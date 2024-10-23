Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    Post Helene, how Gentry Hardware, Bluff Mtn. Outfitters and Hot Springs Resort move ahead

    By Johnny Casey, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l740L_0wINYa8Y00

    HOT SPRINGS -- For many business owners in downtown Hot Springs, as well as curious residents and frequent visitors to the Appalachian Trail town devastated by Tropical Storm Helene, the question is whether or not these local businesses would be able to reopen again.

    The damage from Spring Creek's flooding in combined with the destruction along the banks of the French Broad River made many commercial buildings uninhabitable for the immediate future. Nonetheless, a handful of shop owners have vowed to reopen as soon as it's safe to do so.

    Gentry Hardware

    Some of the shop owners grappled initially with the question of whether the flooding would force them to shut up shop, including at Gentry Hardware, a long-running Madison County business that opened in 1946.

    The shop owners, Jeanne and Keith Gentry (a relative to ballad singer Jane Gentry) , saw the storm wreak havoc on their inventory and the flooring as floodwaters reached higher than five feet in the building.

    "He's 68 and I'm 66, so it's like, 'What do you do?' I mean, this is his family legacy," Jeanne Gentry said.

    Community members stepped up to ensure the long-running business would be able to stay in town by assisting with cleanup and salvaging power tools, wrenches, tape and other merchandise items to be sold again.

    Just after Helene passed through, residents and volunteers assisted the Gentrys with cleanup, mucking out mud and working fastidiously to decontaminate products.

    "They won't let us quit," Jeanne Gentry told The News-Record & Sentinel outside the business's "Salvage Central" area, a makeshift pop-up shop sitting right beside Spring Creek.

    "So, the community, without us, just took it upon themselves, and we had a fantastic group of people that just kind of organized all this," she said. "That first day, we had maybe 30 or 40 people up here slinging mud in the front and in the back. It just kind of went from there."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLVWu_0wINYa8Y00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ryDC_0wINYa8Y00

    Gentry had been posting updates in the days leading up to Sept. 27, and continues to post updates from the Gentry Hardware Facebook page.

    It wasn't until after 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 when Jeanne and Keith Gentry were able to get back to even access the property.

    "We were able to walk down the road and see all the damage," she said. "We were able to actually crawl in the window. There was probably three feet of mud in there, and everything was tipped over."

    "Of course, across the street, there was a building over there. And it was gone. So, pretty wild."

    Gentry talked of one volunteer who showed up four straight days cleaning mud out of tools. Amid the newly formed community at the historic hardware store, the shop owner didn't realize until a few days in who the repeat helper was.

    "She was emptying them and putting them in little buckets or whatever, and they got carried away," Gentry said. "But after like three days, we asked her, 'Who are you?' And she said she was an AT hiker."

    Hot Springs is one of only three towns along the Appalachian Trail in which the Trail runs through its downtown.

    "She had ended up here and just felt like she needed to help," Gentry said.

    The store also had the benefit of the 101st Airborne based in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to assist the Gentrys with the cleanup.

    In addition to "Salvage Central," Gentry Hardware was also gifted a shed full of tools and merchandise by roughly 35 Hot Springs residents.

    "We just are hanging in there," Gentry said.

    Bluff Mountain Outfitters

    Wayne Crosby, originally from Vermont, moved to Hot Springs in 1988 after visiting the town on an Appalachian Trail hike.

    He opened Bluff Mountain Outfitters in 1997, in the building that still sports a big crack in its back from the 1977 flood through Hot Springs.

    "I was a river guide at the time working for Carolina Wilderness, which at the time was the biggest rafting company here," Crosby said.

    While Crosby said he does not have flood insurance on the building, there are a number of other businesses in the downtown area that did, which will benefit those shop owners in the rebuild process.

    "People are like, 'Do you have flood insurance?' And I'm like, 'No, it's $8,000 a month. I don't have flood insurance,'" Crosby said.

    Still, Crosby said he's operating from a perspective of gratitude for what he has built throughout his time in Hot Springs and is thankful that his losses were mostly material.

    "I've been in it so long, most of my stuff was paid for, and it's just stuff," he said. "I didn't lose any people. I didn't lose my house. "

    In the week following Helene's devastation, Crosby said he too wondered whether he would be able to reopen his business, as the 152 Bridge Street building Crosby leases saw the floors bow up and the back wall blown out, with the header and bricks blown through the wall.

    "That was the question, of whether this would be the end of Bluff," he said. "If you're going to go out, go out with a bang. It's not with a whimper."

    Then, about a week after Helene's devastation, Crosby received a call from his landlord, who said the building that previously served as the Hot Springs Library down the road at 88 Bridge St., would work as the new Bluff Mountain Outfitters space, albeit with a smaller retail area.

    "Her daughter said, 'Mom, I see Bluff's cash register on the street. I don't think they made it,'" said Crosby. "So she called and offered this building. And I'm just so grateful, because otherwise I'd be done. That would be the end."

    At that time, Crosby said he and his team moved the sign to the new location, another symbolic move signaling a return to some semblance of what life here was before Sept. 27.

    "We got this huge outpouring of people that were saying they practically cried to see that there was still maybe some sort of hope forward," Crosby said.

    Hot Springs Resort and Spa

    Heather West, general manager of Hot Springs Resort and Spa, one of the biggest draws to Western North Carolina, announced the property will plan to reopen by spring 2025. West said Helene affords the Hot Springs Resort and Spa team "a complete reinvention."

    Other iterations of the hotels on the property include The Patton, the Mont Aqua and the Hot Springs Inn.

    "We were probably version 5.0 of this property — flood, fire, German internment ," West said. "There've been all these kinds of things. So, now we stand here and say, 'We are going to build 6.0.' What a crazy world. And this property has embraced all of that.

    "So, there's grief. But there's hope."

    She added, "We learned what we know: Mother Nature is absolutely in charge. She is CEO of this property. So, we are under an onus to be very responsible and good stewards so that we honor her path, because if we don't, she's going to level you."

    More: Hot Springs Spa to open in spring Hot Springs Resort offers first look at Tropical Storm Helene damage; Will it reopen?

    More: Hot Springs relief efforts Hot Springs relief efforts 'should be studied' as entire town teams up amid Helene's chaos

    More: Hot Springs ballad weekend Hot Springs hosts weekend of ballads, storytelling with Jane Gentry's great-granddaughter

    More: Rollins families continue rebuild 'This whole road is family': Generational Rollins families confront loss after Helene

    Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for three years. He earned a first-place award in beat news reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6074 or jcasey@citizentimes.com.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Post Helene, how Gentry Hardware, Bluff Mtn. Outfitters and Hot Springs Resort move ahead

    Related Search

    Spring CreekTropical Storm HeleneGentry hardwareLocal businessesFlood damageBusiness recovery

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Deborah S Willett
    1d ago
    Love and Prayers❤
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    80-year-old Tennessee woman having heart attack couldn’t hold onto her beloved dog in Hurricane Helene’s flood
    petrescuereport.com3 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    New products offer comfort and ease from pregnancy and beyond
    Asheville Citizen-Times4 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Easy Lemon Cream Cheese Dump Cake Using Only 4 Ingredients: A Citrusy and Creamy Delight
    Recipe Roundup27 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy