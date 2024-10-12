Open in App
    Asheville Citizen-Times

    Helene forced closure of Planned Parenthood in Asheville, affecting hundreds of patients

    By Rebecca Heliot,

    2 days ago

    Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article misstated the year North Carolina's General Assembly approved greater restrictions on abortion.

    ASHEVILLE - Tropical Storm Helene has forced hundreds of Planned Parenthood patients in Western North Carolina to reschedule appointments outside of the region, adding significant costs for in and out-of-state residents seeking abortions, gender-affirming care and other reproductive care services.

    More: Western NC road closures: Progress made in clearing I-40 and I-26 alternate routes to TN

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2pT5_0w4BDxOr00

    Road closures on Interstate 40 made a substantial impact on out-of-state patients seeking abortion-related services, who were redirected to Eastern North Carolina or other states, often at a higher price.

    "The barriers are much higher for people to have to navigate to get the care they need, so I'm just thinking a lot about them," said President and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Jenny Black.

    Planned Parenthood's Asheville clinic closed before the storm and will not operate again until it restores running water, Black said. As a clinic with a high rate of out-of-state abortion services, up to 200 patients were forced to reschedule appointments, often at locations outside of WNC. It is the organization's only clinic in Asheville and many patients came from other states with more restrictions on the procedure.

    Like many residents, Asheville Planned Parenthood clinic staff evacuated the city during the storm . Black said she does not expect them to return to work until full utilities are restored.

    "The devastation in North Carolina is hard to see," Black said. "I can only imagine how hard it is to live through, and many of our staff have really worked through devastating things in the last two weeks."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12DrBs_0w4BDxOr00

    Patients from other states affected by closure, too

    Tropical Storm Helene forced Planned Parenthood to cancel in-person-only services, like abortion, pregnancy testing and planning, and vaccines, at the Asheville clinic. However, Telehealth remains available for most services, including birth control, emergency contraceptives, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, HIV testing, and wellness and preventative care. Planned Parenthood also offers gender-affirming care, the fastest-growing service for the organization.

    Asheville's location also offers vasectomy services.

    "We try to offer every birth control option on the market," Black said. "We try to really quickly make that available ... . We can also help patients with some of their primary care services."

    Though Planned Parenthood doesn't operate as a primary care facility, many patients rely on the organization as a main source of healthcare, Black said, adding that the clinic tries to accommodate those needs. Although prenatal care isn't offered, the organization works with an extensive network of health providers and helps patients access resources.

    North Carolina enacted greater restrictions on abortion in 2023 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade the prior year. However, clinics in the state still offer abortion services that other nearby state don't. But Tropical Storm Helene further complicated the organization's efforts to provide care to patients.

    "Quite frankly, Dobbs had already severely constrained the entire abortion ecosystem," Black said. "Many patients had been coming into North Carolina from other states, like Virginia, and the ecosystem had already been constrained. And, now I think with WNC, with the ecosystem, we're absorbing it, but obviously, it's a severe strain on the system. And when you're dealing with these limits, it added days or even weeks for when a person can access care."

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Helene forced closure of Planned Parenthood in Asheville, affecting hundreds of patients

