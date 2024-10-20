Opinion: Veterans and military families: North Carolina needs you at the polls

As a veteran and co-founder of Vet the Vote , I care deeply about this country, value the principles of our democracy and have faith in the strength of our institutions. Tropical Storm Helene brought unimaginable devastation to Asheville and its surrounding communities. As local, state and federal agencies, along with nonprofit organizations, continue to provide essential resources for recovery, I have witnessed our community come together to support one another with unwavering kindness and solidarity.

The response has reinforced my faith in the goodness of people, the strength of our democratic institutions and the resilience of the American spirit.

In the aftermath of the storm, state-run media in Russia and China seized the opportunity to exploit the pain of affected communities as they work to rebuild their homes and lives, amplifying false and misleading claims about the United States response to this and other disasters. As election day approaches, their aim is simple: sow division and distrust among Americans and weaken confidence in our institutions.

Now, more than ever, we must remember that our election systems are strong and resilient, just like the people they serve. Election officials, many of whom have been personally affected by the storm, are dedicated to ensuring that everyone can cast their vote in a free, fair and secure election. But they need our support. That’s why I’m asking my fellow veterans and military families across North Carolina to step up and serve in a new way this year — as poll workers.

Through Vet the Vote, we’ve recruited more than 160,000 veterans and military family members nationwide, including nearly 7,000 in North Carolina. These individuals are stepping up to support their communities and help protect the integrity of our elections when we need it most.

Why veterans? Because we have a unique ability to adapt and persevere in critical situations. We've been trained to stay calm under pressure, follow procedures carefully, and work as a team to accomplish the mission. These qualities, combined with our commitment to service and community, make us ideal poll workers.

After Hurricane Florence in 2018, the North Carolina General Assembly and the Executive Director of the State Board of Elections implemented changes to election laws to ensure voters could still cast their ballots. State officials have broad authority to ensure this year’s election remains safe, secure and accessible. Having served as a poll worker myself, I know election workers across the state receive extensive training, so they know how to protect the process while enabling all eligible voters to participate.

Where recovery efforts are underway, we have an opportunity to show that the strength of our election process is just as resilient as our communities. When you enter a polling place, you can trust that it is staffed by well-trained community members — including veterans — who are committed to fairness, integrity and service. Veterans, who have served our country with honor, are particularly well-suited for this critical role.

As the election approaches, I urge my fellow veterans and military family members to join me in this important mission. It’s a chance to continue serving our country, uphold democracy, and ensure every vote is counted in a fair and transparent process. You can sign up to become a poll worker and play a key role supporting your community and keeping our elections strong, no matter the obstacles.

North Carolina has seen its share of challenges. As we recover from Tropical Storm Helene, North Carolinians and Americans across the country have the chance to show the world that our values and ideals, like our communities, will endure.

Let’s step up and serve again — this time at the polls.

Christa Sperling is a U.S. Air Force veteran living in Asheville.

