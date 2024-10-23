How Roberson hosted 18 matches in 4 days as volleyball returned from Tropical Storm Helene

At 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, just before Reynolds and Roberson volleyball began their final day of matches in the 2024 regular season, the two traditional in-city rivals celebrated simultaneous senior days in Roberson’s main gym.

At the same time, just down the hall, North Buncombe and Asheville took to the court in Roberson’s auxiliary gym. In Roberson’s PEP gym, Erwin and McDowell each began their penultimate match of the season.

Four days, seven teams, 18 matches. Starting Oct. 16, the Mountain Athletic Conference packed into Roberson’s three gyms – the main gym, the auxiliary gym and the Progressive Education Program gym – to complete its schedule before the NCHSAA reporting deadline, three weeks after the season was paused in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene .

“It’s one thing to come up with a plan,” Buncombe County Schools District Athletic Specialist David Ball said. “The second part, most important part, is to implement that plan in a successful way. I think we were able to do that last week.”

As sports returned in Buncombe County on Oct. 14, volleyball had just six days to complete their season before the new NCHSAA reporting deadline on Oct. 19. Playoffs started just after that, with the first round taking place Oct. 22.

After three weeks off, the conference’s volleyball coaches started texting about a plan. They bugged athletic directors, Roberson coach Michelle Wagaman said, and tried to figure out where they could play. Roberson, one of the first schools in Buncombe County to get power and non-potable water back, became the ideal host location.

John Wagaman, the Rams' assistant coach, put together a draft of the schedule before sending it to the administrators to finalize. The plan worked perfectly, allowing all seven MAC teams to finish their seasons.

“We figured we’ll give them some options and be like, here’s a solution if you so choose to let us play,” Michelle Wagaman said. “Everybody really wanted that to happen.”

Each team was also able to host a senior night. Wagaman said Roberson worked with each school to make sure seniors were honored, with senior banners hung and their parents walking them out.

When the plan came into place, Wagaman sent out a Google form asking her players, some of which had left Asheville, if they were ready to play. Every Ram said yes, even though a few didn’t have water or power. At other schools, like Asheville High, players had transferred away to resume school and sports elsewhere.

Two key changes allowed the conference to get the matches in – the NCHSAA modified the weekly limitation to allow up to eight matches in a week, and there was no school.

The first rule was key. Normally, the NCHSAA allows volleyball teams to compete in no more than four games in a week. For the MAC, that wouldn’t have worked. All seven teams needed to play at least five games to finish their conference schedule, and Asheville High still needed to play six. Without that rule change, the conference would have played fewer matches and would not have finished its full conference slate.

For the latter, no school allowed earlier start times, providing enough room to get in as many as five matches in during one weekday. During the week, the earliest matches took place at noon, allowing up to three matches to be played on one court in the same day.

“If we’d been in school, we would not have been allowed to have done that,” Ball said. “We would not have been able to complete the full conference schedule.”

In order to pull off the jamboree, the county also needed trainers and refs. Ball reached out to the county’s sports medicine providers on Oct. 11, giving them notice about sports’ imminent return. Wagaman said they relied on referees who are retired or have flexible jobs for games that were earlier in the day.

NCHSAA volleyball brackets released: See the North Carolina state tournament 2024 pairings

Roberson went 4-1 to finish its conference slate with an 11-1 record and claim its sixth-straight conference title. Enka went 5-0, including a win over Roberson, to win the 3A section of the split conference.

The events were well-attended, Ball said. BCS did not charge admission to any sporting events the first week back, allowing the community to come watch the games for free to help in the healing process.

“How cool is it that everybody can come back together and play a sport and see smiles on the girls’ faces?” Wagaman said. “Just to be able to give the kids a little bit of normalcy and comradery and competition, it was really cool.”

Evan Gerike is the high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email him at egerike@citizentimes.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @EvanGerike. Please support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: How Roberson hosted 18 matches in 4 days as volleyball returned from Tropical Storm Helene