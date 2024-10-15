These Asheville area restaurants have reopened amid Tropical Storm Helene water outage

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Independent Restaurant Association, a local members group supporting locally owned restaurants, compiled a list of businesses opened as of Oct. 14 and updated by the Citizen Times.

The Buncombe County Health and Human Services's North Carolina Environmental Health Department provided an Emergency Operations Plan for reopening food and beverage establishments with approved water sources.

The municipal water system remains inoperable as the extensive rebuild and repair project continues at North Fork Dam and Reservoir, severely damaged by Tropical Storm Helene, which hit Asheville on Sept. 27.

City water isn't expected to resume for several weeks.

Access to potable water is limited so opening status and hours of operations are subject to change. Check the restaurants' websites and social media platforms or call ahead to verify hours and offerings as menus may be adapted.

Many restaurants remain closed or operate as free meal distribution destinations, however, Asheville area restaurants where customers can purchase meals include.:

Asheville

All Day Darling. alldaydarli n gavl.com .

Apollo Flame West. apolloflamebistro.net .

Burgerworx. burgerworxavl.com

Cooperative Coffee Roasters Coffee Shop. cooperativecoffeeroasters.com .

Cúrate. Dinner service begins Oct. 18, serving a limited menu of with a limited menu of La Bodega and Cúrate favorites. La Bodega remains closed. curatetapasbar.com .

DTK Thai Kitchen and Sushi Bar. dtkthaikitchen.com .

Highland Brewing Company. Meadow open. highlandbrewing.com .

Juicy Lucy's Burger Bar and Grill. juicylucysburgerbarandgrill.com .

Mela Indian Restaurant. Carry out and lunch buffet only. melaasheville.com .

Moose Cafe. eatatthemoosecafe.com .

Nachos and Beer. nachosandbeer.com .

Rocky's Hot Chicken. All locations. rockyshotchickenshack.com .

Roman's Deli and Catering. romans.netwaiter.com .

The Exchange. Restoration Hotel. therestorationhotel.com

The Grey Eagle Taqueria. greyeagletaqueria.com .

West Village Market and Deli. westvillagemarket.com .

South Asheville

131 Main. Biltmore Park Town Square. 131-main.com .

Asheville Pizza Co. ashevillepizzasouth.com .

Biscuit Head. biscuitheads.com .

Black Bear Pizza. blackbearpizzaavl.com .

Cantina Louie. cantinalouie.com .

Cinnamon Kitchen. ckcuisine.com .

Del Vecchio. delvecchiositalian.com .

Forklore. Biltmore Park. forkloreasheville.com .

La Carreta Mexican Restuarant. lacarretaavl.com .

Luella’s Bar-B-Que. Biltmore Park. luellasbbq.com .

Mosaic Cafe. ilovemosaiccafe.com .

Nine Mile. Biltmore Park. ninemileasheville.com .

Nopales Fresh Mex Express. Biltmore Park. nopalesfreshmexexpress.com .

Pizza Napoli. pizzerianapoliash.com .

Pomodoros Greek & Italian Café. pomodorositalian.com .

South Paw AVL. southpawavl.com .

Taco Boy. Biltmore Park. tacoboy.net .

Thirsty Monk. Biltmore Park. thirsty-monk-brewery.square.site/ .

Tupelo Honey South. tupelohoneycafe.com .

Voodo Brewing Co. asheville.voodoobrewery.com .

White Duck Taco. whiteducktacoshop.com .

Wild Ginger. wildgingernoodle.com .

Arden

Acropolis Pizza. acropolispizza.com .

Asheville Sandwich Company. ashevillesandwichcompany.com .

Baked Pie Company. bakedpiecompany.com .

Ben's Backdraft BBQ. At Mission through 10/20. bensbackdraftbbq.com .

Casa Torres. casatorresmex.com .

Chen Garden. chengardennc.com .

El Aguila Honduran Kitchen. facebook.com/elaguilakitchen/ .

El Rebozo. elrebozomexicanrestaurant.com .

Mudpuppies. mudpuppiesavl.com .

Murasaki. murasakiasheville.com .

Sumo Asian Kitchen. sumoasiankitchen.com .

Tokyo Express. tokyoexpressarden.com .

Fairview

Hickory Nut Gap Farm Store. hickorynutgap.com .

Fletcher

Auction House Food and Drink Hall. auctionhousefoodhall.com .

Blue Sky. iloveblueskycafe.com .

Kostas Kitchen. kostas.kitchen .

Woodfin

Salt Face Mule Brewing Co. saltfacemule.com .

Leicester

Salty Goat Grill. facebook.com/p/Salty-Goat-Grill-100083314452469/ .

Mills River

Sierra Nevada Brewing. sierranevada.com .

Black Mountain

Foothills Grange Bar. Bar only. foothillslocalmeats.com .

La Guinguette. laguinguettecreperie.com .

Weaverville

Eluvium Brewing. eluviumbrewing.com .

Glass Onion. glassonionasheville.com .

La Carreta Mexican Restuarant. lacarretaavl.com .

Main Street Grill. mainstreetgrillwvl.com .

Soba. sobaweaverville.com .

Twisted Laurel. twistedlaurel.com .

For more, visit the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association at airasheville.org .

