Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    He died saving lives during Helene. Mourner: Firefighter's heroism 'close to our heart'

    By Helu Wang, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    FAIRVIEW - A line of nearly 40 fire trucks, police and emergency service vehicles rolled along Charlotte Highway Oct. 22, to salute a fallen comrade who died rescuing others from a mudslide caused by Tropical Storm Helene.

    Tony Garrison, an Asheville native known as “Bones” or alternatively as “G,” was a battalion chief of Fairview Fire Department and a firefighter with Garren Creek Fire Department. He was killed when the historic flooding hit Fairview on Sept. 27. Nearly a month later authorities were reporting 96 storm victims in North Carolina.

    Firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel from Asheville, Fairview, Leicester, and Arizona to New York City gathered at an Ingles parking lot to mourn Garrison, who dedicated his life to protecting his community.

    Ken Letford, deputy chief of the Reynolds Fire Department, organized the procession. Letford, who knew Garrison for more than 25 years, described him as a “fun” friend and a capable firefighter who was “very good at his job.”

    “It has been a long three-and-a-half weeks. We’re on our own. We just get through day to day,” Letford said.

    Known for his humility and warmth, Garrison enjoyed spending time with his wife of 28 years, Mary Chantelle Garrison, his daughter Hannah Sherie Garrison, and his son Dylan Chase Garrison, according to an obituary by the Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

    “He found solace in the art of woodworking, tranquility in fishing, and joy in creating cherished memories with his beloved family,” the obituary said.

    Garrison also served as a member of the Buncombe County Task Force, worked with the U.S. Forest Service and shared his knowledge as an instructor at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

    Johnny Pless, fire chief of Center Pigeon Fire and Rescue, drove 30 miles to pay his respects in Asheville. He said his community was also hard hit by the storm and shared the experience with the firefighters who helped with the rescue.

    Ryan Traina, deputy incident commander of the New York City Fire Department, joined the procession on the 21st day of his deployment in Asheville. A crew of 34 New York firefighters have been helping with organizing funerals, settling people in shelters and preparing school to reopen.

    “The heroism that Tony Garrison showed on that day was very close to our heart,” Traina said.

    A private funeral service was to be held at noon Oct. 23 at Trinity of Fairview in Fletcher.

    In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to one of the following: The Craig Family GoFundMe, Chestnut Hill Baptist Church or North Carolina Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

    More: Asheville community pharmacist mourned after Helene floodwaters swept apartment away

    More: 'Forever changed': Asheville vigil honors those who lost their lives to Helene

    More: Asheville woman, 28, among dead, 'washed away' in Swannanoa River during Helene, mom says

    Helu Wang is a reporter with the USA TODAY Network.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: He died saving lives during Helene. Mourner: Firefighter's heroism 'close to our heart'

    Related Search

    Firefighter heroismCommunity mourningTropical Storm HeleneFirefighter safetyHeroic actsGarren creek fire department

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Kimberly Brown
    2d ago
    RIP TONY🙏❤️💝😭😭✨️, YOUR A HERO AND A DAM GOOD FIREMAN JOB WELL DONE MAN!!!! MY CONDOLENCES TO HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS AND KIDS! A GOOD PERSON GONE TOO SOON.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New products offer comfort and ease from pregnancy and beyond
    Asheville Citizen-Times3 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy