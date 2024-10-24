Open in App
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    Where to find relief in Buncombe County one month post-Helene

    By Iris Seaton, Asheville Citizen Times,

    1 days ago

    ASHEVILLE - In the month following Tropical Storm Helene's catastrophic appearance in Western North Carolina, relief efforts in Buncombe County have grown and changed.

    Food, water, showers and laundry services have all been made available in a number of locations throughout the county in the form of distribution sites and "community care centers." As schools prepare to reopen, several campus sites previously used for relief areas have closed or moved.

    Here's where to find aid, send donations, get medial care and more.

    Food and water

    Several relief sites have changed locations due to reopening schools. As of Oct. 23, locations providing food and potable and non-potable water included:

    • Sky Lanes Bowling Alley, 1477 Patton Ave., Asheville. 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Black Mountain Ingles, 550 NC-9, Black Mountain. 12-4 p.m.
    • Swannanoa Ingles, 2299 US 70, Swannanoa. 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Linwood Crump Shiloh Community Center, 121 Shiloh Rd., Asheville. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Pack Square Park, 70 Court Plaza, Asheville. 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Buncombe County Sports Park, 58 Apac Dr., Candler. 7 a.m.-7 p.m.'
    • Asheville Ingles, 225 Charlotte Hwy., Asheville.

    Bring your own containers to fill with water. Hot lunches and dinners are also provided at Community Care Stations under the "showers and laundry" section.

    Showers and laundry

    Operating 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Community Care Stations provide free access to showers, laundry, bathrooms, potable and non-potable water, counseling services, cell towers and Wi-Fi. Hot lunch and dinner is also provided. Bring your own supplies for showers and laundry if possible; you can also use supplies provided at the stations if needed.

    As of Oct. 23, stations included:

    • AC Reynolds High School, 1 Rocket Dr., Asheville (ADA-compliant showers accessible at this location)
    • At Home Store, 980 Brevard Rd., Asheville
    • Big Lots/Innsbrook Mall, 85 Tunnel Rd., Asheville
    • Buncombe County Sports Park, 58 Apac Dr., Asheville
    • Bethel United Methodist, 1050 Riceville Rd., Asheville
    • AC Reynolds Middle School, 2 Rocket Dr., Asheville
    • Ingles, 2319 US Hwy. 70, Swannanoa
    • Morgan Hill Baptist Church, 594 Barnardsville Hwy., Weaverville
    • Owen Pool Comfort Station, 117 Stone Dr., Swannanoa

    Showers and restrooms can be found outside of care stations at:

    • Black Mountain Ingles, 550 NC-9, Black Mountain. Port-a-johns and handwashing stations.
    • Reuter Family YMCA, 3 Town Square Blvd., Asheville. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
    • Corpening Memorial YMCA, 348 Grace Corpening Dr., Marion. 2-6 p.m. Showers, charging stations.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwJFV_0wJuya0k00

    Shelter

    There are currently three shelters located in Buncombe County:

    • Former Gold’s Gym, 1815 Hendersonville Rd., Asheville. Recommended for families with children. Equipped with a playground. Pets are allowed at this location. Novant Health operates at this site.
    • WNC Agricultural Center, 765 Boylston Hwy., Fletcher. Recommended for families with pets. Equipped with five ADA bathrooms and six ADA showers.
    • A-B Tech Community College, 16 Fernihurst Dr., Asheville. Recommended for people with medical equipment that requires power.

    Donations

    Buncombe County received so many donations following Helene that officials issued a notice that facilities could no longer accept physical donations. Monetary donations are suggested to the following organizations:

    • United Way
    • Community Foundation of Western North Carolina’s Emergency and Disaster Response Fund
    • Asheville Chamber of Commerce

    If you have physical donations, Buncombe County suggests contacting one of the following organizations to check for needs:

    • Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry - 828-259-5300
    • BeLoved - 828-571-0766
    • Bounty and Soul - 828-419-0533
    • Hearts with Hands - 855-HELPHWH
    • MANNA Food Bank - 828-299-3663

    Volunteering

    Similarly to donation pauses, Buncombe County has issued restrictions on volunteer opportunities. Due to the presence of FEMA, other emergency relief organizations and volunteer efforts, officials have asked that volunteers only come to the county with pre-arranged opportunities or due to government request.

    Additionally, a Volunteer Reception Center has opened Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 50 South French Broad Ave., Asheville NC 28801 (United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County). Anyone searching for volunteer opportunities is welcome at this location - a variety of skills are needed, with "something for everyone" according to the county.

    Medical services

    Novant Health will have a community care cruiser on-site available daily at AC Reynolds High School. Cruisers offer urgent care services, including connections to obstetric and pediatric care and a mobile pharmacy. ADA-compliant showers are accessible at this location in the Red Cross section. All are available at no cost.

    Novant Health is also offering free, on-demand virtual care to adults and children in WNC at this time. Get help at novanthealth.org/now .

    The Buncombe County Health and Human Services Board has waived fees for vaccinations for flu, COVID-19, Tdap, and hepatitis A for adults.

    Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Where to find relief in Buncombe County one month post-Helene

