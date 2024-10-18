Open in App
    'This whole road is family': Generational Rollins families confront loss after Helene

    By Johnny Casey, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    MARSHALL — Though it's been nearly four weeks since Tropical Storm Helene devastated Western North Carolina, communities such as Rollins in Marshall will be working to rebuild and reintegrate into the world.

    But for one family in particular in Rollins — a small community of about 15 residences located along the French Broad River and just about a mile south of downtown Marshall — there may never be a return to "normal." Bruce Tipton, a member of the family, was swept into the river just after 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 27.

    That night, as the rains continued to fall and the river continued to rise, more than a dozen family members joined with neighbors and rescue teams and looked on helplessly as Tipton clung to a tree along the riverbank for roughly seven hours, family members told The News-Record & Sentinel.

    When The News-Record return to Rollins on Oct. 10 to speak with family members, neighbors and community members who had pledged to help the neighborhood rebuild, tattered clothing lined the riverbank trees, and downed trees and piles of shrubbery and debris were marked with orange spray paint, signaling that they'd been searched for bodies.

    "I lost everything," said Rollins resident Judy Gosselin, 59, who returned to the community with her family to look for salvageable belongings.

    "Half of this stuff out here, I don't even know who it belongs to."

    Gosselin said she didn't evacuate until the water began moving into her trailer.

    "We went to the top and watched it for a while," Gosselin said. "We knew it was going to get high, like it always has. But never like this."

    At the top of Rollins Road near the train tracks and Main Street, the road in and out of downtown Marshall, Gosselin was joined by a host of other neighbors. First responders had arrived, too, after being called to Rollins when Bruce Tipton, a 75-year-old Navy veteran who lived in a trailer just 30 feet off the river bank, was swept into the river after his trailer flooded.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sioaR_0wBvaM8B00

    Nearly two weeks later, Gosselin's furniture was piled up in one corner of her residence, and a still-visible water line higher than five feet lined the inside of her mud-caked home. She said she was twice told by Marshall Police Chief Kenny Brown to evacuate.

    "The second time, we evacuated, and I was heading out and trying to get all my animals," she said. "I lost a cat, and that breaks my heart. It was too fast. I was running around trying to get my animals. It was crazy. My refrigerator ended up on my electric stove. I don't know how that happened. When I imagine that water in here, wow — it blows my mind."

    Gosselin's home will likely be a total loss. She's currently staying with her granddaughter in the Wolf Laurel community of Mars Hill.

    When Gosselin headed for higher ground on Sept. 27, she did not hear Tipton crying for help for hours. Neighbors, including Wanda Allen , did.

    "But I heard all about it from neighbors," Gosselin said. "I loved Bruce. Bruce is a good man. He's been on Rollins forever."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LymRj_0wBvaM8B00

    'Tiptons have been here hundreds of years'

    Gosselin has lived in Rollins for 53 of her 59 years. Her family has been in Rollins for four generations.

    "When things happen here on Rollins, we usually do come together," Gosselin said. "And it's a good thing."

    Michelle Tipton, 59 and a retired teacher, was among those who watched helplessly as Tipton fell to his death.

    She left her property once the waters reached the white block of her front porch. Michelle Tipton said the water had never gotten that high on the property, including when her husband, Mark Tipton, was a boy in 1977.

    Michelle Tipton's son watched as Bruce Tipton's trailer slipped off its frame.

    "He said it broke it in half, and then the water just sucked it down completely," she said. "It was just heartbreaking that we couldn't do anything.

    "After about three or four minutes, Sally, his dog, came up out of the water, and Bruce got into the water as much as he could and got her over to the side."

    Sally is now living with Tipton's daughter, Rachel.

    Michelle Tipton said Bruce will be buried with his previous dog, Bruiser.

    "That's where he said he wanted to be buried. We just talked about it a couple months ago," Michelle Tipton said. "He's always had a dog, for as long as I've known him, which is 40 years."

    Michelle remembers Bruce Tipton as a kind-hearted, prideful, honorable man, with whom she frequently sparred over politics.

    "Losing Bruce is the worst part," she said, choking back tears.

    "He always told us stories about the Navy. He always put everyone and everything in their best light, and I always get on my husband and say the Tiptons are pretty negative people. But Bruce would always tell the best of what he had done overseas. But yet, this was home. This was the place he wanted to be and that he loved the most."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqA8O_0wBvaM8B00

    'It's all family'

    The News-Record spoke with Annie Meadows, Bruce Tipton's niece, who was cleaning a residence owned by her aunt, Betty Pressley, on Oct. 10.

    Pressley, 82, is Bruce Tipton's sister.

    Meadows was in Rollins the entire night on Sept. 27, and watched as her uncle fell to his death.

    "That's the hardest part about all this," Meadows said. "First, we tried to get to him and couldn't. And then the trailer broke and we thought he was gone right then. But he got hung in that tree right over there, and he stayed for about seven hours before he came out at 10:51 p.m."

    Losing her uncle is the worst part of all of the devastation caused by Helene, Meadows said.

    "Like, this is material. I can replace all this," she said. "We were all on this little hump up on the railroad tracks looking at the tree and him."

    The entire neighborhood will grieve the loss of one of its most lovable figures, an ever-present family man in the most recognizable family in the community.

    "It's all family," said Meadows, noting that Madison County Register of Deeds Mary Wallin, wife of former Marshall Mayor Jack Wallin, is also a Tipton, and Meadows' aunt, Betty, is Mary Jan Wallin's mother.

    "This whole road is family."

    According to Meadows, first responders informed the family that it would be too dangerous to attempt to save Tipton, as there were numerous other residents who were also trapped in the floods along the French Broad River.

    "They had spotlights and everything on him," said Meadows, who said she still has mixed emotions about the rescue workers' decision.

    "My thought was, 'If you're going to waste the resources to bring the boats and the time and effort and the people, why not attempt it?' But they didn't."

    Michelle Tipton said she understands that it is a complicated and delicate process that hinges on split-second decisions during life-or-death situations. Local fire departments as well as swift water rescue teams were on hand Sept. 27.

    "They would holler, and he would holler back so they could hear him," Tipton said. "They used the binoculars, but they couldn't see him or anything, because there were a lot of trees there where he was at. So, it was about an hour and half before a swiftwater guy came from Walnut, and he just said, 'There's no way we can go out there.' And we totally understand that.

    "I wouldn't want some other people to lose their lives. Why five people, when it's just one? And that's how it would be if it was my own life. I know there were probably a lot of people that needed rescuing that might be in a safer place for them to get to."

    Michelle Tipton said she can't imagine how scary it must have been for Bruce Tipton while he was clinging to that tree. But she feels he would have understood the rescue team's decision.

    "I'm sure he would have felt the same way," Michelle Tipton said. "He decided to stay. He wanted to stay. He wouldn't want someone to risk their lives like that if they thought it was too dangerous. He lived on this river his whole life, and he was in the Navy. He's been everywhere, and he knows what water can do."

    Community efforts in the neighborhood

    Gosselin's daughter, Makayla, 21, came down to Rollins on Sept. 27 to tell her mother to evacuate. So, too, did Gosselin's father, Autry Black.

    "I wasn't even going to go, but I finally decided to go," Gosselin said. "But it came up quick. We're talking like an hour, at the end. It was, 'Boom!'"

    Gosselin said she hasn't had the opportunity to think about what would have happened had she not heeded her father and daughter's calls to evacuate.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jeFGu_0wBvaM8B00

    Gosselin said she'll need lots of time to try to wrap her head around what she and her neighbors are experiencing, as both the cleanup efforts and relief efforts continue to pour in throughout the community.

    "I'm still processing," she said. "I've cried and cried and cried. I can't cry no more. I've went through and got any stuff that I could get — a few pictures and a couple more things, and that's it. This is my life, gone.

    "We've been on the go, day and night."

    Part of that relief includes community building efforts from Nanostead, a small-scale sustainable design and building contractor located on Walnut Creek Road in Marshall.

    Amos McGregor, Kevin Ward and Matt Lucas, as well as other local builders in Marshall are working with Rollins community members to help coordinate immediate and longer-term housing needs. The American Red Cross was also in Rollins Oct. 10.

    According to neighbors, Rollins resident Heather Johnson is housing supplies to be distributed to local neighbors throughout the coming months, as members of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 446, including Kara Warlick and Skip Gangemi were dropping off donations Oct. 10 as well.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AaYbX_0wBvaM8B00

    Anne and Bob Lee own a campground along North Rollins Road. Bob Lee, a river raft guide, and his wife said they lost a lot of possessions in the flooding but are fortunate to be able to rebuild their campground.

    "We're going to be able to rebuild here," Anne Lee said. "It's the people who have lost their house, the impact of that, that feels weighty and heavy. For us, yes, our 20-by-20-foot structure was swept away, and this is our campground. But we're going to come back.

    "But these people have to find a place to live. Some of these families have been here for decades and generations."

    For Rollins residents, there is additional emotional heaviness when reflecting on all the lifelong memories from the neighborhood.

    Gosselin's daughter, Makayla, and her husband, Jacob Carver, have been together for 10 years. They went to school together through Madison High School.

    "We used to sit up there and look out on the river as kids," Carver said. "Now it's not even there anymore. It's been a heck of a thing really. We had my 19th birthday here, and had all kinds of friends here. It's just been sad."

    But for Michelle Tipton, the generational families like the Tiptons and the Blacks will be here for the long haul, as Helene has only strengthened their connection to Rollins.

    After the flooding, Michelle Tipton went to stay with her sister in Swannanoa, and, reeling from the chaos, pondered whether she wanted to return to Rollins.

    "People would ask if I would stay down there, because they can't believe it," Michelle Tipton said. "But we're like, the Tiptons have lived on this road for hundreds of years. They had the 1916 flood. There were Tiptons on that road then, and they came back and rebuilt.

    "It's a resilience. When we thought about selling our place, I just didn't realize how attached I was, and what it means to me all these years. You can't leave the place that means something to you. I'm sure it means even more to the other Tiptons in the bloodline, because they've been here forever."

    Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for three years. He earned a first-place award in beat news reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6074 or jcasey@citizentimes.com.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 'This whole road is family': Generational Rollins families confront loss after Helene

