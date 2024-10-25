Open in App
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    A month later, an Asheville family moves forward amid Helene's destruction

    By Jacob Biba, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    ASHEVILLE – Before Tropical Storm Helene swept through Western North Carolina, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, David Gray could look out the kitchen window of his East Asheville apartment and see a corn field.

    The corn grew near the banks of the Swannanoa River, separating David's home at River Ridge Apartments from the Swannanoa, and the raging floodwaters that destroyed it.

    Nearly one month later, a beam of afternoon sunlight peaked through the same kitchen window, now broken. Insulation dangled from David's ceiling and mold dotted cabinet doors. Inches of dried mud caked the floor. Two of David's electronic keyboards teetered out another broken window. Outside, a Ring video doorbell was still attached to the doorway — its last recording from the night before the Swannanoa River swallowed his home.

    The Citizen Times met David, 58, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville Sept. 27, a few hours after he and his 83-year-old mother, Sharon Gray, and his daughter, Kuroe, 14, fled their home , along with hundreds of other people affected by Helene.

    In Harrah's lobby that day, Sharon recalled how floodwaters washed her wheelchair away, and the mental and physical toll her rescue took.

    Kuroe didn’t even have time to grab a pair of shoes before fleeing. She walked around Harrah’s in her bare feet, while David stared out the lobby window at his car, worried it would get towed.

    The family, like so many others in the region, had lost almost everything to Helene.

    David had grabbed just a few belongings, like his mother’s medications and an urn holding the ashes of her dead dog, Precious.

    Before fleeing, David somehow pulled the front door shut behind him, he said. The water was waist high at that point.

    Moving forward

    Now, weeks later, the Gray family is back at River Ridge Apartments, trying to piece their lives back together.

    The family returned the same day it fled. A friend, Joshua Yelden, who works as a maintenance supervisor at the apartment complex, offered the family his second-story unit. The Gray’s have been able to remain since then.

    “The first 10 days was just horrific,” David said. With no electricity or running water, food spoiled, and residents carried containers filled with dirty pool water up to their homes to flush toilets.

    But outside, neighbors came together, cooking meals, sharing stories and gathering around a radio to catch updates on what was happening around them in the aftermath of Helene.

    On Oct. 20, David helped Yelden move out his belongings. Yeldon and his fiancé had just closed on a home in Canton, they said.

    Meanwhile, Kuroe was prepping to return to A.C. Reynolds High School, where she's a freshman. Students attending Buncombe County Schools were particularly hard-hit . Helene killed four of the district’s students and forced more than 500 into homelessness, BCS said Oct. 18.

    Sharon sat in a recliner, with Yelden’s dog, Max, whom she’s grown close to the last few weeks. Unable to manage the stairs, Sharon hasn’t left the apartment since the night the family returned.

    Walking around the outside of his former home, David pointed to the flood line staining his apartment. Over the last few weeks, he’s gone back in to salvage some belongings, like a few pairs of Doc Marten’s he collected over the years. Before Helene, he had more than 30 pairs, he said. Now, he’s forced to dig through thick mud to recover anything he can.

    Later, David walked to another apartment at River Ridge that he’s eyeing for his family. It’s a ground-floor unit, which would be good for his mother, he said. It has three bedrooms, so instead of two apartments the family had before, they’ll share one. It’s not ideal, but it will save the family money as it works to rebuild what it lost. They hope to move in next month.

    “It doesn’t have the light that I like,” David said. “But it looks very quiet.”

    More: Helene flooding forces Asheville family to evacuate by boat; fear they lost everything

    More: 'Forever changed': Asheville vigil honors those who lost their lives to Helene

    Jacob Biba is the county watchdog reporter at the Asheville Citizen Times. Reach him at jbiba@citizentimes.com.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: A month later, an Asheville family moves forward amid Helene's destruction

