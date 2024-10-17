Madison students jump into action after Helene, but 'thankful' to reunite with friends

MARSHALL - For many Western North Carolina students, not even living through COVID could have prepared them for what Tropical Storm Helene brought to the region. The devastation, though, didn’t stop Madison County Schools students from jumping into the relief efforts to help their community when it was in need.

Madison County students returned to class Wednesday for the first time since Tropical Storm Helene devastated the WNC region.

Madison High junior Gavin Gault, who lives in Mars Hill, said he and a group of friends threw themselves into assisting their local communities, as Gault and a number of his friends had construction experience from the school system's Career and Technical Education program.

Gault, a wide receiver and defensive back on the Madison High football team, said he and other friends on the football team would wake up at 9 a.m. and go down to volunteer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. most days. Afterward, the head to football practice from 4-6 p.m.

"So, it was a bunch of long days," Gault said.

But the experience of Helene has infinitely strengthened the emotional and spiritual bond between him and his friends, Gault said.

"Through football practice, and working with my buddies, and even when stuff was just happening, just going over to my friends houses and just making sure everybody was OK, and being with everybody, it's brought us closer, for sure. All my friendships have gotten closer. I'm very thankful for each and every one of them."

Gault said he and his friends were limited in what they could do in downtown Marshall, where there concerns about the toxic mud . But he and his friends jumped into action where they could, as they showed up at Barnardsville Elementary School and asked how they could help their communities.

"They sent us down to a house, and the lady had lost her whole house," Gault said. "So, we started shoveling mud. But it turns out it was going to be a way bigger job than we thought. We started getting furniture and appliances and stuff out of the house.

"We were volunteering a lot in other places, and it was cool to see everyone come together and help each other out."

Madison High Principal Toby Anderson said the school system was "grateful," after determining that each student within the school system is accounted for.

According to Anderson, who is in his first year as Madison High principal, five students at the high school will be operating remotely. Superintendent Will Hoffman and the administration worked with Deanna Ponder, the school system's transportation director, as well as the state DOT to identify roads that are currently unsafe for buses, and principals have communicated this to families in those areas.

Anderson said there are only four roads in the county that are inaccessible by school system buses as of Wednesday.

"We're going to move those students to an online platform until they can get back in," Anderson said. "We've got to do what's best for the kids. It's going to be very different, but we're working through it."

In Buncombe County Schools , four students died in Helene's destruction, while another 21 are still unaccounted for.

For Gault, he said there were times when he wondered if all of his friends made it through the storm.

"I have a bunch of friends that live down in Marshall, and I was like, 'Man, I hope they're OK.' You can't text anybody after all this happened. You have no service. You're just out there wondering. It's like, you just hope that everybody is OK, but you just don't know. All my friends are OK, which I'm glad about. But I know some people had friends who were not OK. So, prayers for those people."

Melissa Robinson's son, Buck Robinson, is a sophomore at Madison High.

Like other parents, Robinson said she thought it would be helpful to provide a semblance of normalcy to the students.

“There's been a lot of conversation going on with other parents about the childhood these kids have had with COVID, and now this flood and we’re just really grateful that the school is open,” Robinson said.

“We have been so fortunate, we live just outside of the flood zone so while our house is fine, and our neighbors’ houses are fine, we were all there just watching everything go down the river. Our entire downtown destroyed… I think that part has been really hard emotionally.”

For Gault, even the experience of going to school throughout COVID can't compare to the last three weeks, as Madison Early College High School served as an emergency shelter and Madison High School served as a community distribution site and free clothing center.

"COVID was devastating, but there was not much damage. With this hurricane, it was crazy because you just see the places that you've grown up in, and the places that you go to quite often, just absolutely destroyed, like nothing left," Gault said.

"It's just super sad to see. But, I know as a community and as North Carolina, we'll get it back together."

More: Madison set to return to schools Madison County Schools set for post-Helene return; to provide showers, laundry services

More: Children lost in Helene mourned 'A piece of all of us': Children lost in the storm, mourned in Hurricane Helene aftermath

More: Madison CTE students making impact Madison High CTE students making visible difference in their communities

More: Marshall cleanup concerns Amid the rubble in Marshall, residents caution about toxic conditions amid Helene cleanup

Anderson, who went to North Buncombe High, started his teaching career at Madison High, and served the last two years as assistant principal, said he is proud of his students' resilience in their response to Helene.

"One thing that we all talk about is taking pride — taking pride in yourself and your citizens, taking pride in your school and the opportunity it provides, and taking pride in your community, and I have seen that over, and over and over again with these kids," Anderson said.

"As soon as we started our distribution center, I had kids come in. I had kids that graduated last year say, 'Can we come back and help?' And I said, 'Of course you can.' So, that resilience is what's going to help us get back. It'll never be normal. It's a new normal. But, it's quite impressive."

Robinson said she was encouraged by the Madison youths throwing themselves into service work post-Helene, too.

“It’s also just been so heartwarming to the see the community come together the way that they have. It’s just reaffirmed why we’re here in this community. It’s been a mixed bag, but all-in-all I think we’re just overwhelmingly grateful,” Robinson said.

But after reuniting with friends for the first time in weeks Wednesday, Gault said he was overcome with gratitude.

"It's good to see everyone back and safe," Gault said. "It's good to be back."

Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for three years. He earned a first-place award in beat news reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6074 or jcasey@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Madison students jump into action after Helene, but 'thankful' to reunite with friends