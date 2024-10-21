Asheville School, Christ School football to return, set new date for Carolinas' oldest rivalry

Western North Carolina's final two football teams will return to action this week for the first time since Tropical Storm Helene devastated the area.

Asheville School and Christ School will both play their final regular season games on Friday before NCISAA playoffs start on Nov. 1. The week after the playoffs are slated to end on Nov. 22, the schools will face off in the 98th edition of The Game , the oldest high school football rivalry in the Carolinas.

Asheville School will play at Hickory Grove on Friday, while Christ School will kick off at home against Metrolina Christian Academy at home at 7 p.m. for senior night.

The Blues are two-time defending state champions at the NCISAA Division II level. Christ School last won a state championship in 2020 in DII but are now competing at the Division I level.

ALL-TIMER IN SKYLAND: How Erwin won an instant classic, 26-21, against Roberson in football's return to Buncombe County

The Asheville School-Christ School rivalry dates back to 1911 and has been played every season since 1933. While the Blues hold the all-time advantage of 50-43-4, the Greenies have won 20 of 24 games since the turn of the century, including 12 in a row. This will be the first time since 2014 the game has been played in November and the latest it has been played in at least 20 years.

WNC's other private football team, Asheville Christian Academy, located in one of the Buncombe County's hardest-hit areas in Swannanoa, made its return on Oct. 18 after nearly a month off. Though the Lions' athletic facilities were destroyed by flooding , they have been able to play on the road.

Evan Gerike is the high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email him at egerike@citizentimes.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @EvanGerike. Please support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville School, Christ School football to return, set new date for Carolinas' oldest rivalry