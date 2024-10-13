Open in App
    Opinion: Once-storied Mission Ethics Committee lost support after HCA Healthcare purchase

    By Brian Edwards,

    2 days ago

    As we learned from Dr. Lawrence’s recent article, the Mission Ethics Committee has a long and storied past. Dr. Lawrence with David Blackmon helped build a robust and long-lasting group that was trusted and well respected within the hospital.

    I moved here in 2016 from Maryland where I had been on the faculty at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. There I was a hospitalist, an internal medicine physician who only sees hospitalized patients. After several years there I decided to move to Asheville because, well, it’s Asheville. I began work at Mission and coming from inner city Baltimore I frankly could not believe that a hospital could be as good as Mission was then. The resources and staff were amazing, the physician quality was top notch. The patients were complex and interesting. I counted myself fortunate for finding such a place.

    I have a Masters in Ethics and was told about the Ethics Committee by its then Chairman, Dr. John Watford. I began to attend the meetings and ultimately took over as Chairman from Dr. Watford. There I met Mary Caldwell. She was the backbone of the committee. She is a dynamic and rigorously organized chaplain with a Masters in Philosophy. She is personable and was woven into the fabric of the hospital. She had the trust of the staff and patients and was often the first point of contact for staff and patients with ethical concerns. She rounded with the ICU team and helped work through often heart wrenching situations of life and death so often rife with ethical issues. The more complex issues she brought to the Ethics Committee to discuss.

    The Mission Ethics Committee included physicians, nurses, therapists, lawyers, nurse educators as well as non-clinical staff. There were also community members including philosophers, clergy, academic professionals, retired physicians and non-medical members who would attend our community meetings.

    There were two scheduled meetings a month. The first meeting was mainly attended by the Ethics Committee. Often present at both meetings was Dr. Bill Hathaway whose support of the committee was significant. Another key member was Dr. Kathy Meacham, a philosopher who taught ethics to UNC medical students. At this committee meeting both medical and ethical aspects of cases were discussed. The group made recommendations then to the interested parties.

    A second meeting would occur later in the month. It was our community meeting. At these meetings we would discuss complex clinical scenarios and applied ethical principles. We presented the case and the community helped think through the complex situations facing our patients and staff. It was truly amazing that all these people would come together to support the ethics program in our hospital. Equally impressive was how the hospital welcomed such input.

    In addition to the twice monthly large format meetings, Mary and I and other members of the committee would have frequent informal meetings during the month as new cases arose. These cases were many. We often met with staff conflicted about aspects of care with patients and their families concerned about aspects of care. We helped navigate these situations and I am proud of the work we did together. The committee was lucky to be working within such a supportive environment and the hospital was lucky to have such a robust committee.

    Unfortunately for us, but fortunately for Mary, it was time for her to retire in 2019. Unfortunately also around that time there were changes in ownership of the hospital and in the available resources to continue such a critical position. I was a full-time physician and didn’t have the time or resources to maintain the level of excellence to which we had become accustomed. The committee dwindled down to just me. The need was there but I just didn’t have the capacity to continue in a way that was helpful to the staff and patients. After there was no support forthcoming I had to bow out and eventually left Mission disillusioned that a hospital so good had changed for the worse so dramatically in just four years.

    I know countless good doctors and nurses who remain at Mission who work tirelessly and are dedicated to our community. For this reason I maintain hope for the future.

    More: Opinion: The moral imperative of medicine: Getting it right

    More: Opinion: HCA/Mission's 'ruthless cost-cutting' damaged pyschiatric care, run off doctors

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lp6R1_0w54L92v00

    Brian Edwards is a local primary care internist with Carolina Internal Medicine Associates. He happily lives in East Asheville with his wife and two young children.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Opinion: Once-storied Mission Ethics Committee lost support after HCA Healthcare purchase

    Comments / 1
    Jane Doe
    1d ago
    Although there are many good doctors practicing in Asheville, the reports from the nursing staff and other supporting staff and many patients at Mission reports the corporation favors profits over patient care. Since HCA corporation has been running the local hospital, it has resulted in profit over patient care.
