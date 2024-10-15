NC’s race for superintendent of public instruction is a defining contest this year. Here's why.

The race is filled with controversy. Michele Morrow, the Republican candidate for North Carolina’s next superintendent of public instruction, has made waves for her social media presence while on the campaign trail.

CNN revealed a video of her made on the night of the Jan. 6 riot , she has backed the execution of high-profile Democrats on social media and most recently (falsely) claimed that the “+” in LGBTQ+ meant Pedophilia in an X post.

Morrow, who has never held office before, is a fiscal conservative running on school safety and against indoctrination in schools. She has a background in nursing, has worked as a homeschool curriculum developer and missionary and she wants to “make students the priority, rather than the system,” as she said during a Spectrum News 1 debate in September.

Morrow is running against Maurice (Mo) Green, a Democrat who has also never held office before, but who has extensive managerial experience within the public school system. He’s worked as superintendent of Guilford County Schools, as general counsel and deputy superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and most recently retired from being executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, a nonprofit that helps fund things like affordable housing and public education.

Morrow’s national-headline-making social media presence is just one factor in this race’s rise to fame. The candidates’ policy desires are worlds apart, said Thomas Nechyba, Duke University researcher on the economics of education.

“They are indeed extremely different — which suggests this election matters more than it usually does,” Nechyba wrote in an email interview.

Tamika Walker Kelly, North Carolina Association of Educators president, agreed.

Walker Kelly has been working in public education for 17 years, serving as president of the association (which endorsed Democrat Green) for five years. Although education is inherently a political topic, with the legislature determining funding, she said, it has become more abrasive in recent years.

She has seen “education become a much more partisan, polarized issue,” when it "should be one thing that cuts across party lines.”

Aside from controversial social media activity surrounding this race, education as a whole has become a leading issue this election season for North Carolinians.

It has made waves in the governor’s race as a top speaking point for Republican candidate Mark Robinson and Democratic candidate Josh Stein.

That focus has come from the top down too with Gov. Roy Cooper declaring 2024 the “year of public schools.” He’s been traveling the state touting this year’s theme while pushing for more public-school funding in the state budget, something he has had little luck working with the Republican supermajority in the state legislature on.

The General Assembly has been pushing for millions more in taxpayer funded private school vouchers this year while only approving a small teacher raise, coming short of the 8.5% raise Cooper outlined in his budget proposal.

Cooper’s firm stance on public education is supported by the fact that North Carolina’s average starting teacher salary is 42nd in the country, according to data from the National Education Association .

Nechyba said it’s understandable why Cooper may be sounding the alarm on public education this year.

“Were Morrow to win, I think there is a good chance our discussions about improving education in North Carolina would become disconnected from facts and pit people groups against one another in a downward spiral — much as we are seeing in some of our national discourse,” Nechyba said.

Whoever wins over North Carolinians this November will help lead the public school system by implementing policy changes, acting as an advocate for the needs of schools and managing the budget, which comes to over $11 billion when factoring in federal funding. They would oversee 115 public school districts and over 2,500 public schools and serve as a nonvoting member of the state board of education and a member of the council of state.

One policy issue at the heart of this race’s controversy is federal funding.

Morrow has said she wants to conduct an audit of federal education funding, as WRAL reported, saying it comes with strings attached.

Federal education funding provides over $1 billion to North Carolina schools, according to the Department of Public Instruction’s public budget.

Although there’s nothing wrong in principle with wanting to dig deeper into where federal money is going, Nechyba said, Morrow’s policy desire falls apart in the details.

“Federal money, while not a huge fraction of education spending in the US, nevertheless addresses important issues at the margin, particularly issues related to low-income students and students with disabilities,” Nechyba. “It would be difficult to imagine meeting those needs without federal assistance.”

Walker Kelly agreed.

“Those federal dollars are critical in helping education be the great equalizer, to level the playing field for those students,” she said.

Also at the heart of this contentious race is school choice. From Morrow’s perspective, the more options, the better.

“Healthy competition creates the best product at the best price,” Morrow said in a forum hosted by North Carolina PTA and Public Schools First NC in September.

Green on the other hand does not support using taxpayer money for private school vouchers, otherwise known as the Opportunity Scholarship, saying they take money away from public schools.

The scholarships are not new to North Carolina, but recently, the General Assembly removed the income cap for those who could receive them.

Although Nechyba said he supports “carefully structured ways of introducing competition and choice into the primary and secondary education system,” these scholarships have helped mostly wealthy families.

“Vouchers cost public resources, and if they are made available to everyone regardless of need, we essentially end up transferring wealth from taxpayers to parents who are already in a position to send their children to private schools,” Nechyba said.

Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, is a passionate proponent for school choice and parental involvement.

She cites scores from the National Assessment for Educational Progress, which show reading and math scores have gone down since 2020, and says despite spending, “the outcomes have never been worse.”

“We don't have a funding problem in American education, we have a priorities problem in American public education,” Justice said.

No matter what, Walker Kelly said, this race is critical to the state of education in North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: NC’s race for superintendent of public instruction is a defining contest this year. Here's why.