    How Buncombe County worked to bring back sports in days, weeks after Tropical Storm Helene

    By Evan Gerike, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    For four consecutive days last week, the gyms at Roberson were packed with volleyball games . On Saturday, Reynolds hosted the Mountain Athletic Conference cross country championship at Roberson’s track. Girls tennis took to the Rams’ courts, getting one day of competition on Oct. 14 before the postseason started.

    After most teams missed three weeks of practices and games as Buncombe County worked to heal and repair in the immediate aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene, and as power and water slowly began to come online, administrators decided it was time for sports to return . The goal was to avoid burdening players and families whose homes had been damaged by the storm, ensuring that players weren’t forced to find a way to practice when they didn’t have a house to return to.

    On Oct. 12, athletic directors for the Mountain Athletic Conference met to spend hours hammering out schedules for each team to ensure athletes had a chance to get back to their sports .

    “After the time off, it was clear that getting some normalcy back for the kids, the community, would be very important,” Roberson athletic director Kevin Keen said. “We wanted to do everything we could to make that happen.”

    In the days after the storm, coaches didn’t know if, let alone when , they’d be back playing. Schools had become relief hubs, with gyms occupied by FEMA workers, rescue workers and linemen. Water was still out across much of Asheville and Buncombe County, and it was estimated to be weeks before it returned.

    No water meant no school . No school meant no sports .

    In the days and weeks after Helene, the NCHSAA Board of Directors met several times over Zoom to plan how the fall sports season would adapt. Enka athletic director Brian Carver, a board member, provided context to the state on how bad the damage was and when returning would be possible.

    Water returned first in South Asheville, marking Roberson as the first location for sports to return. McDowell also became a viable location, welcoming football and hosting the girls golf conference tournament at Marion Lake Club.

    The Rams didn’t hesitate to schedule events in Skyland, even if it meant a day full of volleyball or back-to-back football games.

    “It’s the same thing you saw in the greater community — people helping people,” Keen said. “Everybody said, ‘Yes, what can we do?’ Across the board with sports, all of our schools, whatever we can do to make this work.”

    The Mountain Athletic Conference, which houses five of six Buncombe County Schools, as well as Asheville High and McDowell, worked in step to plan. But Buncombe County administrators also worked with neighboring counties, specifically conference mates of Owen, like Yancey County or Avery County, to help the Western Highlands Conference return to play.

    “It wasn’t just one school system or one person making a decision,” Carver said. “It was a lot of hands in the pile working together.”

    The county also faced a time crunch with playoffs on the horizon — even with the NCHSAA extending reporting deadlines back by as much as one week, schools had to be creative in order to complete seasons in time.

    Girls tennis had one day of competition, Oct. 14, before reporting that evening, while cross country had three more days. Boys soccer and football were given an extra week to report, moving the deadline into November, so those schedules came together later. Soccer was tabled until the following Monday.

    Volleyball had just three extra days, with the deadline moved from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19. The Mountain Athletic Conference took advantage, playing 18 matches in Roberson’s three gyms over four days — each school played five times, except for Asheville High, which played six — to finish the complete conference schedule.

    “That was awesome, man,” Carver said. “What a spectacle. Kudos to the Roberson coaching staff for spearheading that. You talk about a logistical nightmare.”

    'THIS IS OUR WAY': In return to football, Mountain Heritage gives back to Yancey County

    Having that many games simultaneously also requires having trainers and workers. Events were free to the community, which Carver said freed up ticket takers to do other jobs.

    Carver said the trainers, who typically come from training agencies like Pardee Sports Medicine, were readily available, but they faced issues like sourcing drinking water and getting injury ice.

    Like all of WNC has seen since the damage left behind from Helene, it took a community to bring sports back.

    “It was beautiful to see so many people in Western North Carolina come together for one common goal,” Carver said. “While we were worried about competition, per se, we were not in competition with each other. We were much more worried about having kids get back on the field.”

    Evan Gerike is the high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email him at egerike@citizentimes.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @EvanGerike. Please support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: How Buncombe County worked to bring back sports in days, weeks after Tropical Storm Helene

