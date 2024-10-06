Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    'We just need help': Henderson County farmers hit hard by Helene

    By Douglas Soule, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    Nine acres of Jeff Nix's orchard look like a dried-out riverbed, layered with sand and strewn with stone.

    Before Tropical Storm Helene, that part of his Henderson County farm had been lined with thousands of Granny Smith and Gala apple trees, which had only just matured enough to produce a commercially viable amount of fruit.

    Nix watched from his son's house on a hill as Helene's flooding turned them into weapons of destruction.

    "We witnessed two trees that got into the river. ... They just lined up like two big Caterpillar dozers, and we watched them just take this whole farm out," he said Saturday afternoon, the sun beating down hard, as if determined to dry up the remaining puddles. Nearby, a John Deere backhoe was just another chunk of junk, slumped next to another flipped-over farm vehicle too mud-covered to identify.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvBoU_0vwGZTqa00

    Nix guessed the damages and revenue loss would cost him millions of dollars. And he's just one of many farmers living in Henderson County whose livelihoods have been washed away by the historic flooding.

    While Nix is confident his operations will recover, he said that's not true for everyone.

    "Down the road, we just need help," Nix told U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards after driving him around his property Saturday in a side-by-side. "I'm out here today. I need to be working. I want to get help for everybody."

    State, federal relief bills could be coming

    Edwards, a North Carolina Republican, said he'd made an appeal to other lawmakers and even House Speaker Mike Johnson for a supplemental bill in the coming months to get more funding for recovery.

    "We've been sitting here for years funding (recovery from) fires in California and tornadoes in the Midwest, floods in the Midwest and hurricanes on our southern shores," he told Nix and other local farms who had joined the tour. "It's time this country comes together now and that Western North Carolina be recognized."

    At a damaged high school football field in Canton on Friday , Gov. Ron Cooper said he wants to work with state lawmakers on a relief package. The Legislature is set to begin meeting on the issue Oct. 9 .

    In the meantime, Edwards, a Republican who represents the area, advised the farmers on Saturday to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

    "I wouldn't have lunch until you get your claims in," he said, before offering to have FEMA and Small Business Administration officials join them in Henderson County soon to see the situation firsthand.

    Nix accepted that offer.

    One farmer says he'll have to bulldoze to bare dirt

    It's not just apple farmers who got the short end of the stick. In fact, Dalton Rhodes got the big ends of numerous logs.

    A mound of debris had settled just past his family farm's raspberries. It contains parts of trees and houses — and likely the carcasses of calves that had gone missing, based on the stench.

    The rubble and the water that had borne it flattened the raspberries, all of their now-brown leaves combed over in the same direction. A boot scuff revealed they weren't dead — not yet — but coated in dry grime.

    "The only thing we can figure to do to fix it is come in with a bulldozer and push all this stuff down to bare dirt," Rhodes said.

    While most of the blackberries on the Rhodes Berry Farm survived the flooding, the raspberries were ruined. With all the damage and lost revenue, he estimates it'll cost more than $1 million to recover from Helene.

    When asked if his business is going to be OK, Rhodes, after a pause, responded, "I hope so."

    He stood next to a slimy, mangled doll. It was missing a shoe.

    "We have some crop insurance that'll help, and I would imagine they'll be some agricultural disaster money," said Don Rhodes, his Dad.

    Not that the family has much time to fully analyze the damages and address them. They've been volunteering with their church, giving out food and supplies to those in need.

    "We'll get to this later," Dalton Rhodes said.

    "This is one of those things where you don't even know where to start," his father added.

    Later, his son noted, "Everywhere around here people are looking out for people before they're looking out for their property."

    This reporting content is supported by a partnership with Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners. USA Today Network-Florida First Amendment reporter Douglas Soule is based in Tallahassee, Fla. He can be reached at DSoule@gannett.com . On X: @DouglasSoule .

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 'We just need help': Henderson County farmers hit hard by Helene

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Zollie Ward
    1d ago
    🤔 As I hauled relief items yesterday for our county dist center, we saw apple trees cakes in dirt 80% up the tree that need cleaning. Pruning comes over the winter but some trees still had fruit on them. I'm 5th generation here in Henderson County. This is terrible for folks.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    South Carolina killer mom Susan Smith, who drowned sons, up for release as experts sound alarm
    fox13news.com3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    What Glenn saw while helping hurricane victims in Asheville SHOCKED him
    iheart.com3 days ago
    Biltmore Estate ravaged by Hurricane Helene: before and after
    Fox Business3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    North Carolina official reveals shocking damage to tourist town: 'All of it was washed into the lake'
    Fox News7 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Chest-high waters flood Hendersonville
    AccuWeather5 days ago
    A 'forgotten' valley in storm-hit North Carolina, desperate for help
    AFP2 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Historic Resort Omni Grove Park Inn Closed Until Further Notice After Hurricane Helene
    The Daily South3 days ago
    Buncombe County has by far most NC deaths from Helene: State data
    NewsNation2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy