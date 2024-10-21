Open in App
    Pisgah National Forest reopens in parts after Helene; cleanup of debris, trees continues

    By Thomas C. Zambito, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6XWT_0wFLfqyu00

    PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST - Creeks flooded, mud slid onto roads and trees blocked trails, but the Pisgah Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest was spared the worst of Tropical Storm Helene.

    The district’s 165,000 acres reopened to visitors Oct. 18 as U.S. Forest Service workers and volunteers continued cutting through trees and restoring trails.

    “We were trying to open as soon as possible so people could come back out,” District Ranger Dave Casey told the Citizen Times on a visit to the forest Oct. 18. “It’s their land anyway. We need to have a really good reason if we keep it closed.”

    Casey sounded out local communities before making the decision to reopen since first responders, already stretched thin by the historic storm's response, could be called in if forest visitors need medical assistance.

    Roof: When floodwaters breached a Swannanoa home, the roof was the safest place for a man, his dog

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4Bpc_0wFLfqyu00

    “We were very intentional about making sure that the local communities supported us because we want to be sensitive to the fact that they have a lot of other stuff going on,” Casey said.

    October is the second-busiest month of the year in the district after July, he said, with visitors drawn by the spectacular fall color for which Western North Carolina is internationally known. Each year roughly 4 million visitors pass through Pisgah National Forest, Casey said.

    On a crisp and clear Friday afternoon in mid-October, visitors emerged from their cars to take a peek Looking Glass Falls.

    Candace Pitts and her friend Shelly Schumaker hopped on their bikes for a ride along forest roads for the first time since Helene swept through WNC on Sept. 27, reaching record-level river peaks, and knocking down trees, homes and in some places devastating entire towns. As of Oct. 20, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 95 people died as a result of Helene.

    “We’ve been trying to stay away from trails because I don’t want to be in their way if they’re doing something,” Schumaker said.

    More: After Helene forced its closure and furloughs, Biltmore Estate to reopen in November

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo9J3_0wFLfqyu00

    The forest managed to withstand much of the heavy rain, high winds and fatal flooding that swept through WNC, although without the ferocity it delivered to Asheville, Buncombe County and surrounding counties.

    The Bobby M. Setzer Fish Hatchery used to raise trout took on 22 inches of rain but the fish remained in their raceways.

    “That’s still a lot of rain but I never thought we’d be blessed to just get 22 inches of rain,” Casey said. “I never thought that anyone else would get more than 30.”

    Several roads remain in the district remain closed: Avery Creek Road; Yellow Gap Road (between Wolf Ford and North Mills River); Headwaters Road (from Forest Road 475 to the Sunwall Trailhead); Catheys Creek Road (northern option).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hFX6_0wFLfqyu00

    The Appalachian and Grandfather Ranger districts of Pisgah remain closed.

    Also on Oct. 18, the following campgrounds reopened:

    Davidson River Campground & Recreation Area; Cove Creek Upper & Lower Campgrounds; Kuykendall Group Campground; Wash Creek Horse Camp and Wolf Ford Horse Camp.

    These campgrounds remain closed: Lake Powhatan Campground & Recreation Area; North Mills River Campground & Recreation Area; Pisgah Glamping at Lake Powhatan; Sliding Rock Recreation Area (hrough Memorial Day 2025); Sunburst Campground (Opens 2025) and White Pine South Group Campground.

    Casey said visitors should remain cautious throughout the forest, where they might encounter hazards such as:

    • Landslides along forest service roads and trails
    • Fallen trees and large limbs crossing trails
    • Washed out trails and bridges
    • Rough roads that require high clearance vehicles where previously it did not
    • Limited cell phone service in case of emergency

    More: Park Service warns visitors not to enter Blue Ridge Parkway

    Debris: Helene recovery in Buncombe: Storm debris collection, repair permits, school updates

    Thomas C. Zambito covers energy, transportation and economic growth for the USA Today Network’s New York State team. He can be reached at tzambito@lohud.com .

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Pisgah National Forest reopens in parts after Helene; cleanup of debris, trees continues

