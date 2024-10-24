Open in App
    Ski resorts undeterred following tropical storm: 'Continue to pray and help where we can'

    By Helu Wang, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMYc8_0wJuyVXz00

    Despite minor damage to slopes from Tropical Storm Helene, Western North Carolina ski resorts anticipate openings as usual later this year.

    Nearly a month after the storm ravaged mountain areas, ski resort operators say they have cleaned up fallen trees and limbs and spent many thousands of dollars for repairs.

    In interviews with the Citizen Times, some expressed optimism the slopes would be in full swing in November.

    Sarah Woodard, spokesperson for Hatley Pointe Boutique Mountain Resort in Mars Hill, said the resort is excited to debut new lodge and slopes this season. Woodard cited minimal damage from Helene -- flooding, fallen trees and landslides.

    Her statement reflected cheery optimism in enticing winter-sports lovers to visit the slopes.

    “Skiers, snowboarders, or those just looking to relax by a fire and eat a delicious farm to table meal, should not expect anything less than impeccable service and to enjoy the love and care we’ve put into our mountain,” Woodard said.

    Brad Moretz, president of Appalachian Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock, said the storm had knocked down a dozen of trees and damaged lights. He said he expected the ski area to open for the season on Nov. 22.

    Appalachian Ski Mountain is planning a fundraiser to assist people who were affected by the storm: A dollar for each transaction will go toward a fund to help Watauga County homeowners.

    Kimberley Jochl, vice president of Sugar Mountain Ski Resort in Sugar Mountain, pointed to the first two inches of snow that fell last week as a positive sign. The resort aims for an early November opening.

    Chris Bates, president of Cataloochee Ski Area in Maggie Valley, said he expected a normal opening in mid-November. The ski area has cleaned up debris and experienced what he said was minor damage mostly due to the downing of trees and limbs by the storm.

    “We are fortunate that all our families and team members are ok following the storm and continue to pray and help where we can, our neighbors in Western North Carolina,” Bates said. “Welcoming guests back to help support the local businesses this winter ski season is very important to the community.”

    Citizen Times reporter William Hofmann contributed to this story.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Ski resorts undeterred following tropical storm: 'Continue to pray and help where we can'

