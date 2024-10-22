Open in App
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    NC Arboretum in Asheville sustained massive tree damage in Helene; plans to reopen

    By Houston Harwood, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3j60_0wGoY1X100

    ASHEVILLE — Within the 434-acre enclave of the North Carolina Arboretum in South Asheville, the wind and rain wrought by Tropical Storm Helene Sept. 27 felled more than 5,000 trees just as the public gardens prepared to host its most important annual event.

    But, the show must go on.

    Drake Fowler, the North Carolina Arboretum executive director, said plans are in the works to reopen the green expanse and portions of its popular hiking trails and gardens within weeks. And, tickets are on sale for the arboretum’s annual Winter Lights Festival , which is scheduled to run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31.

    “We’re trying to get open as quick as we can,” Fowler said. “We have people calling and asking all the time; they want to get out and walk their dog, and they want that sense of normalcy.”

    To make a successful reopening a reality, arboretum officials are in talks with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help clean up the more than 5,000 trees that Helene knocked down across the preserve, creating hazardous conditions that have led to the park’s closure ever since the powerful storm upended life across Western North Carolina .

    Those hazardous conditions are mostly confined to the arboretum’s wooded areas and entry road, where half-cracked and leaning trees – known as “widow makers” – are at risk of toppling over, Fowler said. The gardens weathered the storm relatively well, and the surrounding buildings suffered only minor damage.

    Wood from felled trees won’t go to waste

    Just as the ecosystem within the Bent Creek Experimental Forest makes use of dead and decaying organic matter to fuel life, the clean-up effort will make use of the damaged and destroyed trees to help stock North Carolina’s firewood initiative or to help lay wood chips along the park’s 10 miles of hiking trails, according to Fowler.

    “Most of the trees that fell were red oaks, and the best chips for trails are that kind of hardwood,” Fowler explained. “Those are the chips we’re usually looking for, and so a lot of times we might have to buy those.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zKr4_0wGoY1X100

    It’s a small silver lining amid the damage in one of the region’s most popular nature preserves. The Arboretum attracts more than 600,000 visitors annually and boasts a membership roster of more than 21,000 households.

    How did the arboretum determine how many trees were damaged or destroyed by Helene? Fowler said that staff counted the number of felled within a 1-acre area and then used that data to conservatively estimate the total number of downed trees across the arboretum.

    "Initially we were like, 'Oh my gosh, that might mean there's 10,000 trees down," Fowler said. "But the further we got into the site, we found sections that aren't as bad ... There's kind of two stripes through the property that have significant tree damage."

    Winter Lights to offer 'return to normalcy’

    As WNC strives to recover from Helene’s rath , Arboretum officials hope it can serve as a place of healing and respite for locals when it reopens. That means there will be a few changes to the Winter Lights Festival, which is the arboretum’s most important annual fundraiser.

    Fowler said the Arboretum is working to craft displays around some of the park's damaged trees by affixing lights to the battered wood in an "artful way," recognizing the immense loss of old-growth trees within the preserve. Event organizers are also discussing potential photo opportunities for visitors that could include rallying cries such as "WNC Strong," according to Fowler.

    “This year, we are striving to make Winter Lights an event that will offer a sense of wonder, place, and perhaps even a temporary return to normalcy — a chance to wander and wonder and escape into an evening of delight and joy,” a public note posted to the arboretum’s website states.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElTeH_0wGoY1X100

    He said Winter Lights planners are cognizant of the trauma and devastation wrought by Helene across WNC and the need to adapt an otherwise festive event.

    “We’ve had so many locals that are like, ‘Just please do Winter Lights; we need something for our kids to go to that’s joyful,’” Fowler said. “So we’re trying to walk that line.... We're redesigning some of the show so that it recognizes this huge tragedy in our community."

    Tickets for the Winter Lights Festival are priced per vehicle rather than per person and start at a price of $40, according to the event's website.

    Houston Harwood is a reporter with the USA TODAY Network. Email him at wharwood@gannett.com.

    Jane Doe
    1d ago
    It's going to take a great deal of work, but like Biltmore, they will clean up, replant, and rebuild.
