Your guide to family and community connection in Asheville and WNC this week

Hands On! Children’s Museum has reopened for play. Admission is free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31. Donations are welcome to support efforts to provide free outreach programs and resource kits to communities in WNC who are unable to travel to the museum. Paid admission resumes Nov. 1. Parking in downtown Hendersonville is free for the remainder of October. Hands On! Children’s Museum will host two free Halloween parties: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26. Visit handsonwnc.org .

The 12 th Annual Haunted Trail is open Oct 18-20 and 24-27 at the Adventure Center of Asheville . Created for families with kids ages 3 – 12, the event includes spooky scenes with live actors, music, games and more, plus Treetops Adventure Park turns into a Glow Trail with 15,00 lights for a fun night climb. For details and tickets, visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/asheville-haunted-trail .

Free Leaf Walks are 4-5 p.m. Oct. 18 and 2-3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Highlands Nature Center. No registration is needed. Visit highlandsbiological.org .

Kolo Bike Park has reopened. Email info@adventurecenterofasheville.com .

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival continues through Oct. 28. For details, visit dollywood.com/themepark/festivals/harvest-festival . In conjunction with donation centers established by the city of Pigeon Forge, Dollywood theme park also will become a donation drop-off location for those wishing to provide items for hurricane cleanup. Items needed include buckets with lids, tarps, shovels, rakes, trash bags, work gloves, masks, cleaning wipes, diapers, baby formula and food, can openers, first aid supplies, personal hygiene items, kitty litter, new socks and underwear, clean towels and blankets, laundry detergent, pet food and hand sanitizer. Items may be donated at the designated drop-off point at the front gate area of the park.

Babies Need Bottoms Diaper Bank: If your family needs diapers, call 2-1-1 for assistance with this and other resources. To help end diaper need in WNC, Babies Need Bottoms need volunteers to prepare diaper bundles, pick up from collection boxes, host diaper drives and more. Do you have leftover diapers? Donate them in collection boxes. Learn more at babiesneedbottoms.org .

Family Group Night is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Grace Lutheran Church, Hendersonville. St. Gerard House's Sharon Stokes will present ideas on games and activities a family can play with teenagers or children who communicate verbally and non-verbally based on developmental abilities. Dinner and childcare included. This is a free event. Visit stgerardhouse.org .

Many WNC apple orchards have reopened to complete their season. Get (pre-storm) details at wncparent.com .

Grand Opening of SEAsations is 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at TCMU-Greenville, S.C. Explore the sights, sounds, and textures of the ocean while discovering sea creatures and the importance of conservation. This hands-on sensory adventure will have imaginations swimming wild. At the grand opening, meet a lobster, shark and sea turtle. The event includes an aquarium-themed TCMU Tots, and a game of Sharks & Minnows in Healthy Hustle. Enjoy Story Time with Leo and the Octopus, explore ocean water sensory bins in Exploration Station, paint seashells in Open Art, and discover the science of submarines in Random Acts of Science. A face painter will be available from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For details, visit tcmupstate.org/event/seasations-grand-opening-celebration .

The North Carolina Arboretum’s 11 th Annual Winter Lights is Nov. 15 – Dec. 31. Buy tickets online at ncwinterlights.com and ncarboertum.org .

