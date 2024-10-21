Open in App
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    Future of River Arts District will be different, Sec. Buttigieg says in Asheville

    By Will Hofmann, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    ASHEVILLE - Amid muddy dust and tangled debris, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Gov. Roy Cooper met with business owners and developers of the River Arts District .

    The once-booming area faces an uncertain future after the disastrous floods from Tropical Storm Helene.

    Speaking in front of the rubble of Foundy Street, a large development once full of active studios, breweries and restaurants, Buttigieg and Cooper reiterated their support for the city. The secretary said "the whole country is rooting for Asheville.”

    Business owners and key players in the district's development noted that the area will likely look far different from its recent past. Funds for rebuilding infrastructure already have begun to flow into the area.

    The U.S. Department of Transportation has made $100 million in emergency relief funds available to the North Carolina Department of Transportation and $32 million available to the Tennessee Department of Transportation after Helene's floods. Working toward restoring Interstate 40, the DOT has issued funds for stabilization projects along the stretch of highway between North Carolina and Tennessee that was damaged.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVoPZ_0wFKoxPV00

    As for the future of the RAD, it's important to note that it has been historically prone to floods — both the 1916 floods and the 2004 floods changed how the area was developing. Some who have properties and businesses in the district, like Pattiy Torno, the owner of Curve Studios near Lyman Street, spoke with Buttigieg. Other business owners included Eddie Dewey, a developer in the district, and Russ Tower, the founder of the outdoor sports store Second Gear, which had a location off of Riverside Drive.

    Torno, Dewey and Webster's properties were severely damaged during the flood. Nearly 80% of the district was destroyed by Helene's rapidly rising floodwaters, according to Katie Cornell, executive director of ArtsAVL.

    After the flood, Torno said that most of her tenants were “done" after living through both the flood caused by the remnants of Hurricane's Frances and Ivan in 2004 and Helene this year. She felt her buildings sit “too low” near the floodplain, making her question what the future of the district looks.

    “It’s just too stressful,” Torno said of artists coming back to the district. “I feel like our artists deserve better than this."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGeTS_0wFKoxPV00

    Torno has played an important role in the development of the district in the past 10 years, chairing the Asheville Area Riverfront Redevelopment Commission in the mid-2010s. She also has consistently showed up during public discussion at City Council about future growth and development in the district.

    "I think that the River Arts District still is an amazing place, but I question whether the way we have been able to use it is the right way forward," she continued.

    Dewey, as one of the primary property managers and owners of Foundy Street, recently told the Citizen Times that he hopes to keep Foundy Street a base for artists and rebuild where they can. The disastrous flooding at his site has leveled businesses like Pleb Urban Winery and washed away others like Marquee, a massive complex that sold the art of over 200 artists.

    "We think we can come back and rebuild. We need help," Dewey said, adding federal and philanthropic help was needed.

    Standing in front of the Foundation Skatepark building, now fallen in and largely gone, Buttigieg said that he plans to listen to the community's "local conversation" regarding the future of the district. Cooper said the RAD will "come back," but "probably in a different way." Continuing discussions with Buttigieg's office about building back in the district continues to be a priority, Cooper said.

    "Rebuilding transportation in a more resilient way in Western North Carolina is going to be the key to making sure communities like this can come back strong," Cooper said in the RAD, noting that he had issued an emergency order on Oct. 16 that was able to move up unemployment to $600 a week and extended how long it applies to those in the region.

    Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com. Consider supporting this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Future of River Arts District will be different, Sec. Buttigieg says in Asheville

    Jane Doe
    2d ago
    Hopefully the planning board will not allow rebuilding in flood plaines.
    B.Katie
    2d ago
    they've known were they flooding can happen. it's happened before. Did they fix the water distribution facility 20 years ago? No. Just slapped it together the same way. Did any of the local officials actually pay attention to the weather the days leading up to Helene? Do these gov peeps not keep in mind that some businesses and people lost everything in 2004? That maybe, if they would have thought long and hard about what could happen, flooding wise and the fact that Helene was a MASSIVE MASSIVE storm, that they could have saved lives. Have any of these Asheville gov peeps been here for more 10 years?!??!
