He died saving lives during Helene. Mourner: Firefighter's heroism 'close to our heart'

FAIRVIEW - A line of nearly 40 fire trucks, police and emergency service vehicles rolled along Charlotte Highway Oct. 22, to salute a fallen comrade who died rescuing others from a mudslide caused by Tropical Storm Helene.

Tony Garrison, an Asheville native known as “Bones” or alternatively as “G,” was a battalion chief of Fairview Fire Department and a firefighter with Garren Creek Fire Department. He was killed when the historic flooding hit Fairview on Sept. 27. Nearly a month later authorities were reporting 96 storm victims in North Carolina.

Firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel from Asheville, Fairview, Leicester, and Arizona to New York City gathered at an Ingles parking lot to mourn Garrison, who dedicated his life to protecting his community.

Ken Letford, deputy chief of the Reynolds Fire Department, organized the procession. Letford, who knew Garrison for more than 25 years, described him as a “fun” friend and a capable firefighter who was “very good at his job.”

“It has been a long three-and-a-half weeks. We’re on our own. We just get through day to day,” Letford said.

Known for his humility and warmth, Garrison enjoyed spending time with his wife of 28 years, Mary Chantelle Garrison, his daughter Hannah Sherie Garrison, and his son Dylan Chase Garrison, according to an obituary by the Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

“He found solace in the art of woodworking, tranquility in fishing, and joy in creating cherished memories with his beloved family,” the obituary said.

Garrison also served as a member of the Buncombe County Task Force, worked with the U.S. Forest Service and shared his knowledge as an instructor at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

Johnny Pless, fire chief of Center Pigeon Fire and Rescue, drove 30 miles to pay his respects in Asheville. He said his community was also hard hit by the storm and shared the experience with the firefighters who helped with the rescue.

Ryan Traina, deputy incident commander of the New York City Fire Department, joined the procession on the 21st day of his deployment in Asheville. A crew of 34 New York firefighters have been helping with organizing funerals, settling people in shelters and preparing school to reopen.

“The heroism that Tony Garrison showed on that day was very close to our heart,” Traina said.

A private funeral service was to be held at noon Oct. 23 at Trinity of Fairview in Fletcher.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to one of the following: The Craig Family GoFundMe, Chestnut Hill Baptist Church or North Carolina Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

Helu Wang is a reporter with the USA TODAY Network.

