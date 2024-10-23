Post Helene, how Gentry Hardware, Bluff Mtn. Outfitters and Hot Springs Resort move ahead

HOT SPRINGS -- For many business owners in downtown Hot Springs, as well as curious residents and frequent visitors to the Appalachian Trail town devastated by Tropical Storm Helene, the question is whether or not these local businesses would be able to reopen again.

The damage from Spring Creek's flooding in combined with the destruction along the banks of the French Broad River made many commercial buildings uninhabitable for the immediate future. Nonetheless, a handful of shop owners have vowed to reopen as soon as it's safe to do so.

Gentry Hardware

Some of the shop owners grappled initially with the question of whether the flooding would force them to shut up shop, including at Gentry Hardware, a long-running Madison County business that opened in 1946.

The shop owners, Jeanne and Keith Gentry (a relative to ballad singer Jane Gentry) , saw the storm wreak havoc on their inventory and the flooring as floodwaters reached higher than five feet in the building.

"He's 68 and I'm 66, so it's like, 'What do you do?' I mean, this is his family legacy," Jeanne Gentry said.

Community members stepped up to ensure the long-running business would be able to stay in town by assisting with cleanup and salvaging power tools, wrenches, tape and other merchandise items to be sold again.

Just after Helene passed through, residents and volunteers assisted the Gentrys with cleanup, mucking out mud and working fastidiously to decontaminate products.

"They won't let us quit," Jeanne Gentry told The News-Record & Sentinel outside the business's "Salvage Central" area, a makeshift pop-up shop sitting right beside Spring Creek.

"So, the community, without us, just took it upon themselves, and we had a fantastic group of people that just kind of organized all this," she said. "That first day, we had maybe 30 or 40 people up here slinging mud in the front and in the back. It just kind of went from there."

Gentry had been posting updates in the days leading up to Sept. 27, and continues to post updates from the Gentry Hardware Facebook page.

It wasn't until after 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 when Jeanne and Keith Gentry were able to get back to even access the property.

"We were able to walk down the road and see all the damage," she said. "We were able to actually crawl in the window. There was probably three feet of mud in there, and everything was tipped over."

"Of course, across the street, there was a building over there. And it was gone. So, pretty wild."

Gentry talked of one volunteer who showed up four straight days cleaning mud out of tools. Amid the newly formed community at the historic hardware store, the shop owner didn't realize until a few days in who the repeat helper was.

"She was emptying them and putting them in little buckets or whatever, and they got carried away," Gentry said. "But after like three days, we asked her, 'Who are you?' And she said she was an AT hiker."

Hot Springs is one of only three towns along the Appalachian Trail in which the Trail runs through its downtown.

"She had ended up here and just felt like she needed to help," Gentry said.

The store also had the benefit of the 101st Airborne based in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to assist the Gentrys with the cleanup.

In addition to "Salvage Central," Gentry Hardware was also gifted a shed full of tools and merchandise by roughly 35 Hot Springs residents.

"We just are hanging in there," Gentry said.

Bluff Mountain Outfitters

Wayne Crosby, originally from Vermont, moved to Hot Springs in 1988 after visiting the town on an Appalachian Trail hike.

He opened Bluff Mountain Outfitters in 1997, in the building that still sports a big crack in its back from the 1977 flood through Hot Springs.

"I was a river guide at the time working for Carolina Wilderness, which at the time was the biggest rafting company here," Crosby said.

While Crosby said he does not have flood insurance on the building, there are a number of other businesses in the downtown area that did, which will benefit those shop owners in the rebuild process.

"People are like, 'Do you have flood insurance?' And I'm like, 'No, it's $8,000 a month. I don't have flood insurance,'" Crosby said.

Still, Crosby said he's operating from a perspective of gratitude for what he has built throughout his time in Hot Springs and is thankful that his losses were mostly material.

"I've been in it so long, most of my stuff was paid for, and it's just stuff," he said. "I didn't lose any people. I didn't lose my house. "

In the week following Helene's devastation, Crosby said he too wondered whether he would be able to reopen his business, as the 152 Bridge Street building Crosby leases saw the floors bow up and the back wall blown out, with the header and bricks blown through the wall.

"That was the question, of whether this would be the end of Bluff," he said. "If you're going to go out, go out with a bang. It's not with a whimper."

Then, about a week after Helene's devastation, Crosby received a call from his landlord, who said the building that previously served as the Hot Springs Library down the road at 88 Bridge St., would work as the new Bluff Mountain Outfitters space, albeit with a smaller retail area.

"Her daughter said, 'Mom, I see Bluff's cash register on the street. I don't think they made it,'" said Crosby. "So she called and offered this building. And I'm just so grateful, because otherwise I'd be done. That would be the end."

At that time, Crosby said he and his team moved the sign to the new location, another symbolic move signaling a return to some semblance of what life here was before Sept. 27.

"We got this huge outpouring of people that were saying they practically cried to see that there was still maybe some sort of hope forward," Crosby said.

Hot Springs Resort and Spa

Heather West, general manager of Hot Springs Resort and Spa, one of the biggest draws to Western North Carolina, announced the property will plan to reopen by spring 2025. West said Helene affords the Hot Springs Resort and Spa team "a complete reinvention."

Other iterations of the hotels on the property include The Patton, the Mont Aqua and the Hot Springs Inn.

"We were probably version 5.0 of this property — flood, fire, German internment ," West said. "There've been all these kinds of things. So, now we stand here and say, 'We are going to build 6.0.' What a crazy world. And this property has embraced all of that.

"So, there's grief. But there's hope."

She added, "We learned what we know: Mother Nature is absolutely in charge. She is CEO of this property. So, we are under an onus to be very responsible and good stewards so that we honor her path, because if we don't, she's going to level you."

