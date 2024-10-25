Open in App
    Asheville Citizen-Times

    Your guide to family and community connection in Asheville and WNC this week

    By Chris Worthy,

    2 days ago

    Halloween and many other family events are back! Continue to check with event organizers as sites reopen. At WNC Parent, we are sharing changes and updates in real time on Facebook at facebook.com/WNCParent . And we’ll update with stories and more at wncparent.com . As your family friendly events are rescheduled, let us know. Stay in touch on social media @wncparent and get your events on our calendar by emailing chris@worthyplace.com .

    WNC Nature Center’s Junior Wolf Howl-O-Ween is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Four Seasons Plaza. The Nature Center has not reopened yet, but a new version of this event includes face painting, wolf-themed crafts, nocturnal animal games, and sweet treats. Wear your best animal-themed costume to enter the costume contest. This kid-friendly version of the Wolf Howl event is geared toward families. Pre-registration required. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Recommended for ages 5-12. Costumes are encouraged. For details and tickets, visit, wildwnc.org/calendar .

    Halloweenfest is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 26 in downtown Brevard. The event includes free family activities, a costume competition and parade, music, trick-or-treating and more. A Community Benefit Concert starts at 5 p.m. For details, visit brevardnc.org/community/halloweenfest-2024 .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCU4t_0wLQkKZc00

    Hands On! Children’s Museum has reopened for play. Admission is free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31. Donations are welcome to support efforts to provide free outreach programs and resource kits to communities in WNC who are unable to travel to the museum. Paid admission resumes Nov. 1. Parking in downtown Hendersonville is free for the remainder of October. Hands On! Children’s Museum will host two free Halloween parties: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26. Visit handsonwnc.org .

    The 12 th Annual Haunted Trail is open through Oct. 27 at the Adventure Center of Asheville . Created for families with kids ages 3 – 12, the event includes spooky scenes with live actors, music, games and more, plus Treetops Adventure Park turns into a Glow Trail with 15,00 lights for a fun night climb. For details and tickets, visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/asheville-haunted-trail .

    Halloween at Montgomery Sky Farm is 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27. Meet the farm’s rescue herd at this fun education day. The day will be filled with crafts such as pumpkin painting and more. Proceeds support the working farm. For details, visit montgomeryskyfarm.myshopify.com/products/halloween-at-the-farm .

    The Boo Bash is Oct. 27 at Tanger Asheville. For details, visit tanger.com/asheville/events/5507 .

    Dollywood’s Harvest Festival continues through Oct. 28. For details, visit dollywood.com/themepark/festivals/harvest-festival . In conjunction with donation centers established by the city of Pigeon Forge, Dollywood theme park also will become a donation drop-off location for those wishing to provide items for hurricane cleanup. Items needed include buckets with lids, tarps, shovels, rakes, trash bags, work gloves, masks, cleaning wipes, diapers, baby formula and food, can openers, first aid supplies, personal hygiene items, kitty litter, new socks and underwear, clean towels and blankets, laundry detergent, pet food and hand sanitizer. Items may be donated at the designated drop-off point at the front gate area of the park.

    The Treat Street Carnival is Oct. 31 along Main Street in downtown Hendersonville. The event includes trick-or-treating and more. Visit downtownhendersonville.org or facebook.com/events/1073155414426932 .

    A Doors Open Downtown Halloween Block Party is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in downtown Asheville with trick-or-treating, children’s activities and more. Visit ashevilledowntown.org/events/doors-open-downtown .

    The Biltmore Estate reopens Nov. 2 with Christmas at Biltmore. For updates, visit biltmore.com/helene-response .

    On sale now: The North Carolina Arboretum’s 11 th Annual Winter Lights is Nov. 15 – Dec. 31. Buy tickets online at ncwinterlights.com and ncarboertum.org .

