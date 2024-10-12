Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    How much do those unemployed by Helene need to get by? One worker says $257 won't cut it

    By Isabel Hughes, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    ASHEVILLE - Tara Christensen had no way of knowing that a Wednesday night in late September would be her last scheduled shift for the foreseeable future.

    At about 11 a.m. on Sept. 25, the National Weather Service confirmed that Helene had strengthened into a hurricane. A briefing later that day predicted tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain would hit Western North Carolina.

    Christensen wasn’t too worried. She’d need time to clear her gutters and ready her house for the storm, but it was nothing she couldn’t handle, she thought. Assuming she’d be back at work within days at Asheville cocktail lounge Rankin Vault , Christensen asked a coworker to cover her shift that night.

    A day and a half later, Rankin Vault, like most other Asheville businesses, was shuttered indefinitely after Helene unleashed a fury on WNC not seen since the Great Flood of 1916 .

    Two weeks post-storm, Christensen and her coworkers remain jobless. A single mother, she’s one of more than 14,000 WNC residents who have filed for disaster-related unemployment since late September. State officials say they only expect that number to grow.

    WHAT TO KNOW: Out of work from Helene? You may qualify for unemployment assistance.

    Christensen, who relies heavily on tips from customers, was approved for unemployment funds. But she said the $257 per week she receives is measly.

    “Everything in my refrigerator is gone,” Christensen said, noting that she was without power and water for at least a week and briefly evacuated to Knoxville, Tennessee.

    “To restock the refrigerator, it’s at least $400 ― think about condiments, what’s in the freezer,” she continued. “Two-hundred and fifty-seven doesn't do much.”

    Christensen isn’t alone in that sentiment.

    Others who have applied for unemployment funds, as well as local business owners, have decried North Carolina’s $350 maximum weekly benefit. They say the amount barely covers necessities.

    While FEMA provides disaster-affected residents an initial $750 for “immediate needs” such as food, water, and other supplies, that’s a one-time payment. Residents must apply for the multiple, additional forms of financial support offered by the federal government.

    Those specific funds typically take longer to receive.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAfcD_0w4BFfgb00

    In the short term, Christensen said she’s managing. She called her utility companies and received a deferment. Her credit card company also gave her a grace period, which was just enough time for a refund for concert tickets to post to her account. That covered her minimum monthly payment.

    But the longer-term outlook is less certain. Christensen doesn’t know when she’ll be back to work, and she’s most worried about her mortgage.

    “My loan company is giving me the runaround, so how am I going to pay that?” she said. “We don't have money in our pockets — but we're trying to do everything we can.”

    'We've got each other'

    North Carolina’s maximum weekly unemployment benefit falls on the lower side of the 50 states, but it’s not the lowest in the nation. Four states rank last in maximum benefit amount — Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Tennessee — which offer up to $275 per week.

    Still, the Tar Heel State, along with Florida, only allows unemployed residents to claim benefits for up to 12 weeks. The three-month maximum is the shortest in the country , according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research and policy institute.

    As of Oct. 8, 27 WNC counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians were approved for Disaster Unemployment Assistance , a federal program that expands unemployment eligibility to 26 weeks. The maximum benefit amount of $350 remains the same, however.

    This wasn’t always so.

    In 2013, the Republican-controlled General Assembly slashed the maximum weekly compensation from $535 to $350. It also cut collection time from a maximum of 26 weeks to a lesser amount of time determined by “the seasonal adjusted statewide unemployment rate.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Iuni_0w4BFfgb00

    The goal was to quickly repay a $2.5 billion federal unemployment debt, which the state did just two years later, in 2015 .

    Yet unemployment benefits were only reduced more in subsequent years, with aid first cut to a maximum of 15 weeks . This was despite 2014 data showing that more than half of those unemployed in the state were jobless for more than 15 weeks.

    Those 15 weeks were ultimately reduced to today's 12-week maximum.

    M. Antwon Keith, assistant secretary for the North Carolina Department of Commerce, said time will tell how many WNC residents file for unemployment in the wake of Helene.

    He added, however, that the storm’s destruction — both physically and its decimation of the workforce — is unlike anything he’s experienced in his three decades with the state commerce department.

    “I was managing the offices in Charlotte during the Great Recession, so I have seen a thing or two,” Keith said. “I can honestly say that in my belief, this is probably the worst I've ever seen.”

    Despite this dire economic outlook, communities in WNC have come together in ways not seen before.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJ6dt_0w4BFfgb00

    At the Rankin Vault on Thursday, Christensen gathered with her coworkers and manager to turn the cocktail lounge into a mini-donation center. They can’t open for business, Christensen said, but they can help those in need.

    Smiling, she pointed to several packs of adult diapers tucked under a table that was filled with underwear, batteries propane cylinders, granola bars, and sandwich bags.

    “I didn’t even think adult diapers would be a need until one of our employees said something,” she said.

    Then, she began to tear up.

    “You can talk about $257, but at the end of the day, that doesn’t mean sh*t,” Christensen said. “There are people that still don't know where their loved ones are. We’ve got each other, so we’ve got it great.”

    Isabel Hughes is a Delaware-based public safety reporter aiding the Asheville Citizen-Times in post-Helene coverage. She can be reached at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: How much do those unemployed by Helene need to get by? One worker says $257 won't cut it

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Blue Ridge Parkway update: North Carolina section remains closed as more than 200 miles reopen after Helene
    Asheville Citizen-Times3 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard9 hours ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC8 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    St. Johns County asks people to stay off the roads
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy