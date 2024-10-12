How much do those unemployed by Helene need to get by? One worker says $257 won't cut it

ASHEVILLE - Tara Christensen had no way of knowing that a Wednesday night in late September would be her last scheduled shift for the foreseeable future.

At about 11 a.m. on Sept. 25, the National Weather Service confirmed that Helene had strengthened into a hurricane. A briefing later that day predicted tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain would hit Western North Carolina.

Christensen wasn’t too worried. She’d need time to clear her gutters and ready her house for the storm, but it was nothing she couldn’t handle, she thought. Assuming she’d be back at work within days at Asheville cocktail lounge Rankin Vault , Christensen asked a coworker to cover her shift that night.

A day and a half later, Rankin Vault, like most other Asheville businesses, was shuttered indefinitely after Helene unleashed a fury on WNC not seen since the Great Flood of 1916 .

Two weeks post-storm, Christensen and her coworkers remain jobless. A single mother, she’s one of more than 14,000 WNC residents who have filed for disaster-related unemployment since late September. State officials say they only expect that number to grow.

Christensen, who relies heavily on tips from customers, was approved for unemployment funds. But she said the $257 per week she receives is measly.

“Everything in my refrigerator is gone,” Christensen said, noting that she was without power and water for at least a week and briefly evacuated to Knoxville, Tennessee.

“To restock the refrigerator, it’s at least $400 ― think about condiments, what’s in the freezer,” she continued. “Two-hundred and fifty-seven doesn't do much.”

Christensen isn’t alone in that sentiment.

Others who have applied for unemployment funds, as well as local business owners, have decried North Carolina’s $350 maximum weekly benefit. They say the amount barely covers necessities.

While FEMA provides disaster-affected residents an initial $750 for “immediate needs” such as food, water, and other supplies, that’s a one-time payment. Residents must apply for the multiple, additional forms of financial support offered by the federal government.

Those specific funds typically take longer to receive.

In the short term, Christensen said she’s managing. She called her utility companies and received a deferment. Her credit card company also gave her a grace period, which was just enough time for a refund for concert tickets to post to her account. That covered her minimum monthly payment.

But the longer-term outlook is less certain. Christensen doesn’t know when she’ll be back to work, and she’s most worried about her mortgage.

“My loan company is giving me the runaround, so how am I going to pay that?” she said. “We don't have money in our pockets — but we're trying to do everything we can.”

'We've got each other'

North Carolina’s maximum weekly unemployment benefit falls on the lower side of the 50 states, but it’s not the lowest in the nation. Four states rank last in maximum benefit amount — Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Tennessee — which offer up to $275 per week.

Still, the Tar Heel State, along with Florida, only allows unemployed residents to claim benefits for up to 12 weeks. The three-month maximum is the shortest in the country , according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research and policy institute.

As of Oct. 8, 27 WNC counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians were approved for Disaster Unemployment Assistance , a federal program that expands unemployment eligibility to 26 weeks. The maximum benefit amount of $350 remains the same, however.

This wasn’t always so.

In 2013, the Republican-controlled General Assembly slashed the maximum weekly compensation from $535 to $350. It also cut collection time from a maximum of 26 weeks to a lesser amount of time determined by “the seasonal adjusted statewide unemployment rate.”

The goal was to quickly repay a $2.5 billion federal unemployment debt, which the state did just two years later, in 2015 .

Yet unemployment benefits were only reduced more in subsequent years, with aid first cut to a maximum of 15 weeks . This was despite 2014 data showing that more than half of those unemployed in the state were jobless for more than 15 weeks.

Those 15 weeks were ultimately reduced to today's 12-week maximum.

M. Antwon Keith, assistant secretary for the North Carolina Department of Commerce, said time will tell how many WNC residents file for unemployment in the wake of Helene.

He added, however, that the storm’s destruction — both physically and its decimation of the workforce — is unlike anything he’s experienced in his three decades with the state commerce department.

“I was managing the offices in Charlotte during the Great Recession, so I have seen a thing or two,” Keith said. “I can honestly say that in my belief, this is probably the worst I've ever seen.”

Despite this dire economic outlook, communities in WNC have come together in ways not seen before.

At the Rankin Vault on Thursday, Christensen gathered with her coworkers and manager to turn the cocktail lounge into a mini-donation center. They can’t open for business, Christensen said, but they can help those in need.

Smiling, she pointed to several packs of adult diapers tucked under a table that was filled with underwear, batteries propane cylinders, granola bars, and sandwich bags.

“I didn’t even think adult diapers would be a need until one of our employees said something,” she said.

Then, she began to tear up.

“You can talk about $257, but at the end of the day, that doesn’t mean sh*t,” Christensen said. “There are people that still don't know where their loved ones are. We’ve got each other, so we’ve got it great.”

Isabel Hughes is a Delaware-based public safety reporter aiding the Asheville Citizen-Times in post-Helene coverage. She can be reached at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

