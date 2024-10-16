County allocates $29 million for Helene recovery effort; delays 2025 property reappraisal

ASHEVILLE – In its first regular meeting since Tropical Storm Helene ripped through Western North Carolina Sept. 27 causing historic, fatal flooding and landslides across the region, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners allocated nearly $30 million to fund the county's response and recovery effort.

In a unanimous vote, the board passed a $29 million budget amendment to create a grants fund to cover the costs of the county’s emergency response and recovery work in the aftermath of Helene. The storm resulted in more than 70 recorded fatalities in Buncombe County, though that number could rise, and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in structural damage to homes and businesses, according to a preliminary estimate from the county.

“It’s been a very traumatic event for the people of our region,” Board Chair Brownie Newman said during the meeting. “So, we’re going to have to really continue to take care of each other as our community moves forward.”

According to the county, the initial budget figure is based on what it expects to receive from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to Helene. The funding will be used to cover the costs it has incurred so far in the recovery effort, along with its projected expenditures. The county has already spent $7 million since Helene hit more than two weeks ago, according to Lillian Govus, a county spokesperson.

More than half of the funds approved in this initial budget will be used for debris removal, John Hudson, the county’s budget director, told the board. Hudson also said recouping funds from FEMA may take several years, but the expectation is that the county will be fully reimbursed.

During the meeting, County Manager Avril Pinder said the county will also consider reallocating funds from existing sources to put toward the recovery effort. Future budget amendments will also be necessary to match money the county receives from FEMA and the recovery costs it incurs, according to the county.

Reappraisal 2026

At its Oct. 15 regular meeting, the board also voted to postpone the county's scheduled 2025 reappraisal by one year, while leaving open the possibility for another delay.

Reappraisals, which consider a property’s physical characteristic in conjunction with the overall economic health of the county, are already a difficult task to complete, Kirk Boone, an associate professor at the UNC School of Government, told the Citizen Times Oct. 11.

A natural disaster like Helene makes it even more challenging, now that counties must go out and conduct a still uncertain number of damage assessments of its properties, he said.

Eric Cregger, the county’s interim tax assessor, told the board Oct. 15 that county staff are already out conducting those damage assessments , which Cregger described as a “major lift.”

He noted that it’s unclear how the real estate market will perform after Helene.

But if more time is needed, Pinder said a further delay in the reappraisal process could be approved at a later date. The state mandates that counties conduct reappraisals of its properties every eight years. Some counties, like Buncombe, opt to conduct them every four years. The last reappraisal in Buncombe County was conducted in 2021.

So far, approximately 70 percent of structures in the county have been initially assessed for damage, according to Pinder. She told the board that more than 770 structures were affected by Helene, with more than 820 sustaining minor damage and 974 suffering major damage. Another 575 structures were destroyed, she said.

Based on initial estimates, the total cost of structural damage in the county is in the hundreds of millions of dollars. But that figure would likely increase after assessments are completed.

“From what we’re seeing on the ground today, we think that could climb closer to the billions of dollars,” Pinder said.

