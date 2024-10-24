Chimney Rock shop owner finds new location, hope through kindness, month after Helene

A month after the Rocky Broad River decimated his Chimney Rock shop , a thousand-dollar pile of inventory remains in Frank Plichta’s driveway, caked in mud.

As water dries, a haze forms on some of the hand-cleaned merchandise, waiting to be displayed at a new store in Forest City, also in Rutherford County.

“It looks like it’s clean, then you look at it again, and it’s mud,” Plichta said.

On Sept. 27, Tropical Storm Helene’s rain turned the normally tranquil Rocky Broad River into a tidal wave, bursting holes in the walls and floors of stores lining the main street of Chimney Rock, and piling merchandise stocked for the fall season under layers of muck.

Since then, Plichta and his business partner, Don Hastings, have been reckoning with an unknown future, like many in Western North Carolina. The building that held their Christmas Cottage is now condemned, with a large breach in its side temporarily covered with plywood.

Four weeks after the storm, most of their consumer goods are still “muddy and dirty,” Plichta said. But amid the filth, a community of helpers formed: from U.S. Army soldiers that helped clear out the old shop, to a youth group with the First Baptist Church of Rutherfordton helping clean their merchandise, and a family member who helped them find a new location for their store in the weeks after Helene.

He’s been warmed by the “outpouring of love” from his community, friends and family, but still faces the harsh reality of making “zero income” during their largest revenue-generating month and a “lot of work” still to do.

They owe a large debt to vendors for inventory they’ve received but is now lost in the storm, Plichta said. Despite paying premiums to Farm Bureau for 40 years to cover loss of business and property, they won’t receive a cent back without flood insurance since the damage was caused by rising water. Both their businesses sat above the floodplain, Plichta pointed out.

“(Farm Bureau) already had denial letters printed up, all they did was put in your information,” he recalled when he went to meet with an insurance agent.

Without the coverage, he declined to take a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, because by the time he pays it off, “I’ll be dead.”

Plichta, 68, was planning to retire in three years, but now he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to. Between the vendors and the startup costs of a new business, “We’re going to be paying on this stuff forever,” he said.

Yet, “the resilience of people” has given him a glimmer of hope for the future.

“There are people who put their lives on hold just to come and help, and I just can’t get over that — the kindness that people have shown,” Plichta said.

Some of the merchandise from The Christmas Cottage and Willow Creek now sits on shelves of the new Forest City store at 167 East Main St. Plichta and Hastings hope to open shop — now called The Gift Cottage — in early November, focusing full force on the Christmas season.

