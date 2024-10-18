When floodwaters breached a Swannanoa home, the roof was the safest place for a man, his dog

The first time David and Kate Donald visited the ruins of their home after Tropical Storm Helene swept through the area, a rainbow arched across the sky. For the couple, who lost almost everything to the floodwaters, the rainbow seemed significant, even Biblical.

"I know there's a lot of ancient flood stories, but like that particular one, with the rainbow in the sky, I was really moved," Kate Donald said. "I think I cried the whole way back to our hotel."

Kate Donald was in Florida on a work trip when Helene blew through Western North Carolina, but David Donald was at their home in Swannanoa, and he narrowly survived the flood. In the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 27, David Donald woke up frequently to check for flooding. His home, built in the early 1920s, had never severely flooded before, but he was worried nonetheless.

"I would set my alarm to wake up to kind of look outside and see how things are going, and I was looking at the garage, because the first thing I was focused on was the garage, because I got equipment in the garage," he said.

Around 5 or 6 a.m., the water reached the garage. He opened it up and tried to move his equipment to higher ground.

The water crept closer, reaching the top step of their home.

By that point, David was on the phone with Kate, sending her photos as the floodwaters inched closer. Then, he got a message on his phone from emergency services telling him to evacuate.

David began preparing to leave, but then, he received more bad news: The road out of his neighborhood was flooded.

"And these neighbors next door, … They left a few minutes ahead of him, and they immediately came back and said, the road is impassable," Kate said. "And so that's when we were on the phone, and he told me that he's not gonna be able to leave."

The water began flowing into the house.

"Once the water started going to (the) house, it just seemed like a matter of minutes, me and my dog were on the bed," he said. "Water just started coming up and things started dropping in the house. Things started to float like, you know, I even heard the refrigerator fall down. So I'm going in there, and … I'm trying to put myself at a higher level. And it started getting to my waist."

He called 911 and began trying to get into his attic, but the hole into the attic was relatively small.

"It's not one of those pull-down attics. It's one that you have to have a ladder," David Donald said. "I'm standing on a laundry basket, and so I'm trying to pull myself up, … and as the water's going up and up, and … I'm just like, crawling and trying to get up there."

His dog, Coco, a pomeranian-chihuahua mix, got back in the water, "and I had to get her and put her back in there. And then finally, I got up in there," he said.

David was still on the phone with a 911 operator, and by then, so was Kate. The call was routed through the Fayetteville Police Department.

"And so a 911 operator called me and said, 'Hi, we're on the phone with your husband, and he wants you to know that he loves you very much, and he's trying to get into the attic, and he's trying to get the dog in the attic,'" she said. "And so they stayed on the phone with me. It was 35 minutes and some seconds that we were on the phone while they were trying to help him to get into the attic, and then eventually make his way out of the attic."

Despite making it into the attic, David wasn't out of danger. The floodwaters were still rising, and he was trapped. From the attic, David could see a guy in a kayak, paddling through the floodwaters. He stuck his hand through a vent and waved for help.

Help arrived.

His neighbor broke through the top of the house's roof with an ax, freeing David from the attic and allowing him to climb onto the roof of his home.

"I just had to pull myself up, and when we were up on the roof, the water level was still going high. I saw sheds … and even some houses just crashing into trees and light poles and stuff," he said.

David Donald sat on his roof for two hours waiting to be rescued, surrounded by a sea of muddy flood water, which came up to the eaves of the house.

"I was out there shivering with my dog for like, over two hours on the roof," he said.

Eventually, someone else in a kayak came and rescued both David and his dog from the roof of the house. He called the men in kayaks heroes. Kate agreed.

"They literally risk their own lives to save their neighbors," she said.

David and Kate are still processing all that happened during the storm. The state of North Carolina has formally verified 95 Helene-related deaths in Western North Carolina. Countless people have lost their homes.

"I'm still in like a hypervigilant, fight or flight kind of mode ,where we're just, like, going from one task to the next task, kind of like in survival mode," Kate said. "I think it's becoming increasingly harder to concentrate on things. It's harder to communicate well. I'll be glad when, when I can kind of just breathe and relax and let my body relax."

Their house is now stripped to the studs. While they had renter's insurance, they did not have insurance that covers flood damage. Almost all of their belongings were destroyed in the flood, with the exception of David's laptop and iPad, which he stored in a waterproof case.

The week after the flood, he retrieved his computer from the case.

"My computer came on, and I was like, shouting for joy," he said.

David Donald works at a warehouse, but he also is a DJ. Now that he has a computer, he is trying to rebuild his business.

"We've been able to start rebuilding his business already, and he's done two weddings, in fact," Kate said.

The couple got keys to a new home on Oct. 16. They'll be living in Haw Creek -- "nowhere near the creek," Kate said. "Dave's already checked the attic access."

Kate Donald said that what they endured has made her more generous.

"When I see the outpouring of love and support that we received, and I've seen opportunities to help, I've been motivated now to help and to do something," she said. "And our resources are small right now, but I feel like when I see needs now, I'm not like, 'oh, somebody else can handle that.' I think that it's giving me more love and compassion for people who are suffering."

