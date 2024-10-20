Open in App
    Opinion: Rep. Caleb Rudow looks to future of rebuilding that leaves WNC stronger

    By Caleb Rudow,

    2 days ago

    How do you run a campaign in the middle of a natural disaster? People have asked me, “Shouldn’t you pause, step back, stop talking politics?” But this moment — this challenge — is exactly why we have to keep going. If we want a future where our communities are safe and strong, where families and small businesses can weather the storms to come, the work doesn’t stop.

    We’ve been out in the community — sharing information, cheering up kids who are trying to make sense of the world after everything they know got swept away. That’s what neighbors do. But my job, the reason I’m still running this campaign, is to look ahead. I’m not just thinking about today’s challenges. I’m thinking about the ones we’ll face tomorrow and the next day, and the long-term choices we need to make to rebuild in a way that leaves us stronger than before.

    We can and we will rebuild from Hurricane Helene. I know that, because I’ve seen what we’re made of here in Western North Carolina. But here’s the hard truth — if we don’t elect better leaders, people willing to address the root causes of these disasters, we’ll find ourselves in an even more dangerous place. This wasn’t some act of God. It’s like a science experiment gone wrong — a chemical reaction pushed too far. For decades, we’ve ignored the warning signs, and the result is a climate spiraling out of control.

    I’ve lived through two major storms here in WNC. One was devastating, and the other? It hit us like an atomic bomb. The difference is night and day. The storm we just endured was unlike anything I’ve seen before, and the scale of destruction speaks for itself. If we don’t act, it’s only a matter of time before another “5,000-year storm” shows up at our doorstep.

    The reality is, my opponent — Congressman Chuck Edwards — doesn’t want to run his campaign right now because that would mean being held accountable. He doesn’t want to debate or answer for the fact that he’s spent his career voting against FEMA funding and denying the science of climate change. Now, as our communities are left to pick up the pieces, he’d rather hide behind his office. That’s not leadership.

    And yet, in the darkest moments, I’ve seen something remarkable. For a week, nobody talked politics. Instead, neighbors asked, “Are you okay? Do you need anything? How are your people doing?” Government agencies, private companies, churches, and community groups came together — not to argue, but to help. We saw businesses step up with supplies, churches open their doors to anyone who needed shelter, and neighbors helping neighbors dig out from the mud. That’s the kind of spirit that gives me hope.

    Some folks have asked if there will even be voting in WNC this year. Let me be clear: There will be. People are resilient and democracy doesn’t take a backseat — not here, not now. Heck, we figured out how to let astronauts stranded in space cast their votes, and we’ll figure out how to do it here, too.

    But as we crawl our way out of this disaster, we need to start talking about what comes next — about how we build back better and stronger. That means embracing climate resilience, smarter planning and sustainable building practices. And most importantly, it means electing leaders who believe in science, who will face these challenges head-on, and who will fight for the future of this community.

    The stakes couldn’t be higher. If we don’t change course, we’ll see more storms like this, and the damage will only get worse. But if we rise to the occasion — if we elect leaders who listen to experts and put people over profits — we can build a future where no storm, no disaster, no challenge can knock us down.

    So let’s get to work. Let's show the world what WNC is made of. Because together, there’s nothing we can’t rebuild — and no future we can’t create.

    State House Representative Caleb Rudow is a candidate for U.S. Congress District 11.

