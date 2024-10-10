‘It’ll wear you down’: First responders discuss mental health challenge of Helene relief

As a frontline responder, Tim Zibelin acknowledges that it’s hard to admit when “it’s OK to not be OK.”

Zibelin, an advanced emergency medical technician with Riceville’s Volunteer Fire Department, has witnessed the destruction that Tropical Storm Helene wrought in Western North Carolina nearly two weeks ago.

“The amount of devastation is what really has got to me,” he said Wednesday morning from the fire station off Riceville Road, just east of Asheville.

“I mean, you see people's lives uprooted, their homes destroyed, their livelihoods destroyed, businesses destroyed, and it's just, it's a complete loss,” Zibelin added, trying to find his words. “And it's just — it will, it'll wear you down is what it will do.”

Helene swept across the Southeast on Sept. 26 and 27, leaving a trail of death and ruin.

Among the more than 230 lives lost was a firefighter from the nearby Fairview Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighter Tony Garrison, 52, died in the line of duty while attempting a rescue during a landslide Sept. 27.

That’s a loss that Riceville Fire Chief Tom Kelly has felt personally as Garrison was a student in some of his classes. “Funny” was the first word that came to Kelly’s mind when describing the fallen firefighter.

“He was funny, just once you got him, got him to start talking or something,” Kelly said. “He's just, for lack of better words in Appalachia, just a ‘good old boy.’”

First responders in Buncombe County, like Kelly, Zibelin and the late Garrison, have risen to meet the demands of the communities that have needed for help in the storm’s wake. They’ve worked long hours to try to help residents reach a semblance of normalcy.

But Getting to that point could take half a year, according to Kelly.

“Our abnormal is really abnormal,” he said, later adding, “We need to get back to our routine, get back to normalcy — however we're going to redefine normalcy in the future — because we're looking at six months before this is behind us.”

As far as coping with the disaster, Kelly said he’s noticed the loss of human lives weighing on the members of his crew who are keeping to themselves. While he can go and talk to them, they largely stay away from the public to avoid questions about the worst things they’ve seen.

“On a normal day to day, (we) go to a house fire … . Buildings do sometimes catch on fire, but they fix buildings every day. They make cars every day,” Kelly said. “It's that human aspect of it, when somebody loses a loved one, or they lose several loved ones.”

While facing both physical and mental challenges amid the ongoing relief and recovery efforts, local crews have received a wave of support and resources from across the nation. That’s provided them with much-needed comfort, rest, and solace in a time of crisis.

North Carolina first responders working tirelessly

When asked how he’s doing, Zibelin said, “physically, tired; emotionally, exhausted.”

He’s logged roughly 200 hours of work the past couple of weeks. After working for five straight days, Zibelin had a day off scheduled Thursday as the station’s crew has begun working on a rotation — 24 hours on, 24 hours off.

“But you know, we've got a big support group here,” he acknowledged, explaining that the department’s chaplain is available to the firefighters every day to make sure they’re OK.

Pointing to the Asheville-based Responder Support Services, Chief Kelly noted that North Carolina also has a strong contingency of mental health officials who provide counseling to first responders.

“I've asked them to kind of watch behavior,” Kelly said of the counseling teams. “I know how people act in the fire service, doing this 36 years. But bringing in an objective set of eyes, rather than a subjective set of eyes, helps.”

Rick Baker is the clinical director and founder of the outpatient mental health organization that works exclusively with emergency services personnel and their spouses in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

One common theme among the first responders since the storm, Baker said, is a feeling of helplessness. They’re finding it difficult to accept a situation wherein they’re unable to fix the problems they’re responding to.

“Their job is to fix and get rid of problems,” he said. “And there are a lot of problems, a lot of things that have occurred, a lot of things that have happened that they can't do anything about.”

They’re also seeing the same problems occur across entire communities, not just in a single incident.

“It’s not like this was just a really bad day the community had. This is ongoing,” he said. “So, there's a cumulative stress and cumulative trauma factor that they're dealing with. They're all seeing the same trauma with different faces attached to it, day after day after day.”

The stressors of seeing their local businesses and infrastructure decimated also compound those feelings, according to Baker. Because of how close the disaster was to their front doors, they’re about 30% to 50% more likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder.

“All these compounding factors could cause a drastic increase in the PTSD rates in our responders,” he said.

Road to healing begins with talking

One of the first steps frontline workers can take to heal is talking to one another, Baker said.

Historically, the culture among emergency service workers is to bottle feelings up and just move on.

“We evolved a lot in the last 20 or 30 years. We know that that is an ineffective coping strategy,” he said, encouraging first responders to talk “about what they're seeing and the impact of that, whether it's with their colleagues (or) with trained peers.”

What’s also important is that they get some downtime and take advantage of time off when it comes.

“Go rest,” he advised. “Because if they go find another task to do somewhere else or for another agency, they're going to eventually burn out or get compassion fatigue, and then they're going to be really kind of impaired in how effective they can be in helping their community.”

Helping hands from across North Carolina, US Army

That’s where crews from departments around the state have helped.

In the past week, firefighters from the Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Pittsboro Fire Department have assisted their Riceville counterparts, filling in service gaps and cleaning up the station, which was damaged during the storm.

According to Chief Kelly, the building was powered with a generator for two weeks, when the first storm rolled through. A couple of lightning strikes also knocked out the department’s paging system. Because of flooding, the station had almost 14 inches of mud.

Pointing out one of the Winston-Salem firefighters, Kelly said “he came here to serve our community, yet he's going in here to clean. That's the heart of what the fire service does.”

The department also is receiving a helping hand from the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division. Arriving to the station Wednesday, soldiers were deployed to provide humanitarian assistance and help clear debris, like fallen trees, from roads.

“We've linked in with the fire department here to be able to go out into the community, some of these back neighborhoods that have been kind of cut off a little bit more, and provide assistance, mainly through humanitarian support,” said Capt. Spencer Old, company commander for Alpha Company, 2-502 Infantry, 2nd Brigade Mobile Combat Team from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

The frontline responders, Old said, have contributed many hours to the recovery efforts while getting fewer hours of actual sleep.

“We're here to try and assist them, supplement their efforts, so that way maybe they can get a little more rest and be able to assist, take some weight off their shoulders,” Old said. “Whatever we can do, we're here to help them.”

For some of those soldiers Wednesday, that included sweeping out the rest of the dirt from the station’s interior and hosing the mud off the pavement.

Additionally, Buncombe County has provided supplies and Emergency Medical Services personnel.

That was a “big help,” Zibelin noted. The ongoing assistance from county, state and federal agencies is a major step up from where the department was immediately following the storm.

“We really didn't have a lot of resources,” he said. “At first, it was just five of us, pretty much. Nobody could get in; nobody could get out. So, we were just kind of gridlocked in here. And once we finally got some of those resources coming in, it really took a lot of weight off everybody's shoulders.”

Expressing his gratitude to the Riceville community for continued support, Zibelin said he's inspired to see everyone band together to face the crisis.

“That's the high point,” he said, “is just how well they've come together, a brotherhood and a camaraderie that I've not seen in 14 years of doing this.”

One thing the community should know, Zibelin said, is that the fire crews aren’t going anywhere and are available to continue providing help and resources.

“We've got you,” he said. “We're going to be here with you from Day One to day zero or to the completion.”

Kelly echoed that sentiment and offered those who need the fire department’s help to contact his cell at 828-620-1149 while the department’s main phone line remains offline.

What mental health resources are available?

First responders in need of mental health support can contact Responder Support Services at 828-333-5708 from Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The after-hours crisis line is at 828-209-8038.

For members of the general public seeking counseling and support, there are several local resources that Buncombe County and VAYA Health recommend. Those include calling or texting:

988 to speak with a trained mental health professional for mental health support.

1-800-985-5990 for the Disaster Distress Helpline, which is available in English and Spanish 24/7 for those affected by a natural disaster.

1-855-PEERS for North Carolina’s Peer Warmline, which connects people to peers living in recovery from mental health or substance use issues.

1-855-587-3463 for Hope4NC, which is available to first responders and volunteers.

1-800-849-6127 for VAYA’s Behavioral health crisis line.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: ‘It’ll wear you down’: First responders discuss mental health challenge of Helene relief