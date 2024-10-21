Non-potable water returns to nearly 95% of Asheville's system. What city learned from 2022-23 holiday outage

ASHEVILLE - At high elevations, on the road that snakes the mountain ridge out of Asheville toward the Blue Ridge Parkway, Del Coufal and his neighbors are wrapping Week 3 without water.

He was leaving a downtown water distribution site outside the Buncombe County Courthouse Oct. 18, boxes of potable water stacked on a hand truck. It has become part of his routine after Tropical Storm Helene. Though in the immediate days after, Coufal and his wife were trapped by downed trees. Parts of Town Mountain Road were washed out, damage from landslides taking it down to a single lane, he said.

Without bottled water, they relied heavily on what they could haul from nearby springs, with only flavored sparkling water on hand for drinking.

A significant portion of the city's water system has seen the return of non-potable water after weeks without. For many, the water that sputtered out of faucets was brown or sediment-filled, but enough to flush toilets. But as the city has warned, at the higher elevations, pockets of the system were likely to see a later return. There is a boil water notice for all Asheville customers.

It's "simply a function of the laws of physics," Water Resources Department spokesperson Clay Chandler said during an Oct. 18 county briefing. It takes more pressure to get the water up the mountain. The tank that feeds the higher elevations rely on pump stations to push the water up, and they can't just "flip the switch on those."

Water reached much of North and West Asheville on Oct. 15, two-and-a-half weeks after Helene swept through on Sept. 27, though significant damage has left some neighborhoods cut off. As of Oct. 18, about 95% of the system is running non-potable water.

While he understands the complications, Coufal said it is still "frustrating" as water returns elsewhere, even to nearby lower elevation homes.

“Honestly, it’s just the life’s essentials that you kind of take for granted, and now that they’re gone, it can be really challenging," he said. He can get by for another week or two, but not knowing is difficult. “You just continue on. I guess that’s all you can do."

Why no timeline?

Running drinkable water, however, remains out of reach as the city began an in-lake treatment process for the typically "pristine" Burnett Reservoir, with a combination of aluminum sulfate and caustic soda. The city has not given a timeline for total water restoration.

Despite pressure from people to provide a timeframe, without certainty, Chandler said it would be "irresponsible."

It's an element of the crisis informed by Asheville's holiday water outages of 2022-23 — then deemed unprecedented — that began Dec. 24, 2022 and left thousands of people without water for up to 10 days. An independent committee reviewed the city's response, creating a 70-page report, and concluded a series of missteps, including providing a service restoration timeline that could not be met.

Mike McGill, who was a member of the Independent Review Committee, had plenty of critiques for the city's response two years ago. But watching this ongoing response, in light of historic devastation, he said the city's work has been "remarkable."

McGilll's Hampstead-based firm, Water PIO, specializes in crisis communications for water and wastewater utilities.

"Given the situation that happened, mother nature taking a firehose to their water system, they have shown substantial progress consistently," McGill told the Citizen Times Oct. 18.

"And the fact that they've got the vast majority of their water system up, when theirs is one of the most difficult systems that you can manage because of all the pressure zones ... is quite remarkable."

Similarly, Dirt Murphy, another former IRC member, said while the damage to the system itself was not comparable in scale, with this crisis a full-blown natural disaster, she noticed a "completely improved response." From the hiring of Chandler in October 2023, a dedicated spokesperson for the department, to greater training for staff and elected officials, from the outside, she felt "local government has done a fantastic job."

“That was lacking the last time," Murphy said of the streamlined response. "Nobody knew what they were supposed to do in an emergency. But now they do. And they know how to do it in a way that allows them to operate with other players.”

What happened to Asheville's water system?

When Helene thrashed areas of Western North Carolina — causing catastrophic destruction, loss of life and dumping record rainfall on the entire region — it left thousands without water or power.

The French Broad and Swannanoa rivers breached their banks, cresting at historic levels, and swallowed entire areas of the city. In the days that followed, people often crowded a bridge that overlooked the city's River Arts District and its submerged buildings, watching brown water churn below — debris caught in the eddy.

As power crawled back in the days after, and roads were slowly cleared, water, or lack of it, was the hum of anxiety that hampered the city's move toward recovery.

“Water systems, under the best of circumstances, have a mind of their own," said Chandler. Factor into that Asheville's mountainous topography, with significant elevation changes, and a weather event on the catastrophic scale of Helene, and "it gets extremely complex," he told the Citizen Times in October.

It was no longer a system repair, he said. "This was a construction project."

The storm severely damaged the Asheville water system, which serves Buncombe County and the northern portion of Henderson County. It has interconnections with several towns and municipalities throughout. In the immediate aftermath, and weeks following, the majority of the system's roughly 160,000 customers were without water.

Three water treatment plants feed the system: Mills River, William DeBruhl and North Fork. The latter two are near Black Mountain and bore the brunt of the damage. Helene washed away both of North Fork's main transmission lines, as well as a 36-inch bypass waterline, which was built to withstand a typical hurricane event after the 2004 floods from tropical storms Frances and Ivan. It was buried 25 feet deep.

"(Helene) gouged an entirely new river channel and eroded several feet of topsoil," Chandler said. The new bypass, which was completed Oct. 10 and marked a major milestone for restoration, was buried even deeper.

"There is absolutely no way to completely armor a water system against something like that," Chandler said of Helene, which officials have billed as bringing "biblical devastation."

"Maybe if you had decades and billions and billions of dollars, maybe you could do it," he added. "But without that ... the wall of water that came down those spillways at North Fork, it is a miracle that the damage there was not worse.”

The department would only begin to find many of the leaks throughout its 1,800 miles of pipes as it re-pressurized the system.

Pristine reservoir turned to 'chocolate milk'

While the Mills River plant, which serves South Asheville and the sliver of Henderson County, operated at partial capacity for several days, it was up and running by Oct. 4 . The William DeBruhl plant in Bee Tree went offline completely, but it was North Fork's loss that shook the system entirely.

The plant serves 80% of the city's system. The roads to access the damage were washed out. Crews only reached North Fork with equipment to begin work Sept. 30, Chandler said, three days after the storm.

Beyond line breaks, the rainfall amount was such, he said, that "it completely flipped the reservoir upside down. Meaning, it took sediment and clay that was on the bottom and brought it to the top." At its deepest point, the reservoir is more than 200 feet deep.

Its new consistency has been described as that of "chocolate milk."

The in-lake treatment process, which has gone through an initial round, is intended to address the high levels of sediment in the water. Chandler reiterated Oct. 18 that there is no accurate timeline for how long the water treatment process will take. He was unable to speak to how many rounds of treatment North Fork's reservoir might require before potable water can begin to feed the system.

“We obviously wanted it to happen very quickly, I think we know enough now to realize that it won’t," he said. "It’s going to be a long process. How long that is, I’d love to be able to tell you, but I just can’t.”

What did the city learn during the 2022/23 holiday outages?

At her West Asheville urban farm, Murphy said during the storm, she brought all her chickens inside the house.

"If we were going to go out, we were going to go out as a family," she said. Her farm escaped relatively unscathed, though sourcing water in the days that followed the storm proved a challenge. Even before Helene hit, Murphy was thinking about possible damage to the city's three water plants, going as far as to text a fellow former IRC member.

As both she and McGill were quick to acknowledge, the circumstances were extremely different. In 2022, days of freezing temperatures led to a number of line system breaks and the Mills River plant being taken offline.

The report found the magnitude and duration of the 2022/23 holiday outages "was largely avoidable and preventable." Human error was at play, it said, like lacking communications, direct pressure put on staff by elected officials and a closed transmission valve.

Of Helene, Murphy said, "this was really the hand of God just scooping everything out and churning up those reservoirs." There's a long road ahead to recovery, she said, but felt the city had truly taken on the committee's 37 recommendations from two years prior.

Chandler agreed that the 2022/23 outages set in motion a series of actions and reforms that helped prepare the city for Helene, laying a roadmap for response. All water resource employees have had quarterly emergency response training, its team familiar with the incident command system structure. They were due for another in about a week.

“They didn’t have a structure in place, they didn’t have procedures, they weren’t quite ready for the event back in 22-23," McGill said. "Here, they had a structure, they had procedures, they had roles already in place and ready to operate, and then they just had to communicate the hellscape that they found themselves in.”

More: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper increases unemployment to $600 due to Helene. What to know and how to apply

More: For Asheville's homeless, Helene brought further devastation and crisis; Will numbers grow?

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky. Please support local, daily journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times .

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Non-potable water returns to nearly 95% of Asheville's system. What city learned from 2022-23 holiday outage