Asheville community pharmacist mourned after Helene floodwaters swept apartment away

ASHEVILLE - For several days after floodwaters from Tropical Storm Helene receded, Zubila Shafiq walked Moffit Bridge Road and scoured online, talking to anyone who could help her piece together what happened on Sept. 27 – and where her husband might be.

“Hi Zubi. It’s Omar. My unit is completely submerged under the river,” Omar Khan, a longtime community pharmacist in Asheville, texted Shafiq from an unknown number at 9:47 a.m. that day.

It was four hours before the Swannanoa River would reach its historic peak at 26 feet.

Khan, 44, told his wife he was in a second floor unit of Riverview Apartments with his upstairs neighbor, Samira Zoobi . He wrote that he was OK, but he was stuck there, that his stuff was gone, and he didn’t have his cellphone.

“I love you and the boys. Please tell them that,” Khan wrote — the last Shafiq heard from him.

But with power, cell and internet service knocked out throughout the city, the message was not delivered until days later.

A wife's tireless search for answers

Meanwhile, a couple of neighbors from up Moffitt Branch Road — whom Shafiq called “heroes” — gathered at Azalea Church of God as the Swannanoa rose Sept. 27, Shafiq later figured out. They tried to reach Khan and Zoobi. They saw the waters continuing to rise. They called 911.

By the time first responders arrived, the building “completely shifted off its foundation,” Shafiq said. Using a rescue boat, the first responders went inside the building, which had fallen on its side near the riverbed, Shafiq was told. But no one was there.

Over the next four days, Shafiq spoke with numerous neighbors, called 20 different hospitals and contacted 15 different agencies that could possibly help with search efforts, she told the Citizen Times Oct. 17.

More: Asheville woman, 28, among dead, 'washed away' in Swannanoa River during Helene, mom says

With each day that passed, it was her “project” to figure out what else they could do to find her husband and the father of her two young boys.

“Everyday, I told the kids, ‘We’re looking for daddy and we are praying,” Shafiq said.

On the twelfth day, she got a call from a detective with the Asheville Police Department, who asked if there was a quiet place they could talk.

'The village I didn't know I had'

On Oct. 8 — Day No. 11 – a search and rescue crew with a cadaver dog searched the area of Moffit Branch Road late at night, and they got a hit, the detective told Shafiq the next day. It was too late to safely retrieve the person under the piles of debris and trees, so the crew marked the spot.

A visiting officer from an agency outside of Asheville sat there through the night, keeping watch over the person later identified as Khan.

“When they told me that, I just cried,” Shafiq said. “It means a lot that he wasn’t alone.”

More: Asheville-area law enforcement resume normal operations for missing persons after Helene

Her husband was identified from the wallet and passport in his pocket, and through his fingerprints being on file with the FBI after a two-year immigration process that brought him to be with his wife in the United States from Canada in 2013.

As a pharmacist in Asheville since he moved here over 10 years ago, Khan went “above and beyond” to help others, sometimes driving out at 3 a.m. to get medication to those who desperately needed it, his wife said.

“He had a sort of open, curious spirit, almost like a curious child. He was totally unafraid to ask questions,” Shafiq said.

Through the trauma and tremendous loss, Shafiq said she’s found solace in Khan’s compassion and helpful nature being reflected in strangers: from the first responder who stayed by her husband’s side, to the workers at Ray’s Funeral Home doing the best they could to give Khan a traditional Muslim burial, and to the people who donated clothes and toys for her children. It’s the village she never knew she had, Shafiq said.

“Everyone in Western North Carolina is grieving at some level and is traumatized at some level. But despite that, humanity has risen.”

More: 2 brothers killed in flood loved superheroes, cows. 21 Buncombe students still missing

More: Asheville family - including 7-year-old - swept to deaths by Helene's floodwaters

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. She is a graduate of Indiana University and was the Citizen Times Summer News Reporting Intern in 2022. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville community pharmacist mourned after Helene floodwaters swept apartment away