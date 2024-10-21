Rare copy of U.S. Constitution fetches $9 million at storm-delayed auction in Asheville

ASHEVILLE — A rare, signed copy of the U.S. Constitution that wound its way from an 18th-century North Carolina plantation to an Asheville-based auction house sold for $9 million on Thursday.

Brunk Auctions accepted bids for the "printed archetype" U.S. Constitution — one of only eight such copies known to exist — during a sale at its Tunnel Road gallery after the tight-knit, family-run firm overcame a slew of logistical challenges from Tropical Storm Helene.

Andrew Brunk, who leads the company as president and CEO alongside his wife, Lauren, said during an interview that 10 interested buyers battled over roughly seven minutes Thursday evening to outbid each other. A private buyer, who hasn't been named, ultimately offered the $9 million sale price.

According to Brunk, it's one of the highest amounts ever fetched at auction for an American historical document.

"The rarity of it is extraordinary," Brunk said of the newsprint-like, broadsheet copy of the U.S. Constitution, which was discovered at the historic Hayes Plantation in Edenton, North Carolina , after the longtime owners prepared to transfer the 18th-century site to state ownership.

"The fact that this thin piece of paper survived 237 years, tucked away, out of sight and out of the public eye, is part of what's so remarkable," Brunk added. "It's a fragile, fragile thing."

Tropical Storm Helene delayed sale of historic document

Tropical Storm Helene upended Brunk Auctions' operations when rain and wind funneled through the Blue Ridge Mountains in late September. Authorities across the Southeast had, as of Tuesday, attributed at least 228 deaths to the powerful storm .

Brunk said the auction house his father founded in 1983 had meticulously choreographed its planned sale of the U.S. Constitution copy over a span of months, setting an initial auction date of Sept. 28: the 237th anniversary of the document's printing.

The auctioning of other historical American records was scheduled to begin on Sept. 27, the same day Tropical Storm Helene moved into the region with full force.

"As we sat looking out our windows, I'm thinking, 'Can we still do it? Should we still do it?'" Brunk recalled. "My wife and I are sitting there and watching out our window as two gigantic oak trees come down right beside our house... And at that point, it's still so early in what was happening with Helene, that nobody really had any idea what was coming."

Brunk said the auction house "pulled the plug" the morning of Sept. 27. The firm's 25 employees — some of whom suffered major storm damage — couldn't return to their Tunnel Road building for about two weeks. With the help of generators, buckets of water donated by staff members who owned private wells and a Starlink internet terminal, Brunk Auctions began to mount its comeback this month.

"It wasn't particularly easy," Brunk said. "We didn't have lights, we didn't have water... But at some point, we had to get started back up."

The company held three bidding sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, culminating with the sale of the printed archetype of the U.S. Constitution. Brunk Auctions had intended to allow the to public attend the session, but again, Tropical Storm Helene's aftermath upended those plans.

"We didn't get running water in the building until three days before the auction," Brunk said. "You can't really be open for a big crowd and not have water."

What's the historical significance of the $9 million 'official' copy?

The copy of the U.S. Constitution auctioned in Asheville this week traces back to 1787, when the nation's founders convened in Philadelphia to replace the weak and ineffective Articles of Confederation with a constitution that would bolster the federal government's power.

But the men in Philadelphia lacked the power to adopt the Constitution they had so arduously crafted. Congress first had to sign off on sending the then-proposed foundation of American democracy to the 13 states, which in turn had to adopt and ratify the new Constitution. As part of that process, they printed 100 copies of the text and sent them to the states, Brunk explained.

That includes the copy recovered from a filing cabinet at Hayes Plantation. The document bears a signature from Charles Thompson, who in 1787 was the Secretary of Congress, adding to its rarity and historical significance.

"The copy that we just sold had (Thompson's) signature on it, indicating that it was an official copy and had been sent for the purpose of review for ratification," Brunk said. "The whole idea of government by the people is embodied in this piece of paper."

The copy also features a written statement by then-President George Washington outlining the rationale behind the Constitution and a plea to ratify and adopt it: "Individuals entering into society must give up a share of liberty to preserve the rest," Washington wrote.

In Brunk's view, the letter still has a message to send more than two centuries after its printing.

"If you read through all of this, (Washington) is asking for compromise and unity and looking beyond your own personal needs to the greater good," Brunk said. "With the hurricane, with politics and the election coming and all of that, a call for people to sort of look toward the greater good is really profound."

