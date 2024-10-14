How Helene highlights the need for climate resilience in Asheville

Asheville is no stranger to flooding and extreme precipitation events, though the impacts of Tropical Storm Helene were unprecedented in their intensity.

Helene was a sobering reminder of the effects of climate change, which enhanced the tropical cyclone with record-warm Gulf of Mexico waters and increased wind speeds. It also washed away the last vestiges of the climate haven mirage — a title bestowed on Asheville by national media outlets — for a community removed from the extreme heat and coastal flooding tied most closely to the public perception of the climate crisis.

Asheville always expected extreme precipitation

An extreme precipitation event in Asheville isn't an unknown phenomenon. The city’s 2018 climate resilience report highlights it as the stressor in four of its seven main climate threats: flooding, landslides, supply chain threats and nuisance flooding, runoff and erosion.

Western North Carolina has seen flooding and landslide devastation in the past, with the previous benchmark 1916 flood — a 500-year flooding event — and tropical cyclone-spawned floods in 2004 and 2021.

A stalled band of showers preceded the rainfall from Helene, combining for record-breaking rainfall totals. The Asheville Regional Airport lost communication the morning of Sept. 27, but still broke its three-day rainfall record with nearly 14 inches of precipitation. The heavy rain swelled the Swannanoa and French Broad rivers well beyond major flood stage, cresting at 26 feet and 24.67 feet, respectively.

North Carolinians already knew the mountains were vulnerable to floods, highlighted recently by catastrophic flooding three years ago from Tropical Storm Fred. There’s a fire risk in the region, too.

“While it may seem it’s a little bit cooler or it doesn’t have sea-level rise issues, we never really viewed Asheville or anywhere as a climate haven,” said state climatologist Kathie Dello. “You can point to anywhere in the world and see the fingerprints of climate change.”

Asheville’s climate risks highlight the dual components of that threat: the likelihood of an extreme event happening and the inability of built human systems to respond to it, said Nicholas Shanahan, outreach and engagement specialist with the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies.

“Here in the mountains we have particular vulnerabilities that were really exposed by Helene, particularly becoming cut off by landslides and remembering that this has historically been a very remote area,” Shanahan said.

It’s not that Asheville and Western North Carolina are worse off than other areas when it comes to effects of climate change, Shanahan said, but there are vulnerabilities.

“We got hit with a major event that is certainly shocking, but in some ways, is not entirely surprising,” he said. “These type of events have always happened. They are increasingly happening in the region.”

Climate change is expected to exacerbate three influences on flooding : more intense rainfall, drier soils and less snow. The regions already carrying an outsized burden of flooding, including Appalachia, are expected to see more of the same in the future.

Turning to climate resilience

Climate resilience can take a lot of different forms, including better planning for future development and better communication systems.

Dello said that where flooding from Helene occurred should likely become the new benchmark for determining where new homes and businesses are built. Flood waters from Helene well exceeded the boundaries of the 100-year flood maps.

There also was a huge communication gap during Helene, where the forecast was accurate but people living in affected areas didn’t necessarily get the message it would be fatal or catastrophic. The gap was both a physical reality of spotty cell service and internet in rural mountain communities and a more philosophical one: People didn’t comprehend the unprecedented risk from the storm.

Instead of looking for a climate haven, a near-mythical location isolated from the effects of a warming planet, climate experts are instead looking toward climate resilience — preparing better for disasters, including improving infrastructure, and determining how to recover rapidly from extreme events.

“There are climate threats everywhere in the country, but so much of it is about how we deal with those events after the fact,” said Laura Stevens, research scientist with the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies.

Communities can improve their climate resilience several ways, from long-range planning on development to pre-arranged mutual aid among communities in rural areas that may go days before receiving state and federal assistance. It’s also as simple and fundamental as re-evaluating zoning and building codes.

Many of the hardest hit areas were in older zoned areas, Shanahan said. “We’re going to have to make some very tough decisions about how and where we rebuild and where we don’t,” he said.

Those informal conversations already are happening online in places like the Asheville subreddit, where different proposals for the future of the city’s River Arts District were bandied about. The arts district was particularly hard hit due to its proximity to the French Broad River. Policymakers will have to have real conversations about the future of regions affected by Helene and what will happen next in terms of infrastructure and development.

The city's climate resistance report highlights how many properties already were at a medium or high vulnerability and risk of flooding, including 450 commercial parcels, 16 industrial parcels and 572 residential parcels. It acknowledged steps like property buyouts and flood control measures, but said the city continues to face an increasing risk of flooding due to more development and impervious surfaces.

“How Asheville responds and rebuilds will almost necessarily become a focal point, a sort of gold standard, of how to do things in the region,” Shanahan said.

The Asheville climate-haven myth

In her 15 years in Asheville, few people in the city are likely to have had more conversations about climate change than Stevens, the research scientist.

Stevens does education and outreach in local communities. Asheville as a climate haven has come up in those conversations, including in retirement communities where some residents moved to Western North Carolina due to its desirable weather.

The list of those moving to the Asheville area for more pleasant climes includes Stevens’s mother-in-law, who wanted to avoid the tornadoes, ice storms and extreme heat of Oklahoma.

The existing climate hazards around flooding, landslides and wildfires had sparked discussion of whether Asheville was a climate haven in those community outreach events — even before the devastation of Helene, Stevens said.

“A lot of the folks there didn’t think it was (a climate haven) now, even though that was the reason why they had initially moved here,” she said.

A climate haven is a place believed to be relatively isolated from the impacts of human-caused global warming and subsequent climate change, said Lawrence Torcello, a professor of philosophy at Rochester Institute of Technology who studies climate change and disinformation. They’re a refuge from the most urgent effects of climate change. They’re also not real.

“It is a less extreme form of self-deception but the notion that we can flee from global warming shares a similar source of anxiety as some more pernicious versions of climate science denial and conspiracy thinking,” Torcello said in an email.

The idea of a safe port in the climate storm is appealing, but not rooted in the reality of the crisis. Especially in the aftermath of an unprecedented disaster like Helene. “I was never crazy about the term, because where do you go to outrun climate change?” Dello said.

Outside of anecdotes, polls show Buncombe County is concerned about the crisis. An estimated 69% of residents polled by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication are worried about climate change, 5% greater than the national average, and an estimated 48% believe they’ve personally experienced climate change, 4% greater than the national average.

The view of anywhere being a climate haven, including Asheville, provides a false sense of security, Shanahan said.

“We just need to be sober and clear-eyed about every area’s climate vulnerabilities, including ours,” he said.

People want to feel safe where they live and where they visit, especially in the face of an existential threat like the climate crisis. But it takes more than good vibes to have communities ready to withstand more severe weather resulting from the warming planet.

“I think that there are discussions we can have about how to keep people safe, but right now, just advertising places as climate havens and having none of that resilience discussion is dangerous,” Dello said.

Steve Howe reports on weather, climate and the Great Lakes for USA TODAY Network-New York. An RIT graduate, he has covered myriad topics over the years, including public safety, local government, national politics and economic development in New York and Utah.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: How Helene highlights the need for climate resilience in Asheville