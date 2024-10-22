Asheville City Schools set reopening date after Tropical Storm Helene closures

ASHEVILLE - The city school district will reopen Oct. 28 with two shortened days and plans a return to full days Oct. 30, more than a month since Tropical Storm Helene devastated areas of Western North Carolina. Superintendent Maggie Fehrman said Oct. 21 that there were no deaths reported among ACS's about 3,900 students or its staff.

Two high school students are unaccounted for, she said, but they've done house visits and found homes intact, and talked with people who saw the students after, but have been unable to get confirmation from the students directly. Fehrman said they do not suspect the students are missing because of the storm.

Staff are working to prepare lessons to support students with their experiences after Helene.

"For me, one of the biggest learns coming back from COVID is that we learned when you get your students back in the building, you have to take some time to process what happened and give them that opportunity for their voices to be heard so they feel seen," Fehrman said, as well as working on plans for how to support the district's staff, who have had "traumatic" experiences.

"We did have staff that lost their home, but we also have staff that lost their family. One of our staff members lost 11 members of her family," she said.

At its own emergency Board of Education meeting Oct. 18, Buncombe County Schools voted to reopen schools Oct. 25. Non-potable water service, power and internet was restored to all 45 schools. Earlier in the month, the district announced the deaths of four of its students since Tropical Storm Helene. All others have since been accounted for.

Some bus routes have changed since the storm, Fehrman said. New routes, stops and pickup/drop off times will be communicated via the transportation Chipmunk app or the parent portal.

Non-potable water is back at each of the district's campuses, but with a boil water notice still in effect, the district is unable to bring back its pre-K students at this time. An emergency plan is pending with the state. Fehrman said she does not have a timeline for its approval.

How much school did students miss?

Much of the Asheville school board's Oct. 21 meeting was spent discussing calendar changes, attempting to make up time for the 20 days lost in the wake of Helene.

Fehrman said efforts were hindered by the state's school calendar law that requires it start no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. Educators have long railed against the law and its lack of flexibility to meet community needs.

“The fact that we cannot add days to the end of the year just is not fair to our kids,” she said.

Elementary students missed 115.52 hours since the storm. For middle and high schoolers it was 123.5 hours. The Helene Relief Bill, or House Bill 149, signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper Oct. 10, grants school calendar flexibility to public schools by allowing them to deem up to 20 days or the equivalent missed hours as completed, meaning they are 20 days that don't have to be made up, despite schools being closed.

State law normally requires 1,025 hours of instruction or 185 days. ACS staff can only be paid for 215 days, and staff were paid for the days missed. A minimum of nine teacher workdays, with at least two optional workdays, are required.

Of several calendar options considered, in an effort to help students regain missed hours, the board unanimously voted to move Nov. 1 from an optional work day to a full instructional day and Jan. 17 to a full instructional day, rather than an early release day. The first semester will end Jan. 17, as planned.

Vice Chair Amy Ray said she would like to see the district target dollars for tutoring to help make up learning loss for students.

"Some students will go through and miss these four weeks and not suffer significantly, and then others will suffer far more dramatically," she said. "I really am interested in finding funds, our funds and also grant funds ... and I hope, at this point, we would be able to find donors to help us pay for really robust tutoring."

Of the return to school, Fehrman said she is always glad to have students back on campus, but knows "the heaviness that is in a lot of people’s hearts and minds and how stressful this time has been."

“Families had to make really tough decisions and it was something that is a collective trauma that we’re going to have to process together as a community.”

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network.

