    These Asheville area restaurants have reopened amid Tropical Storm Helene water outage

    By Tiana Kennell, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Independent Restaurant Association, a local members group supporting locally owned restaurants, compiled a list of businesses opened as of Oct. 14 and updated by the Citizen Times.

    The Buncombe County Health and Human Services's North Carolina Environmental Health Department provided an Emergency Operations Plan for reopening food and beverage establishments with approved water sources.

    The municipal water system remains inoperable as the extensive rebuild and repair project continues at North Fork Dam and Reservoir, severely damaged by Tropical Storm Helene, which hit Asheville on Sept. 27.

    City water isn't expected to resume for several weeks.

    Access to potable water is limited so opening status and hours of operations are subject to change. Check the restaurants' websites and social media platforms or call ahead to verify hours and offerings as menus may be adapted.

    Many restaurants remain closed or operate as free meal distribution destinations, however, Asheville area restaurants where customers can purchase meals include.:

    Send restaurant opening updates to tkennell@citizentimes.com.

    Asheville

    South Asheville

    Arden

    Fairview

    Fletcher

    Woodfin

    Leicester

    Mills River

    Black Mountain

    Weaverville

    For more, visit the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association at airasheville.org .

    Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. She is a graduate of Michigan State University and covered the arts, entertainment and hospitality in Louisiana for several years. Email her at tkennell@citizentimes.com or follow her on Instagram @PrincessOfPage.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: These Asheville area restaurants have reopened amid Tropical Storm Helene water outage

