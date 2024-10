Buncombe County to resume regular operations where possible on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Buncombe County will reopen to the public with regular business hours with the exception of most parks and three libraries. Only North Buncombe Soccer Fields, 100 Salem Hill Road, Weaverville, and Hominy Valley Park, 25 Twin Lakes Drive, Candler, will open; all other parks remain closed.

All libraries will open with the exception of Oakley Library, Swannanoa Library and Pack Library. Mobile parks and library programming will be announced in the coming days as plans are finalized to bring these services to communities.

To view Buncombe County departments and services, visit www.buncombecounty.org . The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be held on Nov. 7.

