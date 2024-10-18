Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    Your guide to family and community connection in Asheville and WNC this week

    By Chris Worthy,

    2 days ago

    With resilience and patience and an awful lot of hard work, events are returning to WNC. Continue to check with event organizers as sites reopen. At WNC Parent, we are sharing changes and updates in real time on Facebook at facebook.com/WNCParent . And we’ll update with stories and more at wncparent.com . As your family friendly events are rescheduled, let us know. Stay in touch on social media @wncparent and get your events on our calendar by emailing chris@worthyplace.com .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGsk3_0wBuiFEp00

    Hands On! Children’s Museum has reopened for play. Admission is free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31. Donations are welcome to support efforts to provide free outreach programs and resource kits to communities in WNC who are unable to travel to the museum. Paid admission resumes Nov. 1. Parking in downtown Hendersonville is free for the remainder of October. Hands On! Children’s Museum will host two free Halloween parties: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26. Visit handsonwnc.org .

    The 12 th Annual Haunted Trail is open Oct 18-20 and 24-27 at the Adventure Center of Asheville . Created for families with kids ages 3 – 12, the event includes spooky scenes with live actors, music, games and more, plus Treetops Adventure Park turns into a Glow Trail with 15,00 lights for a fun night climb. For details and tickets, visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/asheville-haunted-trail .

    Free Leaf Walks are 4-5 p.m. Oct. 18 and 2-3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Highlands Nature Center. No registration is needed. Visit highlandsbiological.org .

    Kolo Bike Park has reopened. Email info@adventurecenterofasheville.com .

    Dollywood’s Harvest Festival continues through Oct. 28. For details, visit dollywood.com/themepark/festivals/harvest-festival . In conjunction with donation centers established by the city of Pigeon Forge, Dollywood theme park also will become a donation drop-off location for those wishing to provide items for hurricane cleanup. Items needed include buckets with lids, tarps, shovels, rakes, trash bags, work gloves, masks, cleaning wipes, diapers, baby formula and food, can openers, first aid supplies, personal hygiene items, kitty litter, new socks and underwear, clean towels and blankets, laundry detergent, pet food and hand sanitizer. Items may be donated at the designated drop-off point at the front gate area of the park.

    Babies Need Bottoms Diaper Bank: If your family needs diapers, call 2-1-1 for assistance with this and other resources. To help end diaper need in WNC, Babies Need Bottoms need volunteers to prepare diaper bundles, pick up from collection boxes, host diaper drives and more. Do you have leftover diapers? Donate them in collection boxes. Learn more at babiesneedbottoms.org .

    Family Group Night is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Grace Lutheran Church, Hendersonville. St. Gerard House's Sharon Stokes will present ideas on games and activities a family can play with teenagers or children who communicate verbally and non-verbally based on developmental abilities. Dinner and childcare included. This is a free event. Visit stgerardhouse.org .

    Many WNC apple orchards have reopened to complete their season. Get (pre-storm) details at wncparent.com .

    Grand Opening of SEAsations is 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at TCMU-Greenville, S.C. Explore the sights, sounds, and textures of the ocean while discovering sea creatures and the importance of conservation. This hands-on sensory adventure will have imaginations swimming wild. At the grand opening, meet a lobster, shark and sea turtle. The event includes an aquarium-themed TCMU Tots, and a game of Sharks & Minnows in Healthy Hustle. Enjoy Story Time with Leo and the Octopus, explore ocean water sensory bins in Exploration Station, paint seashells in Open Art, and discover the science of submarines in Random Acts of Science. A face painter will be available from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For details, visit tcmupstate.org/event/seasations-grand-opening-celebration .

    The North Carolina Arboretum’s 11 th Annual Winter Lights is Nov. 15 – Dec. 31. Buy tickets online at ncwinterlights.com and ncarboertum.org .

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Your guide to family and community connection in Asheville and WNC this week

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    These North Carolina towns are eager for visitors to boost local economy post-Helene
    Asheville Citizen-Times2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA23 minutes ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    New Halloween books for giggles and ghouls
    Asheville Citizen-Times2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy