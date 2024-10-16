Open in App
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    Daytripper: Family friendly things to do in WNC amid Tropical Storm Helene recovery

    By Tiana Kennell, Asheville Citizen Times,

    1 days ago

    ASHEVILLE - Schools are closed, electricity and Wi-Fi services are limited, and the city's water services are predicted to be weeks away from full restoration in Asheville.

    Tropical Storm Helene's impact on Asheville and Western North Carolina will endure as the community rebuilds and grieves for all that's been lost.

    Weeks after the historic event, many community members seek joy and a sense of normalcy as businesses and towns call out to customers and tourists to return, needing revenue and a boost to the local economy.

    In Asheville, restaurants, bars, breweries, retail shops and other businesses are reopening gradually. As of Oct. 15, venues like The Grey Eagle and Burial Beer Company's Eulogy music hall planned to reopen and host live shows and events.

    On Oct. 18, Eulogy will host Iglesia del Perreo: Latinx Dance Night beginning at 6 p.m. with several more dates and acts announced.

    The Grey Eagle and Worthwhile Sounds will kick off the weekend with Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels with Palmyra at 8 p.m. the same night.

    Stay in town for fun and to relax or get out of the city limits to unwind and support neighboring communities. Here are several events and activities to consider in Western North Carolina in October.:

    Weaverville

    The Vernardos Circus, a traveling troupe of talented acrobats and clowns, announced the show's relocation from the Asheville Outlets to Weaverville with new dates, locations and other details to be announced. The original dates were Oct. 17-27.

    In response to Tropical Storm Helene, Vernardos Circus will offer free tickets to individuals who cannot afford a ticket. Those who want to sponsor a family to attend and offset the circus' costs may donate on the company's website.

    For tickets and updates, visit facebook.com/VenardosCircus and follow facebook.com/VenardosCircus .

    Hendersonville

    Get into the fall spirit at the apple orchards of Henderson Country, including local favorite Grandad’s Apples ‘N Such.

    Grandad's, at 2951 Chimney Rock Road in Hendersonville, features a corn maze, a kid's zone, a u-pick apple orchard and pre-picked bins of apples, pumpkins, a market and a bakery.

    Visit grandadsapples.com/business-hours/ for more hours of operation and more information.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvL89_0w8nUhuO00

    Franklin

    On Oct. 19, the town of Franklin will host its 28th annual PumpkinFest from 9- 4 p.m. downtown. The event will include free activities for kids and more than 90 arts and crafts vendors selling items like pottery, woodcarvings, paintings and other handmade items.

    A pumpkin roll contest and a costume parade and contest are scheduled activities.

    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be on-site to assist Tropical Storm Helene-impacted residents with questions and paperwork at Franklin Town Hall, 95 East Main St.

    For more, visit townoffranklinnc.com/pumpkin-fest-franklin-nc.html .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drnif_0w8nUhuO00

    Bryson City

    Climb aboard the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, a sightseeing train with routes running from Bryson City to the Nantahala Gorge. Take the family and friends or make it a romantic getaway. The rail company offers a variety of packages and adventures. For details and tickets, visit gsmr.com .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vxv0i_0w8nUhuO00

    Highlands

    Highlands' services were restored and roads cleared following Tropical Storm Helene, allowing businesses, shops and restaurants to reopen.

    Visit the Nantahala National Forest or head downtown for art, live shows, shopping and dining.

    Live entertainment is performed on Friday and Saturday evenings at Old Edwards Inn and Spa's Hummingbird Lounge.

    Peruse the Fall Colors Fine Art Show's collection, curated by the Art League of Highlands-Cashiers, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-20 at Recreation Park-Civic Center, 600 Fourth St.

    For more events, visit highlandschamber.org .

    Cashiers

    Enjoy nature sights and chase adventures at Silver Run Falls, Whitewater Falls or Panthertown Valley in Jackson County.

    Then round up the kids and trek to Common's Lawn, 160 Frank Allen Road in Cashiers, for the new Youth Village Nature Series event, Exploring Animals with Cherokee Stories and Games, from 4-5 p.m. with Jessica Metz with New Kituwah Academy.

    The event is free and for all ages. Live animals will be present.

    For more things to do in Cashiers, visit villagegreencashiersnc.com .

    Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. She is a graduate of Michigan State University and covered the arts, entertainment and hospitality in Louisiana for several years. Email her at tkennell@citizentimes.com or follow her on Instagram @PrincessOfPage.

