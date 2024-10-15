How a local emergency shelter reunited these Asheville residents post-Helene

ASHEVILLE – Michael Goode stood outside Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College on a clear, bright afternoon in mid-October, sunglasses shading his eyes.

As he took a drag of his cigarette, the 51-year-old thought back to the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 27, the day Tropical Storm Helene wreaked havoc on Western North Carolina.

At the time, no one could have foreseen that A-B Tech would become an emergency shelter. And Goode certainly couldn’t have known how important the facility would become to him and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Angel Stockton.

Goode, who is homeless, should have been down by the French Broad River in Asheville’s River Arts District when the storm rolled through. That’s where his usual encampment is located.

Instead, he was asleep in Stockton’s tent, located in a small, wooded camp off Hill Street, where unhoused residents pitch their tents beneath trees and tie tarps to branches to give themselves a little more privacy.

Sometime early that Friday morning – Goode isn’t exactly sure when – his dog, Oak Tree, began barking. When he awoke, residents of the camp were screaming. Then, trees “started landing all around me,” Goode said.

Goode was able to escape without much difficulty. Dazed and unsure of exactly what was occurring, he made his way to the path that leads out of the encampment.

Stockton wasn’t with him, and he didn’t know when she’d be back, but he needed to get to the river. The rain was pummeling Asheville harder than he’d experienced before and there might be flooding.

He had to ensure his friends were OK.

'There was trees falling down'

The night of Sept. 26 into Sept. 27, Stockton was waiting for a friend at Compass Point Village.

Hours earlier, she’d told Goode to head to her encampment. He could crash in her tent until she returned from the development, a former Days Inn off Tunnel Road that was transformed last year into permanent housing for chronically homeless residents.

Stockton, who was still waiting for the friend when Helene rolled in, dozed off. By the time the friend arrived, the rain was coming down in sheets.

As the storm picked up, an employee with Haywood Street Church’s respite program , which aids local unhoused residents, called Stockton. She inquired if the 34-year-old was OK.

“What do you mean, ‘Am I OK?’” Stockton remembers asking. She had no idea of the damage the storm was causing to her encampment.

“She said there was trees falling down at my camp, and she wanted to make sure I was OK,” Stockton told the USA Today Network on Oct. 11.

Stockton knew she needed to get to her camp quickly. By the time she arrived with a friend and the friend’s boyfriend, the devastation was evident – and the wind hadn’t stopped howling yet.

Stockton and her friends jumped into action.

A large tree had fallen on a friend’s encampment but narrowly missed a man they call “Old School.” The trio was able to help him out of the woods.

Another tree had fallen on the tent of a man named “Fresh,” who was asleep at the time. The trunk pinned his lower legs, he told the USA Today Network from the encampment on Oct. 11.

He was able to escape by tearing apart his tent and wiggling out. If he had been perpendicular to where he'd been lying, the tree would have crushed him, he said.

Two weeks post-Helene, he was all smiles as he recounted his close call.

“I woke up screaming ‘Help!’ and praying for God,” said Fresh, who did not provide his legal name. “I was crawling through the mud and I almost got out of the camp when another branch hit me in the head, and I got a little dizzy.”

He said the “whole forest was spinning.” But Stockton and others helped him out, and his injuries were minor.

Despite rescuing these residents, others were not as lucky, Stockton said. Several acquaintances died that night at the camp, she said.

The destruction remains evident in the felled trees that cut through former residents’ tents.

Two reunifications, yet others’ whereabouts unknown

Neither Stockton nor Goode remember exactly when they reunited, but they were relieved to find each other safe. In the days that followed the storm, they made their way to A-B Tech’s emergency shelter, Oak Tree in tow.

While their reunion was a happy one, but also twinged with sadness, as Goode said several acquaintances who lived in his French Broad River encampment were swept away in floodwaters.

Goode noted that Stockton's offer for him to stay at her camp that night likely saved him.

"I'd otherwise have been by the river and probably (be) dead," he said, beginning to cry.

Despite Goode's tears, the emotions at A-B Tech haven't all been sorrowful.

The emergency shelter has allowed the couple to reunite with others they hadn’t yet heard from – a welcomed relief.

On Oct. 11, the duo sat with one of those friends, 61-year-old Phillip Harielson.

A veteran, Harielson has been on the streets for years. He said he’s thankful for A-B Tech’s shelter, food, showers and social services.

He’s also hopeful that the social services offered in the emergency shelter will help get him into an apartment or some other permanent housing. He was working toward getting a place before Helene hit.

Yet he, too, grew emotional as he spoke about fellow unhoused residents.

He knows how perilous life is for the chronically homeless. He fears that some residents who were swept away in the storm may never be identified. He also worries that some may never be found, and won't have family looking for them because they're transient.

“I tread water pretty good, but not when it's coming down like that,” he said. “It could have been me – it could easily have been me.”

Isabel Hughes is a Delaware-based public safety reporter aiding the Asheville Citizen Times with post-Helene coverage. She can be reached at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: How a local emergency shelter reunited these Asheville residents post-Helene