For WNC Christmas tree growers, road conditions are a primary concern after Helene

NEWLAND – Less than two weeks after Tropical Storm Helene hit Western North Carolina, Matthew Horney and Larry Smith, two area Christmas tree growers, weaved between the Fraser firs Smith planted years ago atop the steep, rolling hills above Newland, a small town in Avery County.

Horney, a large-scale grower who owns Appalachian Farms of Cranberry and sells Fraser firs wholesale to stores like Home Depot, planned on returning to Smith’s farm a few days later to trim the bottom limbs off those trees. Soon, he would ship them out for wreaths, garland and grave blankets, a decoration placed on gravesites believed to offer protection to the dead during the holiday season.

Both Horney and Smith said, given the landslides, flooding and wind Helene wrought on this portion of WNC, they were both very lucky. Though they suffered significant tree losses – Horney said he lost 5,000 market-ready trees to landslides, more than 3% of his total planned harvest of 150,000 – damage was relatively limited. The trees Horney lost can be sourced elsewhere, either from other farms he has in the area, he said, or from stock he hadn’t planned on harvesting.

Despite the limited damage, Horney, Smith and other growers in North Carolina, the country’s second leading producer of Christmas trees behind Oregon, do have one pressing concern – road access. Helene ripped apart roadways in Avery, Watauga, Mitchell and Yancey counties, where many of the state’s Christmas tree growers operate. It's still unclear if the North Carolina Department of Transportation will allow tractor trailers, which growers rely on to ship trees across the country, to access those roads before trees are scheduled to ship, the growers said.

Windy roads

In an Oct. 9 email to the Citizen Times, Jennifer Greene, the executive director of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, an industry group representing growers, said NCCTA is still working with growers to gather information about the storm, but she doesn’t expect Helene to have a significant impact on the supply of Fraser firs from North Carolina this holiday season.

“It will take some time to fully assess the extent and implications of damage to Christmas tree farms affected by the hurricane, but our farmers have weathered the storm and are ready to persevere,” Greene said. “The next step will be working together to create a plan for harvest and shipping as we prioritize the safety and welfare of our farmers, their families and their workers."

Most North Carolina tree farms grow Fraser firs, which make up 96% of the more than 50 million Christmas trees growing in the state today, according to the NCCTA. The trees thrive in higher elevations, and the switch-backed roads often leading to these farms are already windy and difficult to maneuver.

Then Helene hit.

Flood waters washed out bridges across WNC. Landslides covered highways. And downed trees blocked steep, narrow farm roads growers like Smith rely on to transport trees from fields to loading areas. But if growers can access materials like gravel and culverts to repair those roads, farm road access won’t be an issue, they said.

“We’re generally used to doing that ourselves,” Sam Cartner, an Avery County grower told the Citizen Times Oct. 9.

Growers typically harvest their trees in early to mid-November, and the months and weeks leading up to that time are filled with prep work. From July 1 until harvest time, Horney said he has about 20 people working his farms, trimming trees.

Now, in these last few weeks before harvest, growers who would normally be tuning up equipment like bailers are instead working to get their roads accessible. They’re also waiting to hear from the N.C. DOT about whether tractor trailers and commercial traffic will be able to access highways like U.S. 221, N.C. 181 and U.S. 19E, which are usually one of the first legs of a Fraser fir’s journey out of the area and into someone’s home.

Cartner, who is harvesting the Christmas tree this year for the White House’s Blue Room, said the N.C. DOT is doing a good job repairing those roads, but if the agency were to deem them unsafe for tractor trailers, it would be a major concern.

But Smith was more direct.

“It would be devastating,” he said.

Smith, Cartner and Horney all believe N.C. 181, which runs in and out of Newland and can be used to access Interstate 40 in Morganton, will be accessible to tractor trailers. So, at the very least, they’ll be able to ship trees out that way, they said, even though it would add time and likely increase shipping costs.

But they're less certain about other highways, like U.S. 19E, which runs east from Burnsville in Yancey County through Spruce Pine in neighboring Mitchell County before turning north through hard hit areas along the North Toe River like Plum Tree.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of farmers that need access to it and it won’t be open,” Cartner, who ships trees to cities as far away as Salt Lake City, Utah, said of U.S. 19E. “So that’s a big deal.”

And then there’s smaller state-maintained roads, like Laurel Branch Road in Watauga County between Vilas and Zionville, where Horney lost 5,000 trees in a landslide. He said that road is “practically gone.”

“They’re destroyed – that little community,” Horney said. “You don’t want to go in there and tear the road up even worse.”

So, to ship the trees from that farm, he said, it all depends on what the N.C. DOT can get done in the next few weeks.

Jonathan Rand, a N.C. DOT spokesperson, told the Citizen Times in an Oct. 11 email that the agency has been in contact with Avery County staff advocating for growers. The agency has started working on secondary connector roads to reopen them to commercial motor vehicles, or CMVs, like tractor trailer, he said. But some roads were so damaged by landslides that timelines for reopening are unavailable.

"We have mobilized to specific locations and are working diligently, with the tree farms in mind," Rand said.

In Avery County, according to Rand, U.S. 19E is currently closed to CMVs from 3 Mile Highway (N.C. 194) at the county's southern end to N.C. 194 in Cranberry, while U.S. 221 was closed near 3 Mile Highway and now has narrowed lanes. But N.C. 181 is "in good shape" he said. It's open all the way into Morganton and to I-40.

According to Rand, N.C. DOT is working quickly to repair U.S. 19E in Avery County, but there are several portions of the highway where only one lane is intact. The agency was unable to provide a timeline for reopening. "In those places and others where shoulders are gone and pavements have incurred damage, further assessment is needed and it’s currently unsafe for CMVs," he said.

But even with limited tractor trailer access on these roads, Cartner, Smith and Horney all said they would be able to find ways to get their trees out to customers.

A changed landscape

Standing in a parking lot at the Hardee’s in Newland Oct. 9, Smith said Helene has “changed the landscape of Western North Carolina forever.”

Down Pineola Street, debris was piled high in parking lots. Elsewhere, portions of road had collapsed into the North Toe River. Landslides scarred steep surrounding hillsides.

Later that afternoon, Smith pulled his Chevy Silverado into the driveway of his son Wally’s home, which has been in his family for five generations. During Helene, some of Smith’s farming equipment was buried in debris, but he was able to dig it all out. He lost one truck in the North Toe, which flows along the property. Another truck, slapped with bumper stickers that read “Real Trees Make Scents,” got washed out by flood waters. He said he typically parks it in Newland and sells pumpkins out of it on the honor system.

Nearby, his grandkids were jumping on a trampoline. Seeing them jump, Smith said that “life was getting back to normal.”

But looking back at the North Toe, which caused so much damage in the area, he said it was like someone “pulled a plug in a bathtub.” A barn on the property was totally destroyed by the river's raging water.

About 30 minutes later, near Spear, south of Plumtree, which looked like it got hit by a tsunami, Smith said, a man stood in the middle of the North Toe and fished.

Bridge after bridge over the river had been washed away.

One those bridges led to a 125-acre farm where Smith is growing 10,000 Christmas trees. A red Toyota Tundra that raged down the North Toe was wedged beneath what remained. Smith said he’ll have a new bridge constructed, but not in time to harvest the 1,000 trees he planned to sell Horney this year. So, now he’s devising a plan to access them. He has about four weeks to do so. But Smith shrugged it off. If he can't get to them, he knows he can replace them with trees from his other farms and just sell them next year if he has to.

Fraser firs, he said, are on a roughly 10-year cycle from seedling to harvest. That’s why he doesn’t have a life insurance policy, he said. If he dies, his family will have a decade's worth of trees they can sell – guaranteed income.

Above the bridge, a worker operated an excavator, shoring up the shoulder on U.S. 19E. Proof of the progress, Cartner mentioned earlier in the day.

Smith said what he and other growers are facing this year is merely a logistics issue. They’re all working together to get their farm roads accessible. They're confident they’ll get their trees out to where they need to go.

“We’re gonna make it work,” he said.

Jacob Biba is the county watchdog reporter at the Asheville Citizen Times. Reach him at jbiba@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: For WNC Christmas tree growers, road conditions are a primary concern after Helene