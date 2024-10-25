'I feel like the water keeps rising': Woodfin brewery in ruins, founders hold on to hope

ASHEVILLE - A North Carolina state flag, a row of chalkboard beer menu boards and hanging racks of pint glasses were among the few still intact items left at Zillicoah Beer Company in Woodfin.

Steel structural beams hold the shape of the brewery and taproom, gutted by high winds and flood waters from the nearby French Board River during Tropical Storm Helene.

Johnathan Parks, co-founder and head brewer, said water had risen an estimated 6 feet inside the brewery before it took the brewing equipment, tables and years of hard work up the river.

On Oct. 23, nearly a month after the storm and three days after the brewery’s seventh anniversary, Parks fought back tears that he said kept coming each day.

“Time is weird. It feels like it was a year ago. It also feels like it was yesterday,” he said.

Parks and his business partners, brothers Jeremy and Jonathan Chassner finally accessed the brewery days after the Sept. 27 storm and found an emptied, ravaged building.

Parks said the oversized oak tanks found and retrieved from up the river had been used to process 1,600 pounds of peaches for Zillicoah’s seasonal Peaches mixed culture lager. Nearly 1,000 pounds of N.C.-grown Scuppernong grapes had been foot-stomped to create the mixed culture Saison, Mothervine.

“Tons of beer” packaged for retail sale is now “completely gone.”

“A lot of love went into the beers that went into these tanks,” Parks said. “It’s sad. It’s a lot of work and a lot of heart and a lot of energy.”

Parks, who has been friends with the Chassner brothers since he was 12 years old, said as adults they set off to North Carolina to pursue their dream of owning a brewery ― Zillicoah, named in honor of the Cherokee word for the French Broad River. It was a 10-year dream realized.

Parks got his first taste of the industry as a homebrewer and then worked his way up the career ladder scrubbing kegs and bartending.

“We weren’t handed a million dollars. We didn’t come from money so putting together a brewery is a tricky puzzle to put together to make it work,” Parks said. “It’s not easy. It takes a lot of money and a lot of risk and a lot of hard work and dedication.”

Parks said the vision was to have a no-frills brewery that produced intentional, beautiful beer.

Post-Helene, the Western North Carolina beverage industry banded together on relief and rebuilding efforts, and breweries across the U.S. reached out to assist. Collaboration beers have been released at some of those taprooms with proceeds benefiting Zillicoah.

“It’s a mixture of gratitude and sadness because you don’t want to be that person everybody’s trying to help but you feel the love of that as well,” Parks said.

The intention is to rebuild in the same site though a new location isn’t out of the question.

Parks said they’ve begun the clean-up process, determined to "make it better than it was.” Some brewing equipment may be salvaged. Beer recipes were saved though they’re a long way from brewing again.

Zillicoah recently signed a statewide distribution deal though Parks said 95% of the company’s beer was sold out of the taproom. Zillicoah’s beers are on shelves while supplies last.

As of Oct. 23, Zillicoah’s GoFundMe campaign had collected more than $86,000.

However, Parks said the damaged bottling line and labeler cost about $100,000 and nearly $200,000 worth of beer was lost ― he estimated half a million dollars worth of damages.

On the night before, Parks said he’d checked on the brewery’s seven-person staff who he said are seeking new jobs in town but opportunities are few as many businesses remain closed and tourism is nonexistent.

Zillicoah’s founders are seeking jobs, too.

Parks expects it to be like the early days of Zillicoah when he and the Chassners had day jobs and focused on getting the brewery up and running by night.

“Everybody checks on each other on day three but on month three is when people really need help,” Parks said. “It doesn’t get any easier for a while. I feel like the water keeps rising.”

Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. She is a graduate of Michigan State University and covered the arts, entertainment and hospitality in Louisiana for several years. Email her at tkennell@citizentimes.com or follow her on Instagram @PrincessOfPage.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 'I feel like the water keeps rising': Woodfin brewery in ruins, founders hold on to hope