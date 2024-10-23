Asheville Council OKs funds for Helene recovery to cover home repairs, rental assistance

ASHEVILLE - In its first meeting since Tropical Storm Helene, Asheville City Council authorized reallocation of existing city funds to be used for grants to support home repair, business stabilization and rental assistance.

It directed about $4.4 million to the effort in a series of unanimous votes Tuesday, on the eve of the reopening of many Asheville city offices.

The tone of the meeting was somber, though some tension was apparent as residents concerned by a temporary debris site opened near a West Asheville public housing complex — deactivated for now, the city says — jockeyed to be heard.

The meeting lasted only 53 minutes, a rarity for the council, whose meetings often run upwards of four hours. Public comment was cut short to allow City Council to attend a vigil in Pack Square Park, along with county commissioners and state representatives, honoring the families, businesses and communities devastated by Helene.

"I struggled with what to say tonight at the beginning of this meeting because it seems like a lot needs to be said, but I would just like to begin first by thanking our community for stepping up and doing all the amazing work they did to help their neighbors and help one another come through this experience to this point," Mayor Esther Manheimer said. "Obviously, we're still not through it."

At the vigil, she and others, including council member Antanette Mosley, gave emotional speeches. Hundreds gathered in the expansive park outside City Hall to mourn.

In council chambers, Manheimer went on to thank city and county staff, federal and state support, commending the work of the Emergency Operations Centers and fellow council members.

"It's a lot. It's a lot to go through," Manheimer said. "And it's been a lot for all of us. I know we haven't done everything right, and I know that we have stumbled and we are trying to right any wrongs that we have done as quickly as they have happened."

The number of storm-related deaths in Buncombe County, verified by the medical examiner's office, sits at 42, as of Tuesday. The office cautioned that number could still increase. There are 96 verified fatalities across the state.

Areas along the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers were ravaged by historic flooding. Following the storm, thousands were left without power or water. Nearly 80% of the River Arts District was destroyed by Helene's rapidly rising floodwaters, according to Katie Cornell, executive director of ArtsAVL.

The city is running non-potable water to 99% of its system , per an update Monday. There's no timeline for full restoration.

Asheville city offices opening Oct. 23 for first time since Tropical Storm Helene

Most city offices will open Wednesday, for normal business hours, for the first time since the storm, City Manager Debra Campbell said.

Where did the city dollars for Helene recovery come from?

In the aftermath of the storm, the city and partners are advocating to the state and federal government for resources needed for long-term recovery, Community and Economic Development Director Nikki Reid told council. In advance of resources being made available, staff has analyzed existing resources to be used as grants for impacted businesses and residents.

The city will identify nonprofit partner organizations to manage the distribution of funds.

Reid said when evaluating what options are available to meet immediate needs of residents, and what was missing, "what we've heard so far is: grants. Grants are in high demand right now."

"Looking at our long-term recovery, what we're hoping to accomplish, is that action now allows city staff and our partners to establish, to fine tune, these programs that will be ready to go when more resources are made available, hopefully through our federal partners," Reid said.

She said the city would work to set up programs "as quickly as possible."

The sources and uses of available funds:

Community Development Block Grants: $929,000 — Business restabilization.

Affordable Housing Bond, 2016: $1.47 million — Home repair for low-income homeowners/landlords with low-income tenants. On May 10, 2022 the city awarded $1.47 million of its 2016 affordable housing bond funds to support the "Reimagining Deaverview" project, envisioned by the Asheville housing authority as an infill apartment development. The project, which included 82 apartments, was approved for a low-income housing tax credit. Due to further funding gaps, said Reid's presentation, the housing authority has returned the housing tax credits previously approved for the project and it will "not be built as planned." Staff recommends using the previously allocated funds to fund home repair assistance, targeting households at or below 80% area median income, with a priority for those below 60% AMI and homes damaged by Helene.

Affordable Housing capital improvement program: $1 million — Home repair for low-income homeowners/landlords with low-income tenants; Rental assistance for low-income renters. The $1 million was previously reserved for the former Ramada Inn, with plans to help fund services for a permanent supportive housing project at the old motel. That project saw a complete overhaul, and new developer, and the dollars were no longer required.

Housing Trust Fund: $1.04 million — Available for down payment assistance, home repair, etc. in the next HTF cycle.

What about the GO Bond?

In July, City Council took its final step to put an $80 million general obligation bond package on the ballot. In $20 million slices, it would fund housing, transportation, public safety and parks projects citywide.

If the bond referenda pass Nov. 5, it will return to council in February 2025 to be approved, adopt budgets and allow staff to begin work on bond-funded projects.

In an Oct. 22 update, Finance Director Tony McDowell said while originally staff anticipated the bonds would require council to consider a property tax increase in June 2025, that has been delayed a year, until June 2026.

