginning repairs is nearly impossible until Congress approves more funding for the agency, which would likely require a special session just before or after the election. For small businesses like Balm Salon, "any money" is going to be helpful, she said.

    Quevedo, however, is hopeful for the future of the River Arts District — but admits that the flood has fundamentally changed the district. Future zoning measures could change how development is guided in the district, and the rebuild will take years, she noted.

    The salon will be reopening in a temporary location within the next month, but the goal is to rebuild in the district, she said.

    "I think that the RAD is going to take years and years to recover, and I don't think it will ever really be the same," she said. "But as long as we continue to have these people and these artists and this community together, I think that it can turn into something really beautiful."

    More: Helene floods wipe out Asheville River Arts District businesses: 'Completely destroyed'

    Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com. Consider supporting this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Tim e

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: A month after Helene, a River Arts District salon works to overcome 'heartbreaking' loss

