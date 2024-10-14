How much will Helene affect property values in Buncombe County? Assessors already at work

ASHEVILLE – In the days immediately following Tropical Storm Helene, employees at Buncombe County’s tax department worked at water distribution sites, helping with deliveries and other tasks. They also assisted the emergency operations center, Eric Cregger, the county’s interim tax assessor told the Citizen Times.

But just as important, they have gone out into the field to conduct damage assessments and evaluate the physical conditions of properties in Buncombe County.

“That right now is the biggest task we have,” Cregger said. “It’s a major data collection project.”

Buncombe County has more than 130,000 parcels, according to the county’s open data explorer . But the extent of the damage is still unknown.

The information Cregger’s office is collecting not only will provide a better sense of the devastation Helene wrought, but it’s also critical for determining valuation changes that could affect property tax bills.

Any new valuations will rely on the county’s 2021 schedule of values, Cregger said, not the schedule recently adopted by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners in preparation for the county’s next reappraisal set for 2025, the future of which is uncertain.

At its Oct. 15 regular meeting, the board of commissioners will vote on a resolution to delay the reappraisal for one year.

A difficult tax under normal circumstances

Kirk Boone, an associate professor at the UNC School of Government, told the Citizen Times that reappraisal, which not only takes into account the physical condition of a property but also the economic health of the county, is already a difficult task in normal conditions.

A natural disaster makes it even more challenging, given counties now must go out and conduct a still uncertain number of damage assessments. It can be heartbreaking, emotional work that assessors will have to push through.

Boone, an expert in tax appraisal and assessment, is familiar with the destruction in Western North Carolina. Originally from Spruce Pine in Mitchell County, Boone traveled back to the area two days after Helene hit to find his 80-year-old mother and bring her back to his home in Zebulon, in Wake County.

“She had already tried to leave the area, and the roads were blocked,” Boone said.

Because cell phone service was disrupted, she had no way of reaching Boone or find an alternate way out of Spruce Pine.

'It's hard to know exactly where to start'

From what he witnessed and conversations he’s had with tax assessors in Western North Carolina, Boone said it’s clear there’s a concentrated disaster area from Haywood County north to portions of Watauga and south down to Chimney Rock in Rutherford County, which he described as the disaster’s epicenter.

“Some of the counties say it’s so bad, it’s hard to know exactly where to start,” Boone said.

These hard-hit counties likely will rely on other assessors from other areas, according to Boone, specifically from coastal counties in eastern North Carolina who have experience conducting damage assessments after destructive hurricanes, as well as other outside experts, for guidance.

Despite the disaster, he said, the focus for tax assessors is still very much the same: evaluating the physical characteristics of properties.

And that’s what Cregger’s team is doing.

“Right now, our primary focus is to get these values correct for 2025 and making sure that we got anything that’s changed on the record and made the appropriate and correct adjustments,” Cregger said.

