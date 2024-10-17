Protestors call for moratorium on evictions, foreclosures in wake of Helene flooding

Two days after the Buncombe County Courthouse's post-storm re-opening on Oct. 14, dozens of protestors on Wednesday called for a 90-day eviction and foreclosure moratorium to protect residents already coping with damaged homes, disabled utilities and potential joblessness.

"Rent relief, not evictions," chanted the group while holding signs that read, "Don't evict during a disaster," and "Keep people housed."

More than 40 evictions were already on the docket when court reopened on Monday, all carryovers from before the storm. But the return of eviction hearings has left many fearful of displacement, said Jen Hampton, organizer for WNC Just Economics and leader of WNC Tenants Network.

"More evictions are being filed as we speak, and as of right now, people don't have any recourse, and so many people lost their jobs due to the storm and don't have any way to pay the rent," said Hampton, whose group helped organize Wednesday's protest.

Since Tropical Storm Helene barrelled through WNC, many communities within Buncombe County have been without running water, internet and power. Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller has said at least 72 Helene-related deaths have been confirmed in the county.

David Bartholomew, the Homelessness Prevention Program Director for Pisgah Legal Services, said his team has fielded many calls from residents facing eviction threats and notices. He said he hasn't personally seen any new eviction filings but noted that that doesn't mean there haven't been any.

Bartholomew said the chief justices of Buncombe County's Superior and District courts reopened the court on Tuesday, Oct. 8, for emergency hearings like child custody and domestic violence protective orders. The docket on Oct. 14 included evictions and other in-person hearings.

However, some courthouses in counties hard hit by Helene remain closed, Bartholomew said. Those include courthouses in Madison, Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch .

Moratoriums were commonplace during COVID pandemic

In front of the Buncombe County Courthouse on Wednesday morning, protesters demanded that NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby and Gov. Roy Cooper set a 90-day moratorium to stop the initiation of evictions and foreclosures for those affected by Tropical Storm Helene.

Moratoriums like the one they are suggesting aren't anything new. Bartholomew said that during the pandemic, North Carolina had both federal and state moratoriums.

The protestors demanded for the same to be done in response to the storm.

"Thousands of people will be displaced if they are forced to be evicted from their homes right now," Hampton said.

Bartholomew said delaying evictions would give his and other homelessness groups time to sort through aid and other options for this vulnerable population.

"There's a lot of resources coming into our community, and we need time to get those resources to the people who need them most, and to be honest, that includes small landlords," he said. "Rental assistance will be helpful to them, too, and we just need more time."

Call for state-level assistance as storm crisis continues

Miranda Escalante of Asheville Food & Beverage United, which also helped organize Wednesday's protest, stood among the protestors holding a sign that read, "No rent! Mortgage! Evictions! Not now!!!" Asheville is a natural disaster zone, she said, and it could take months or even years before the community gets back to any sense of normalcy.

State-level assistance, Escalante said, is a must.

"There's so many people that their homes have just been absolutely devastated," Escalante said. "I mean, I have so many friends who can't even live in their homes and are still paying mortgage, still paying rent."

Escalante and others were frustrated that Buncombe County Court was re-opened even though Newby issued an order extending filing deadlines, among other court actions. However, Bartholomew said Newby's orders were not to stop the courts from re-opening; they extended the deadline to file a case, respond to a case or appeal a case.

The county's district and superior court judges decide whether to re-open, Bartholomew said.

The Buncombe County chief justices did not immediately return a call for comment placed on Wednesday.

Landlords must go through the court system to evict tenants, Bartholomew said. But he recommends that tenants try first to talk to their landlords and attempt to work things out before jumping into the legal process.

"Western North Carolina is a strong community, he said. "We care about our neighbors, we care about our community, and we want to show that at a time like this."

