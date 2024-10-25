Asheville passenger rail was set to return. After Helene its future is uncertain

ASHEVILLE - With bridges and roads washed away — and critical corridors in Western North Carolina not expected to reopen for months — another major mode of transportation took a devastating blow from Helene: railroads.

Along the rivers and streams of WNC, rail lines have been washed out or entirely decimated by floodwaters. Major depots and trainyards that were soaked in mud, are now dried and dusty. In some locations where railroad bridges used to be located, all that remains are railroad ties suspended by steel lines. The damage from Helene has knocked the plan to restore passenger rail to Asheville — an effort nearly 50 years in the making — off course.

The city has not seen rail travel in the region since 1975, when the last passenger train left Biltmore Station. But efforts to restore services have been underway since 1997, when the North Carolina Department of Transportation published its first Western North Carolina Rail Passenger Study.

Over the past nearly 30 years, that conversation has evolved. There were previous proposals to restore train travel by bus , but the most promising developments came in 2023 when NCDOT published a feasibility study supporting a project that would restore full passenger rail services. A recent public survey indicated that passenger rail is the most anticipated infrastructure project in the region, and another indicated that Asheville is the most desired location for an Amtrak line in North Carolina.

In December 2023, the Asheville to Salisbury route was one of seven rail routes in North Carolina selected to be a part of the Department of Transportation's Corridor ID Program, meaning that the federal government would support the effort if advocates could find local matching funding for it . The plan would connect the mountain city to Charlotte, Raleigh and the greater eastern seaboard.

However, that line depended on working with Norfolk Southern, the owner and operator of the track between Asheville and Salisbury.

One vital stretch of that track — over Black Mountain and into the Old Fort Loops — has had portions "completely destroyed," the company said . Along Norfolk Southern's lines in WNC, over four miles of track were washed out, over nine miles of track have been damaged by scour and nearly three miles saw fill failures and mud slides. In WNC, nearly a month after the storm, the rail lines remain largely cut off from the outside world.

Due to the extent of damage on the loops and the surrounding area, Ray Rapp, a former member of the North Carolina House and the co-chair of the WNC Rail Committee, described the damage to rail travel as "deeply disturbing." The destruction of the line has knocked out freight travel — an economic driver for the region — and put passenger rail in the region in a "really difficult situation."

The company has not announced next steps for the vital stretch of railway. Engineers are still assessing the damages located in the geographically sensitive and difficult to reach stretch of the Old Fort Loops, Norfolk Southern spokesperson Heather Garcia said.

The 'most anticipated' rail line may now be 'unlikely'

The Old Fort Loops and surrounding tracks are historically noteworthy for being the first line to reach Asheville by rail in 1879. The line was largely built by unjustly incarcerated African American laborers, who often were arrested under false charges and forced to at work gunpoint. Many died in the construction of the series of tunnels that lead through the mountains.

Marion Mayor Steve Little, a fellow co-chair of the WNC Rail Committee, recently visited the loops, which are currently difficult to access, and described the damage as being like something you would "see in a movie or cartoon." Little has been a WNC train travel advocate and historian for decades.

While the Asheville to Newport, Tennessee, freight line is expected to reopen in January 2025, much work still needs to be done to just restore the parts of that line currently in the French Broad River. Such is the case with the line in Marshall where the steel tracks have been twisted and thrown around by floodwaters.

In addition to repairing that freight line, Little and Rapp hope that Norfolk Southern returns with plans to repair the Old Fort Loops, too.

"My number one hope is that Norfolk Southern would decide to put in trestles as needed," Little said, but noted he "didn't know the cost" of what might be needed to repair the railroad.

Rapp said of all the proposed options to restore passenger rail in the region, the "most feasible" remains through the loops, which would eventually connect to Biltmore Village.

Little remains steadfast that passenger rail would be a positive for Asheville but said that a short-term alternative could be to bring rail back as far as Marion — where he serves as mayor — or as far as Old Fort.

'A tough spot'

Norfolk Southern isn't the only affected railroad company. Lines owned by Blue Ridge Southern and Great Smoky Mountains Railroad sustained damage in the storm, with the former receiving around "$15 million" in damages, Rapp said.

Some funding to repair the lines could from the state, Rapp said. On Oct. 23, Gov. Roy Cooper made a request for $3.9 billion in recovery funds for the region devastated by Helene.

However, if Norfolk Southern has to shoulder the costs of repairing the Old Fort Loops and chooses not to restore the section to resume freight transportation, passenger rail service could be "highly unlikely," Rapp said.

If a decision was made based on the company's "cold hard numbers," Rapp is doubtful that Norfolk Southern would move forward with restoration, as most of the region's customers are east of Old Fort.

Rapp speculated that an outside company, or even the state transportation department, could purchase the loops and restore them to allow for passenger transportation, but, for right now, the future is guesswork.

"We're in a tough spot," Rapp said. "I think the first thing we've got to do is get some sense of what, if anything, Norfolk Southern plans to do."

More: 'The community's pride': Volunteers sweep French Broad River for debris Helene left behind

More: Buncombe County to resume regular operations where possible on Wednesday

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com. Consider supporting this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville passenger rail was set to return. After Helene its future is uncertain