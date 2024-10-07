Open in App
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    Voting rule changes to ease balloting for voters in 13 storm-ravaged WNC counties

    By Sarah Gleason,

    1 days ago

    As Western North Carolina digs out from the damage left by Tropical Storm Helene, the State Board of Elections on Monday approved changes to election rules to make voting more accessible for people in the 13 most-affected counties, including Buncombe and Henderson.

    With less than 30 days until Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, and early voting starting next week, the rule changes allow:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqQ6U_0vxsP8Px00

    • County election boards to modify early voting sites and hours with a bipartisan majority vote. If a board approves changes, it will need to notify the media and make postings in community relief hubs. The changes also will allow boards, again with a bipartisan majority, to permit voters to cast a ballot at any site in their county, or even at a site in an adjacent county, if necessary.
    • Change, add or remove voting sites, as needed.
    • Voters to request absentee ballots in person up until the day before Election Day. The board also voted to allow voters to return absentee ballots to a county board other than their assigned one. Whichever board receives a ballot will mark it and send it to the correct county board to be processed and counted. Absentee ballots must still be received by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
    • The creation of what the board called “Multipartisan Assistance Teams" of workers who will be able to return absentee ballots for those who cannot do so. These workers will be trained by the board of elections and will be deployed to disaster shelters, for example.
    • The appointment, with a bipartisan majority vote of an election board, of poll workers to sites outside of their precincts and the reassignment of workers, while maintaining “bipartisan representation among the judges at all sites, to the extent possible,” according to the resolution.

    The resolution also calls on emergency management officials to help provide temporary voting facilities, generators and bathrooms, among other needs.

    Read the entire resolution here: 20241007 Emergency Resolution for 13 WNC Counties_Final_Signed.pdf

    There will not be a change or extension in the voter registration deadline, but voters can register in-person during early voting, which lasts from Oct. 17 to Nov. 2.

    “It may look a little different in these effected counties, but we fully intend to offer early voting starting on the 17th,” Karen Brinson Bell, state board executive director, said in Monday's meeting.

    Western North Carolina counties under new voting rules

    In addition to Buncombe and Henderson, the counties under the new rules are:

    • Ashe
    • Avery
    • Haywood
    • Madison
    • McDowell
    • Mitchell
    • Polk
    • Rutherford
    • Transylvania
    • Watauga
    • Yancey

    All county board of elections offices were up and running as of Monday, Brinson Bell said, adding the state board is committed to making the election happen, even if it has to “take voting to the people.”.

    Unaffiliated voters make up the biggest group of registrants in the affected counties, with Republicans following close behind and Democrats representing a much smaller proportion. WNC as a whole tends to swing red, with the majority of its counties going for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

    Helene recovery package: North Carolina lawmakers to vote this week, leaders say

    Election integrity amid a changing landscape

    While many Republican leaders continue to fuel election security concerns , and some refusing to say they will accept November’s results if former President Donald Trump does not win re-election, the state board assured reporters Monday that the voting will be secure despite the effects of Helene.

    Board member Stacy “Four” Eggers IV, Republican from Boone, said he's normally hesitant to make changes to elections, but that he supports these changes, citing the nonpartisan majority vote requirement for enacting the rules.

    Kevin Lewis of Rocky Mount, also a Republican board member, echoed Eggers’ confidence, saying he expects it to be a collaborative effort.

    In response to misinformation about voting and election security, Brinson Bell told reporters she and her team are working in a nonpartisan manner to serve all voters.

    “I don’t care what their political affiliation is. We’re going to get this job done because that’s our work no matter what the election, no matter the circumstances, is to ensure that every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot,” she said.

    Aside from approving Monday's resolution, she said the board has made a $2 million request from the Legislature, which is set to consider storm relief measures beginning Oct. 9 .

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Voting rule changes to ease balloting for voters in 13 storm-ravaged WNC counties

