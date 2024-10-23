Open in App
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    'Forever changed': Asheville vigil honors those who lost their lives to Helene

    By Ryley Ober, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXBlT_0wIOMgrP00

    ASHEVILLE - As the sky began to darken Tuesday evening, a city block full of candles lit up Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville, illuminating a moving, tearful, and at times joyous, vigil honoring all the community has lost due to Tropical Storm Helene.

    “When this idea came up, we didn’t know if anybody would come, so thank you,” Mayor Esther Manheimer said through tears. She addressed a crowd of hundreds as she stood above branches broken during the storm and built into an art installation, appearing as if a flood had deposited the debris on the stage’s steps.

    “Tonight is for reflection, sharing our collective grief, remembering those we have lost, acknowledging our losses and acknowledging how our lives will ever, forever be changed by this event," the mayor said.

    Several county and city elected officials joined Manheimer on stage, including County Commissioner Al Whitesides. He reflected on something his grandfather told him years ago: “that we were immune to storms, tornadoes and all - that the mountains would protect us.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPHlm_0wIOMgrP00

    “But we found out that Mother Nature had other ideas,” Whitesides said.

    More: Asheville community pharmacist mourned after Helene floodwaters swept apartment away

    Remembering all the citizens lost in the storm, Whitesides stressed the importance of making the community stronger than before, saying city council and county commissioners will “need everybody at the table as we rebuild.”

    Friends hugged, and some shed tears, among the crowd that filled the entire square, spilling out over the sidewalk on College Street. And when Asheville Fire Chief Michael Cayse walked up to the microphone, they took to their feet for a standing ovation.

    “I did not expect that, thank you,” Cayse said. Before starting as fire chief in January, Cayse responded to disasters “all over the United States,” from the World Trade Center to “probably 25 different hurricanes” in his career.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTwXf_0wIOMgrP00

    More: Even after neighbor's death, Marshall's Rollins community still inspired by support

    “Helene has showed me something that I hadn’t seen previously. Helene gave me an understanding of what resilience is. Helene showed me what the collective power of community is. Helene showed me what Asheville is,” Cayse said.

    He mentioned acts of heroism he’s witnessed across Asheville since the storm: from the bravery of first responders to a woman who gave her “last dollar” for a neighbor with disabilities to get needed medicine.

    “It’s often in the darkest moment that we will witness incredible acts of kindness and resilience,” Cayse said.

    More: All deaths found post-Helene examined: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office retracts 72 count

    Amid commitments to rebuild and recognitions of the lives lost, city leaders shared powerful works of art that arose from the storm’s destruction in Appalachia. Manheimer read a poem, “Bones,” written in response to Helene by Gerald Smith, a retired Sewanee professor.

    “Peaceful mountain streams turned valleys into seas. In a flash, towns were hit with tsunamis,” Adam Pope sang from his original song “Five Hundred Year Flood,” written from the sadness and grief he felt after Helene, he told the Citizen Times.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSYA3_0wIOMgrP00

    As elected officials worked through the crowd, lighting candles, the Asheville Choral Society sang a rendition of Bill Wither’s “Lean on Me.” Even after the vigil, some attendants lingered near the stage, holding blown out candles and swapping hugs.

    More: Asheville family - including 7-year-old - swept to deaths by Helene's floodwaters

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlNRf_0wIOMgrP00

    “I am so grateful that civic leaders knew that we needed this," Jaan Ferree, a 23-year Asheville resident, told the Citizen Times after the ceremony. "We needed to come together because there’s so many parts of this community that have been fragmented."

    “We need people to know how strong Asheville is … how incredible mountain people are.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLbgU_0wIOMgrP00

    Manheimer later told the Citizen Times she continues to be “completely blown away” by the people of Asheville. Seeing how everyone is “pulling together and doing the work” has given her hope amid the chaos of the last three weeks, she said.

    “Tonight’s vigil is just another moment where we’ve seen that happen.”

    Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. She is a graduate of Indiana University and was the Citizen Times Summer News Reporting Intern in 2022. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 'Forever changed': Asheville vigil honors those who lost their lives to Helene

