No additional debris brought to West Asheville site near Deaverview, for now, city says

ASHEVILLE - After resident concerns mounted over temporary debris processing sites opened, two of them near a public housing neighborhood, the city now says a new West Asheville location at Enka Commerce Park will be used as the "main site" for staging, grinding and compacting debris.

No additional debris will be taken to 65 Ford St. — a grassy expanse near public housing complex Deaverview Apartments and adjacent to Westmore, which has 72 affordable apartments for low-income families — while the city continues to secure additional sites, City Manager Debra Campbell said during a Buncombe County briefing Monday.

The same goes for the front nine holes of the Asheville Municipal Golf Course in East Asheville, which also was activated as a debris processing site last week.

“We are aware of the concern that many have expressed about the location of sites that were initially chosen to manage storm debris," Campbell said. "I want to emphasize that the safest thing we can do for our environment, our economy and our community is to remove storm debris from our homes and business areas as quickly and as responsibly as possible."

The city manager also said this: “However, security and site prep measures, such as fencing and access for heavy machinery, will continue on the front nine of the Municipal Golf Course and on the 65 Ford St. site so they are ready to be reactivated if needed."

Roger Farmer Park, about a half-mile from Deaverview, was also permitted as a temporary processing site, but will not be used, Campbell said.

70,000 truckloads of debris

As the city grapples with 2.5 million cubic yards of debris generated by Tropical Storm Helene, which devastated areas of Western North Carolina, processing sites were opened to temporarily house debris and to compact or package it before the debris is moved to a permanent location outside of the city and Buncombe County.

Those millions of cubic yards equates to around 70,000 truckloads of debris, said Greg Shuping, a consultant with the city through his firm Elevated Training and Consulting and also deputy Emergency Operations Center manager.

The city has a $500,000 contract with South Carolina-based Southern Disaster Recovery for debris removal.

Following the announcement of the initial sites in West Asheville, the two nearest to Deaverview, residents voiced concerns about their proximity, with fears of health and environmental impacts stemming from possibly hazardous materials sitting so close to residential areas.

During Monday's update, Shuping said that "any hazardous materials would never be brought to these temporary staging areas." He said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality have a contractor to remove such debris separately.

This includes items like propane tanks, fuel oil drums/barrels and any other large "hazardous waste," city spokesperson Jessica Hughes later clarified via email.

However, household hazardous waste, such as paint, pesticides, cleaning chemicals and batteries, will be taken to the processing sites, set aside in temporary staging areas and "properly contained" per state and federal guidelines. Other debris slated for the sites includes organic waste, like trees and vegetation; construction and demolition materials; and appliances and electronics.

These sites are not open to the public.

"There is and continues to be a sense of urgency about debris removal," City Manager Campbell said. "The longer storm debris remains in our neighborhoods and business areas, the longer we are living with fire and safety hazards. We want our neighborhoods to be safe, and we want our businesses to be able to reopen as soon as possible.”

Buncombe County, also contracting with Southern Disaster Recovery, has separate debris processing sites and 10 million cubic yards of debris generated by the storm, including the city's.

Of concerns around health, safety and environmental impacts at the debris sites, and fears from nearby residents, Campbell said the city has been concerned around health and safety of people in the entire community since the storm occurred.

"In terms of an assessment of the sites, the actual location of the debris sites that were identified, they were all evaluated by (DEQ) ... (and) EPA," Campbell said. "This was not done in an irresponsible way. It was done very intentional in terms of meeting environmental standards and environmental justice."

"As you heard the county manager (Avril Pinder) state, this is a communitywide issue. And debris management is something that, as she said, we don't particularly want it in our backyard. But if it is, it will be done in a manner that is safe. And as I stated earlier, safety is the primary concern."

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network.

