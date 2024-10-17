Open in App
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    NC Lottery Powerball, Lucky For Life results for Oct. 16, 2024

    By Iris Seaton, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xchgf_0wAJqtEn00

    The NC Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 results for each game:

    Winning Powerball numbers from Oct. 16 drawing

    04-30-39-44-60, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

    Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Lucky For Life numbers from Oct. 16 drawing

    05-29-32-45-46, Lucky Ball: 07

    Check Lucky For Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 3 numbers from Oct. 16 drawing

    Day: 2-8-3, Fireball: 5

    Evening: 5-7-3, Fireball: 7

    Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 4 numbers from Oct. 16 drawing

    Day: 3-8-8-2, Fireball: 3

    Evening: 8-2-2-3, Fireball: 7

    Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Cash 5 numbers from Oct. 16 drawing

    08-15-22-32-38

    Check Cash 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Double Play numbers from Oct. 16 drawing

    04-11-19-21-31

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

    All North Carolina Lottery retailers will redeem prizes up to $599.

    For prizes over $599, winners can submit winning tickets through the mail or in person at North Carolina Lottery Offices. By mail, send a prize claim form, your signed lottery ticket, copies of a government-issued photo ID and social security card to: North Carolina Education Lottery, P.O. Box 41606, Raleigh, NC 27629. Prize claims less than $600 do not require copies of photo ID or a social security card.

    To submit in person, sign the back of your ticket, fill out a prize claim form and deliver the form, along with your signed lottery ticket and government-issued photo ID and social security card to any of these locations:

    • Asheville Regional Office & Claim Center: 16-G Regent Park Blvd., Asheville, NC 28806, 877-625-6886 press #1. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes up to $99,999.
    • Greensboro Regional Office & Claim Center: 20A Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407, 877-625-6886 press #2. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes up to $99,999.
    • Charlotte Regional Office & Claim Center: 5029-A West W. T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28269-1861, 877-625-6886 press #3. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes up to $99,999.
    • NC Lottery Headquarters: Raleigh Claim Center & Regional Office, 2728 Capital Blvd., Suite 144, Raleigh, NC 27604, 877-625-6886 press #4. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes of any amount.
    • Greenville Regional Office & Claim Center: 2790 Dickinson Avenue, Suite A, Greenville, NC 27834, 877-625-6886 press #5. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes up to $99,999.
    • Wilmington Regional Office & Claim Center: 123 North Cardinal Drive Extension, Suite 140, Wilmington, NC 28405, 877-625-6886 press #6. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes up to $99,999.

    Check previous winning numbers and payouts at https://nclottery.com/ .

    When are the North Carolina Lottery drawings held?

    • Powerball: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
    • Mega Millions: 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
    • Lucky for Life: 10:38 p.m. daily.
    • Pick 3, 4: 3:00 p.m. and 11:22 p.m. daily.
    • Cash 5: 11:22 p.m. daily.

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Carolina Connect editor. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: NC Lottery Powerball, Lucky For Life results for Oct. 16, 2024

