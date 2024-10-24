After Helene, Hot Springs residents 'basically recreated a society in a couple days'

HOT SPRINGS - Nearly a month after Tropical Storm Helene devastated Hot Springs residences and businesses, residents like Wendy Stancil have had time to reflect on how inspired they are by the community's response.

It has been a busy month, one filled with purpose.

"There's going to be a book written about this experience," Stancil told The News-Record & Sentinel earlier this month. "It's insane what we've done. People should be studied. This should be something they understand a community of 500 people can make happen."

As the onslaught of rain approached last month, Stancil, a Hot Springs Town Board member, and other community members went door to door to check on residents' safety and to provide sand bags. Communications when WiFi was down was no easy task, Stancil recalled.

"We didn't have a way to let people know there was a boil water advisory," she said.

The News-Record revisited with Stancil Oct. 23 in the backyard of her River Drive home in Hot Springs, where her cats Stanley and Opal ran around in the sunshine amid the smells of wood burning in her cob oven she'd built earlier this year.

After the initial shock of Helene's devastation wore off, each community member has carved out a specific role to help serve the greater community, she said.

'Recreating a society in 2 days'

For Stancil, jumping into the community work was more an act of second nature.

"I don't really have any guidance of what I should be doing, so I just am trying to connect dots as I hear of needs and learn more contacts of who has what where," she said. "I'm just trying to facilitate stuff that isn't really anyone's job, but needs to happen."

Stancil said her love for community is what made her run for office in 2023. But she's learned a lot about herself and the Hot Springs community in the last month.

"My strength is community connection," she said. "I guess I learned that I'm kind of hardwired that way, because there wasn't a moment of thought about it. It was just like, 'OK, how do we get food? How do we communicate?' I mean, we basically recreated a society in a couple days."

Stancil said she was amazed at her friends' and fellow community members' response too.

"Within the first week, we had a volunteer coordinator. We had the gym staffed 12 hours a day to receive donations. We had an IT team and built a website.... We're rebuilding Madison County with what we have in our barns and sheds."

Stancil paraphrased a friend's thoughts about the community's response to Helene, as the barriers that typically have separated residents eroded during the town's time of severe need.

"The weird boundaries and boxes we put each other in are just melting away," Stancil said. "She was like, 'Y'all, we got vegans going to barbecues.'"

Stancil, who moved to Hot Springs in 1999 and has lived at her River Drive home for eight years, said that during "a night of total exhaustion," her mind contemplated potentially leaving Hot Springs.

"I was like, 'What if I just sold the house and moved away?' And then I started thinking how funny it would be to try to convince someone to buy your house in a town that had no economy," Stancil said.

But after a good night's rest, Stancil said she realized she felt even closer to Hot Springs after Helene.

"If anything, I feel more invested in being here," she said.

More: Hot Springs businesses coming back Post Helene, how Gentry Hardware, Bluff Mtn. Outfitters and Hot Springs Resort move ahead

More: Hot Springs 'should be studied' Hot Springs relief efforts 'should be studied' as entire town teams up amid Helene's chaos

More: Hot Springs Resort to reopen Hot Springs Resort offers first look at Tropical Storm Helene damage; Will it reopen?

More: World Central Kitchen in WNC As WNC reels, celebrity chef José Andrés takes to the air to provide meals, comfort

Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for three years. He earned a first-place award in beat news reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6074 or jcasey@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: After Helene, Hot Springs residents 'basically recreated a society in a couple days'